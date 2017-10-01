Not Yet Uhuru!!! City lawyer on why UHURU’s victory is likely to be nullified again by MARAGA

...Returning Officers could be challenged.





"The constitution is very clear that elections must be conducted in all constituencies but seemingly, a good number of constituencies may not conduct the polls," he said.





He added “Even if you assume article 138(2) is ignored, then the issue of controversial appointment of Returning Officers will resurface."





Hours to Thursday's controversial poll, the Appeals Court temporarily suspended High Court's earlier decision that declared the appointment of ROs illegal.





The low voter turn-out could also pose a legitimacy challenge for Mr. Kenyatta.



