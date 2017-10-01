NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a leading global relief and development agency saving and improving lives in the world’s toughest places. In more than 40 countries, we partner with local people to put bold ideas into action, help them overcome adversity and build stronger communities.





Mercy Corps is looking for committed and dynamic individual to take up the following position:



Position: Human Resources Assistant (Temporary)



Location: Nairobi



Program / Department Summary: Mercy Corps implements high-quality analytical development work in very difficult places.





We have been operating in Kenya since 2008 and are presently implementing development programs across the Central, Rift Valley and Northern regions of Kenya.



The Human Resource department manages Mercy Corps compensation and benefits, training and development, employee relations, and recruitment and selection and new employee orientation.



General Position Summary: The Human Resources Assistant is responsible for supporting the HR function according to the laid down policies and procedures.



Essential Job Functions:

· Support the department to process and properly document all HR activities in an efficient and timely manner;

· Assist in preparing interview schedules and contacting applicants to schedule interviews;

· Support in the preparation of interview files to be used as part of the interview process;

· Participate in the recruitment of new staff as assigned – as per MC procedure;

· Responsible for maintaining job files containing recruitment documents for all new positions;

· Assist with carrying out reference checks for potential hires and running the RPS on Demand background searches;

· Responsible for ensuring that PAFs for new hires are prepared and duly completed in a timely manner;

· Support with the orientation and onboarding of new team members;

· Support with maintaining personnel files for all staff while ensuring confidentiality;

· Support with tracking monthly timesheets for all staff including collection, review and ensure validity of the timesheets in cooperation with supervisors;

· Assist with tracking annual leave days and other time taken off as per Mercy Corps Kenya policy;

· Adherence to all MC policies and procedures as outlined in MC policies and procedure manuals;

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring positive recognition to Mercy Corps and to not endanger mercy Corps’ humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned by your supervisor.

Organizational Learning: As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve - we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.



Accountability to Beneficiaries: Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.



Supervisory Responsibility: None



Accountability



Reports Directly To: Senior Human Resources Officer



Works Directly With: Human Resources Officer, Program, Finance and Operation team

members



Knowledge and Experience:

· University degree in business administration or related field with relevant experience and a diploma in Human Resource Management is required;

· At least 1 year hands on work experience in a human resources department;

· Fluency in written and spoken English;

· Solid communication skills and decision-making capabilities based on analytical skills and critical thought processes;

· Excellent negotiation, representation skills and the ability to work comfortably with an ethnically diverse staff

· Strong computer skills in Microsoft Office applications required;

· Strong organizational skills are required;

· Demonstrated ability to multi-task and process information into action.

How to Apply





Interested candidates who meet the above required qualifications and experience should submit a Cover Letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) listing three professional references (including a recent supervisor) to ke-hrkenya@mercycorps.org on or before 19th October, 2017.



The email subject line must clearly show the job title and location they are applying for.



Applications without an appropriate subject heading will be automatically disqualified.



Please do not attach any certificates.



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



NB: We do not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process









Consultancy Title: Final Evaluation; Growing Livelihoods through Agricultural Development (GLAD) Program



Project Location: Wajir



Task Start Date: November 6th



Task Completion Date: Early December



Background: Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.





In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we collaborate to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within. Now, and for the future.



In response to the drought of 2011 that affected the Horn of Africa, Mercy Corps became operational in Wajir and responded to the emergency through supporting drought-affected households through the provision of water, food, livelihood assistance, and cash transfers.





In late 2014 Mercy corps received funding from the European Commission to implement the Growing Livelihood through Agricultural Development (GLAD) ) program, a 3 year European Commission-funded project that aims to stimulate sustainable livelihoods in the arid lands of northern Kenya through promoting ASAL-based value chains, and strengthen risk minimizing strategies in water management to reduce drought vulnerability.





GLAD is implemented within the broader Kenya Rural Development Programme (KRDP) structure, enabling the relevant Ministries, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and County Governments to be actively and visibly involved at all stages of implementation.



Mercy Corps’ approach aimed to advance several of the Ending Drought Emergency’s (EDE) pillars:





1) peace and security,





2) climate-proofed infrastructure,





3) human capital and





4) sustainable livelihoods through a broad, community-driven approach.





As with other portfolio programs, Mercy Corps played a facilitation role, building community capacity to undertake activities while fostering linkages between them and government structures; strengthening linkages with the private sector and markets within arid land value chains; improving water management and environmental hygiene; and ultimately to build resilience through consolidated actions between relief and development efforts in northern Kenya.



Purpose / Project Description: The GLAD program in Northeast Kenya is seeking a qualified consultant to conduct a final evaluation examining the outcomes and any impact of the program against the program plan, the sustainability of the action and the development of resilience indicators according to the Mercy Corps working definition of resilience.





