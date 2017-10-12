NORMAN MAGAYA to be charged over NASA looting during WEDNESDAY's DEMOS – MATIANGI says

Thursday October 12, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, will be charged over looting that was witnessed in Nairobi and Kisumu when NASA protesters were demonstrating on Wednesday, acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi has said.





Addressing a press conference at Harambee House on Thursday, Matiangi said the State will be preferring charges against Magaya in connection to his role in looting and destruction of property during the NASA protests.





“On 6th October 2017, Magaya notified the Nairobi County Police Commander on the intention to hold peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi. During that demonstration serious cases of destruction of public property, looting, vandalizing of vehicles and destruction of normal lives were witnessed,” Matiangi said.





“We’re waiting for a report on the damages caused so that we can quantify the claims,” Matiangi added.





The CS also assured of the government’s commitment to protecting businesses.





