NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Plan International

Regional Business Analyst

Plan International is an independent child rights and humanitarian organisation committed to children living a life free of poverty, violence and injustice.

We actively unite children, communities and other people who share our mission to make positive lasting changes in children’s and young people’s lives.

We support children to gain the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to claim their rights to a fulfilling life, today and in the future. We place a specific focus on girls and women, who are most often left behind.

Responsibilities

· Interact with Plan Accounting system, extract data per CO and prepare financial reports tailored for different clients in the region

· Make analysis of the report presented and communicate to management on the status

· Provide observations, gaps and areas requiring improvement / recommendations

· Prepare and or review monthly regional financial reports before sharing with management

· Support the Regional Finance Manager with timely and reliable financial information

· Ensure monthly financial reports presented in a timely manner to the Regional Management with clear highlights of areas of concern affecting business.

· Support effectiveness and efficiency by ensuring sound business analyses and the provision of key management information.

· Facilitate and coordinate business planning processes for the RO a

· Support the Regional Finance Manager in Consolidation and review planning inputs for the RESA Region

· Support the Regional Finance Manager in communicating instructions and milestones within the region for business planning, including long term planning, budgeting, quarterly forecasting and cash flow forecasting

· Support the Regional Finance Manager in consolidating and reviewing planning inputs from countries.

· Monitoring key monthly, quarterly and annual financial performance measures of country offices and regional office, provide advice on corrective measures and opportunities on a timely basis and implement actions required related to financial standards

· Preparation and/or review of business plans and funding requests from countries and departments within the region, challenging the assumptions and quality of the data and presenting these on behalf of the region to International Headquarters for funding and approval

· Supporting development and execution of country funding plans

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field, post graduate education is an added advantage.

· Professional Financial/Accounting qualification i.e. CPA (K) or equivalent.

· Knowledge of the sector and the financial management issues specific to it an advantage.

· Knowledge of the region and local finance regulations an advantage.

· Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards, Control standards and Risk management techniques and the reporting

· Proven effective Management skills leading teams across different context and operating in a multi-disciplinary and multicultural environments.

· Strong team building skills, motivated & with good attitude towards work.

· Strong negotiating, facilitating and influencing skills

· Excellent proven financial analytical skills

· Good written and spoken English Good presentation and communication skills in delivering financial management information

· Proficient in computer skills and use of Microsoft based packages. Experience of using general ledger packages and other databases is an advantage. (Plan uses Microsoft Dynamics, SAP and various bespoke systems).

Responsibilities

· Work with partners and agencies to ensure the learning environment is safe and responsive to children including those with special needs.

· Work with the MoE and other stakeholders to support regular teacher assessment to ensure effective teaching.

· Support Secondary, Primary and ECCD teachers and caregivers’ exchange programmes to improve their skills.

· Work with the MoE, and the TSC to sensitize school Board of management on their roles and responsibilities, set up committees, resource mobilization and development of school development plans.

· Empower Parents Association (PA) and school Boards of Management (BOM) with effective skills on governance and management.

· Empower caregivers with parenting skills and how to make locally available learning and Play materials for children.

· Work with the TSC and KEPSHA to support the Quality Assurance Officers in monitoring the implementation of children governments and BoMs interventions at the school, zonal, sub county and county levels.

· Collaborate with MoE and other partners to advocate for the enactment of County legislations that will make it an offence to keep children from attending schools.

· Continue to support and work together with the education and CP TWG to formulate the ‘national’ alternative forms of discipline guidelines.

· Work with school BoMs and PTAs to advocate for measures by the government to make school environment safe including fencing and control of drug sources.

· Work with stakeholders and communities to advocate for improvement of school physical environment and learning facilities.

· Work with the MoH and the MoE to undertake community mobilization and awareness creation on disability mainstreaming and early disability detection in education sector.

· Partner with the MoE, the MoH and relevant stakeholders to integrate health and education in primary going pupils and provide comprehensive school health promotion.

· In close collaboration with the Program Manager and PU staff, ensure that the sponsorship project activities around education are effectively implemented in the target communities in a cost effective and timely manner.

· Coordinate planning and implementation with Plan Kenya other projects at the PU, other development actors in the area to enhance synergies and accountability while precluding duplication and competition.

· Ensure that the monthly activities and budget plans are implemented as per approved breakdown and that all activities are on track with appropriate scheduling, quality and timelines.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Education, Social Sciences or Development Studies.

· At least 3 years’ experience in project management/coordination.

· Strong knowledge in Education trends and issues.

· Strong Knowledge of community development.

· Experience in grants management, proposal development insights and resource mobilization.

· Experience in education/health/gender related projects, partnership building, networking and collaboration with GOK, County governments and other actors including the private sector are a critical requirement.