GLAD has three specific objectives, and 11 expected results:



1. Specific Objective 1: Strengthen arid land based value chains to improve livelihoods



i. Build capacity of key actors in one or more markets (e.g. gums and resins and fodder) with the potential to generate growth, jobs and income (Expected Result 1)



ii. Improved market linkages between pastoralists, agro-pastoralists and other businesses in targeted market chains (ER 2)



iii. Strengthened county government bodies to mitigate and respond to risk improving household livelihoods (ER 3)



iv. Improved access to appropriate formal and informal financial services (ER 4)



2. SO 2: Strengthen water resource management to reduce drought vulnerability



i. Rehabilitated water points with innovative water harvesting and conservation designs (ER 5)



ii. Improved household diet, through adoption of irrigation (ER 6)



iii. Improved hygiene and sanitation, through trainings and campaigns (ER 7)



3. SO 3: Reduced morbidity and mortality related to malnutrition amongst boys, girls, pregnant and lactating women through emergency nutrition response



i. Ensure adherence to protocols for Maternal, Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies (MIYCN-E) to protect, promote and support optimal MIYCN (ER 8)



ii. Strengthening of health systems at community and facility levels to ensure improved timely screening, referral and management of malnourished cases (ER 9)



iii. Reduction of severe and moderate acute malnutrition through timely management (ER 10)



iv. Assessment surveillance, monitoring and communication (ER 11)



Program Sustainability



The consultant will also examine the sustainability of the program, specifically,

· The ability of the community and local governments to continue program initiated activities after Mercy Corps’ exit.

· The capacity of local institutions for improved support

· The capacity of community structures to maintain the infrastructure developed in the program

Resilience



The consultant will also be expected to assess how the program beneficiaries fared during the most recent drought (And any other shock specifically targeted by the project.



Key areas of inquiry to be investigated by this evaluation

· How has the program contributed to resilience (according to the Mercy Corps definition) among drought-affected communities in Wajir?

· Have livelihoods been strengthened by the intervention? If so, by how much and in what areas?

· Has water resource availability and management been improved? How has this affected households’ water use?

· Has malnutrition been reduced in target communities?

· How have beneficiaries compared during the current drought? Is there evidence of coping mechanisms being deployed by households?

· Has the program adequately prepared community structures for responding appropriately to the next drought(s)?

The above shall be revised and refined in consultation with the successful bidder.



Consultant Objectives: The consultant will deliver a final evaluation report that outlines the achievements, challenges and learnings of the program, and will provide recommendations for future programming in the particular geography and technical area.





The report will be evidence-based using results from desk research, outside research, and surveys deployed by the consultant.





A draft copy of the report will be reviewed for feedback by Mercy Corps for completeness and accuracy of program objectives and results.





The report will be no longer than 30 pages excluding annexes.



The target audience for the report is donors, Mercy Corps, and other NGOs.



The consultant will use a mix of assessment tools including surveys, focus group discussions, and key informant interviews to inform his/her conclusions and recommendations.





The tools will be submitted to Mercy Corps program staff for review prior to field testing or deployment.



Consultant Activities:



The Consultant will:



i. Develop a sampling frame based on geography and program beneficiary numbers that justifies the methodology



ii. Develop qualitative and quantitative tools that will be reviewed by program staff before piloting and implementation



iii. Thoroughly test the survey tools before full field deployment



iv. Use survey tools to survey program participants and beneficiaries



v. Travel to Wajir to undertake data collection activities



vi. Use tested qualitative tools to conduct focus group discussions and key informant interviews with community groups, community leaders, and key program staff



Consultant Deliverables:



The Consultant will deliver:



a. An inception report no more than one week after the signing of the contract including a detailed sampling frame



b. All survey and interview tools for review prior to testing and deployment



c. A draft final evaluation report for review by the GLAD management



d. A final evaluation report highlighting the results and achievements of the program in relation to its stated objectives



e. The full raw dataset of surveys and interviews conducted for the evaluation



Timeframe / Schedule:



Estimate of time required to complete deliverables







The work from start to finish is estimated to take 33 days. This contract will be deliverables-based and payment will be based on the successful completion and delivery of all components of the work.



The Consultant will report to: GLAD Program Manager



Resources:



Mercy Corps will be responsible for:

· Field transportation

· Field logistics

· Access to program documents and key program staff

· Workspace while in the field

The consultant will be responsible for:

· Travel to the field

· All field expenses (food, accommodation, communications, etc.)

· Any computer or software needed for the assignment

The Consultant will work closely with:

· GLAD Program Manager

· GLAD Program Staff

· Kenya M&E Manager

Qualifications:

· Demonstrated experience working in ASAL regions of Northern Kenya

· Experience working on livelihoods/resilience programs in ASAL regions

· At least 5 years of relevant experience in research consulting and/or program evaluation

· A Master’s degree in a relevant technical area, including foundational knowledge in natural resource management, climate change and pastoralist systems, vulnerability and resilience

· Extensive experience working in the marginalized environments of North Eastern Kenya

· Strong communication and report writing skills and a willingness to work in a participatory and inclusive manner

Application Requirements:



The consultant should submit the following documents as part of his/her application:

· A written technical application no more than 10 pages in length outlining the technical approach that you will undertake to complete the work, the sampling frame calculation, and any additional consulting staff who will be assisting you

· A cost application clearly outlining each cost, the quantity, and the total anticipated project cost

· One piece of previous work that is similar to the outlined SoW

· Two references from previous work

How to Apply



Interested Bidders should be submit any queries by 10th October 2017 to ke-bids@mercycorps.org Proposal to be submitted to ke-bids@mercycorps.org on or before 13th October 2017 before 5.00pm.





Late submissions will not be considered