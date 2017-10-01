No elections in Budalangi - IEBC officials declare after 4 day training – UHURU/ RUTO will collapse

Saturday October 21, 2017 - The planned repeat Presidential elections slated for October 26th now hangs in the balance after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in Budalangi and other parts Busia County threatened to boycott the exercise over their reduced training allowances.





The Presiding Officers and their Deputies in Budalangi staged protests and demonstrations against the Constituency Returning Officer, Mr. Peter Tiyo, for reducing their training allowances from the previous sh500 a day to sh300.





This comes even as the Returning Officer had earlier promised to pay the officials more than sh500 a day due to the terrain of the area and the...