· Knowledge in donor reporting requirements an added advantage.

· High level of integrity, values, ethics and attitudes that align with principles of Plan’s Child Protection Policy.

· Knowledge of local language is desirable.

Qualifications

· Actively contribute ideas to shape the GA strategy

· Act as a lead on various projects or products to implement the strategy, as a member of the GA Management team, and as agreed with the GA Director

· Market the GA Strategy and Approach to various stakeholders especially at a Regional level (Regional Office and Country Office)

· Active engagement with the GAMT to ensure consistent development and implementation of the Assurance approach and strategy

· Providing Assurance: Planning, monitoring and quality review of Assurance engagements on key systems, processes, policies and controls carried out at the Country, Regional and Global level.

· Develop an annual work plan for the Region/specific area of work, as agreed with the Head of Internal Audit, that provides assurance on key systems, processes, policies and controls in Plan

· Ensure regional assurance engagements are well resourced depending on the knowledge and skills required for the assignment

· Prepare, and monitor the regional budget to implement the annual work plan

· Review ongoing assurance assignments on the work plan for which the Manager is the lead, in line with International Standards on internal auditing

· Prepare Reports to relevant stakeholders on assurance engagements undertaken

· Provide monitoring on the process of managements’ monitoring of management Actions in response to Assurance Reviews

· Conduct assurance reviews of global impact and importance as agreed with the Head of Internal Audit

Qualifications

· Demonstrable knowledge of principles of auditing and risk management

· In depth knowledge and understanding of the risks facing the development sector

· Understanding of current accountability and transparency thinking

· Knowledge of various donors conditions and requirements

· Knowledge of development sector standards (Sphere, PiAid, HAP)

· Ability to communicate clearly and concisely both orally and in writing

· Excellent written and oral English language skills (knowledge of other major Plan languages e.g. French, Spanish & Arabic an

· advantage)

· Proven managerial experience, with emphasis on motivating and getting the best out of others

· Proven skills in managing multiple assignments over a wide geographical coverage involving multiple teams

· Proven ability to analyse complex situations and problems and identify and appropriate response

· Good negotiation and influencing skills

· Excellent facilitation and presentation skills

· Excellent interpersonal skills in a multicultural environment, including the ability to build relationships with colleagues at different levels within and outside the organization – country, regional, national offices and donors

Area Manager

Responsibilities

· Responsible and accountable for Plan’s programmes in the area and for the implementation and management of programmes, grants and awards in accordance with Plan’s strategies and policies for quality programming.

· Ensure that the PUs/hub teams receive appropriate and timely support from KCO technical advisors/leads and programme quality teams for project designs, M&E, policy and advocacy

· Ensure that the programmes are appropriately monitored reviewed and evaluated on a continuous basis according to organizational quality standards and in coordination with the Programme Director-Quality and Development.

· Ensure appropriate systems for all aspects of programme cycle management are in place ensuring lessons learned are taken into account.

· Lead PUs in coming up with annual draft POs for KCO reviews and approvals

· Contribute to strategy and proposals development within the area under the overall leadership of the Programme Director – Quality and Development and BDM. Responsible for ensuring that proposals are relevant, contextualized and inclusive of all required support and staffing costs at the field level.

· Support the PMs to ensure timely and effective implementation of the Programme Unit projects according to approved project outlines, donor contracts and approved monthly activity and budget plans.

· Work with senior management to ensure adequate resource mobilization, appropriate allocation and management.

· Provides leadership to Programme Units staff and communities in planning for and responding to emergencies and disasters.

· Ensure all staff are familiar and understand Plan rights based approaches and conceptual and actual objectives of all interventions and initiatives

· Ensure correct and appropriate branding and media coverage at all times in programming, while working in contact with the Communications Manager and other relevant senior staff.

· Lead field-based start-up meetings of new projects with relevant KCO staff to guarantee a joint understanding among team members of donor requirements, budget responsibilities, technical requirements and other considerations.

· Provide on-site support through frequent visits to project sites

Qualification

· Post graduate degree in management related issue and community development

· At least 10 years relevant experience in community development/child protection/education/gender work, with minimum of 4 years at a supervisory/ managerial level.

· Previous management of programme portfolios in excess of USD15 million annually with multiple partners (including government and civil society).

· Experience managing complex and multi-thematic programs, especially in areas of education, health and/or child protection a bonus.

· Track record of achieving programmatic results and impact.

· Strong understanding of gender responsive programming and meaningful child participation in programs.

· Knowledge of development challenges and context in Kenya, in particular of education, livelihoods, and child protection systems.

· Experience of remote management

· Familiarity with various donor guidelines and requirements.

