NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Life & Peace Institute (LPI)

2. Contributes to results-based reporting per donor requirements (such as Sida, European Commission, USAID and others) in compliance with all requirements of donors and LPI standards for monitoring and reporting.3. Builds team and partner capacity in PMEL and provides mentoring support to programme staff. This includes identifying, creating, organising and delivering learning opportunities for self and others as well as exchanges between LPI staff and partners in different LPI offices.4. Contributes to and strives for programmatic excellence, effectiveness and learning in LPI’s conflict transformation work in Kenya and Somalia.5. Adheres to, and models, LPI’s values and key programme principles, including mainstreaming gender.6. Energetically undertakes other tasks as assigned by the line manager.Reports to: Kenya and Somalia Country Managers