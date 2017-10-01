No elections in Budalangi - IEBC officials declare after 4 day training – UHURU/ RUTO will collapse

...difficulty for some of the officers to access the training centres.





The Presiding Officers and their Deputies were demanding to be paid sh4, 000 for the 4-day training period that begun on Tuesday only for the RO to release sh1, 200 for the four days, something that infuriated the officials to stage demos.





They refused to take the money and vowed to sabotage the coming elections.





Officials from other constituencies within the County also refused to be mocked by sh300 as training allowance for a day saying they will make sure no election takes place in their respective areas.





Reliable sources have intimated that the Returning Officers in Busia County had conspired to reduce the training allowances for the POs and DPOs for their own selfish benefit.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



