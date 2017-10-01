Nice Kikuyu “yellow yellows - Man narrates his S£X escapades with Umoja pr@st!tut3s.

, 04:10

Sunday, October 1, 2017-This guy who is a frequent visitor  of Hornbill Club Umoja has narrated how he has been sleeping with Kikuyu pr@st!tut3s.

To him, there is no need of marrying.

Every-time he is thirsty, he goes to Hornbill Club in Umoja where Kikuyu ladies who sell their bodies there quench his thirst.


This is how he mocked married men and narrated his escapades with yellow yellow Kikuyu  ladies at Hornbill Club.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno