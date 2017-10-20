NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Life & Peace Institute (LPI)

Life & Peace Institute (LPI)

Do you want to work for a leading international peacebuilding organisation and help bring peace to the Horn of Africa Region?





Do you have the passion and the skills to lead a country programme, influence policy making, foster capacity building and drive conflict transformation and reconciliation processes across in Somalia?





The Life & Peace Institute (LPI) is now looking for a self-driven and experienced professional to provide overarching leadership and management for our Somalia country programme.







Job title: Somalia Country Manager



Based: Nairobi with frequesnt travel to Somalia





Duration: 1-year, renewable subject to funding and performance



About the role: The Somalia Country Manager is responsible for providing the overall leadership and management of LPI’s Somalia Programme team.





S/he represents LPI with the government, authorities and diplomatic missions in Somalia and the wider region, as well as with civil society.





Other key responsibilities include:

· Guiding and overseeing the effective and cost-efficient implementation of ongoing programmes and projects

· Keeping the Director of Programmes well informed of programme developments and priorities

· Pursuing new funding and partnership opportunities in line with Strategic Plan

· Strengthening staff and partner organisation capacities

· Ownership of programmes, as well as ensuring quality programming.

The position will be based in LPI’s Nairobi office with frequent travels across south-central Somalia.



About you

· 5-10 years’ experience in Peacebuilding in Somalia and/or the Horn of Africa region

· Experience in design and management of complex peacebuilding programmes

· Ability to engage a range of community, non-government and government stakeholders

· Strong training, facilitation, analytical and research skills

· Experience leading and managing teams, including remote management

· Deep understanding of the Somalia context and related civil society and policy circles

· Excellent inter-personal communication with strong networking skills

· At least a Masters’ degree in a relevant discipline (peacebuilding, political sciences, international relations etc.)

· Fluent English is a requirement, good spoken Somali an asset

· Willingness and ability to travel within south-central Somalia.

How to Apply



Please send your application, including a cover letter and CV in English, no later than October 23rd, 2017 to applications@life-peace.org, with the subject line “Somalia Country Manager”.









Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Officer



Kenya and Somalia Programmes



About the role



The Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Officer has the following responsibilities:



1. Leads and coordinates planning, monitoring, evaluation and learning (PMEL) processes in LPI’s Kenya and Somalia programmes, more specifically:







· Manages and continuously improves the programmes’ M&E system – including being the focal point for outcome harvesting system.

· Provides technical advice, guidance and quality assurance of programme and project design and planning processes, including theories of change, results frameworks, SMART indicator development and monitoring systems.

· Leads implementation, context and results monitoring processes in the programmes and supports LPI and partners’ staff in implementing effective monitoring processes; ensures databases are regularly updated.

· As needed, conducts field visits to monitor programmatic activities.

· Facilitates the development/revisions of annual performance monitoring plans in a participatory manner with staff and partners.

· Facilitates regular learning sessions and supports staff in the documentation of lessons learnt and knowledge management at large.

· Leads and documents the qualitative as well as quantitative data analysis process for data collected; as needed, contributes to data collection; drafts baseline, monitoring and programmatic reports.

· Leads internal evaluations as needed and manages evaluations of LPI conducted by external consultants. Ensures effective utilization of evaluation results, in coordination with the programme leadership.

· Coordinates, documents and follows-up learning events with practitioners and academics partners, etc.

· Drafts and revises programmatic results frameworks, logical frameworks, and performance monitoring plans in participatory methods with staff and partners for a range of donor requirements.

2. Contributes to results-based reporting per donor requirements (such as Sida, European Commission, USAID and others) in compliance with all requirements of donors and LPI standards for monitoring and reporting.



3. Builds team and partner capacity in PMEL and provides mentoring support to programme staff. This includes identifying, creating, organising and delivering learning opportunities for self and others as well as exchanges between LPI staff and partners in different LPI offices.



4. Contributes to and strives for programmatic excellence, effectiveness and learning in LPI’s conflict transformation work in Kenya and Somalia.



5. Adheres to, and models, LPI’s values and key programme principles, including mainstreaming gender.



6. Energetically undertakes other tasks as assigned by the line manager.Reports to: Kenya and Somalia Country Managers



About you

· Minimum Master’s degree in M&E, peace and conflict research, conflict management, political science, policy studies, international relations, or another relevant field.

· Minimum 3-5 years experience (including field experience) working in M&E, with specialization in conflict transformation/ peacebuilding projects or programmes.

· Demonstrated experience working with PMEL processes, preferably in peacebuilding-related work.

· In-depth skills in the design and implementation of PMEL processes. This includes skills in data collection, analysis and interpretation.

· Excellent computer skills, including Word, Excel, SPSS, database management and data analysis software.

· Experience in data visualization (through Excel and other software); ability to maintain and promote best practice in effective and intentional use of graphs, charts, (GIS) mapping, as well as audiovisual-based evidence.

· Excellent report and proposal writing skills.

· Analytical skills in relation to conflict issues and intersectional analysis.

· Fluency in written and spoken English is essential; Somali and/or Kiswahili language skills are strongly desired.

· Strong interpersonal skills, flexibility and ability to work as part of a team and under stress.

· Experience working in an inter-cultural setting with a diverse team.

· Willingness and ability to travel, including but not limited to Kenya and Somalia, sometimes with short notice.

How to Apply



Please submit your detailed CV and a concise Cover Letter in English, explaining your interest in and qualification for joining LPI’s Nairobi Office as the MEL Officer for Somalia and Kenya Programmes, in an email to nairobi@life-peace.org, with the subject line ‘MEL Officer’.



The deadline for applications is 20 October 2017.





Due to a high volume of applications, only selected applicants will be contacted.



