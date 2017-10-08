NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - Innovations for Poverty Action

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)





Job Vacancy: Data Field Manager - Evaluation of Low Cost Schools Project



Reporting To: Research Associate



Start Date: 16th October, 2017



Location: Nairobi





Duration: 2 Months



Deadline to Apply: 8th October, 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only





About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: Evaluation of Low Cost Schools project will compare learning outcomes in low cost private schools relative to other available options in the vicinity.





There is tremendous growth and innovation in the low cost private school market and this project aims to use a randomized controlled trial to better understand the effectiveness of such schools relative to public school options.





The Principal Investigators for this project are Anthony Keats (Wesleyan University), Michael Kremer (Harvard University) Isaac Mbiti (University of Virginia) and Owen Ozier (World Bank).



About the Position: The Data Field Manager under the general supervision of the Research Associate and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures, coordinates the facilitation of field and office activities and functions within IPAK.





Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Data Field Manager, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Research Associate.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Based in Nairobi, the Data Field Manager’s main roles will be data management and data quality control for the project’s endline data collection activities that will be ongoing countrywide.

· Data flow management including downloading and organizing incoming field data collected through computer assisted surveying.

· Support in data cleaning of data including high frequency checks mostly using STATA program.

· Overseeing the scanning and digitization of large quantities of paper-based assessments and answer sheets ensuring data quality using data checks.

· Consistent communication with field-based managers to provide general technical guidance and troubleshoot technical data challenges

· Supervise and work closely with Associate Field Manager who will be supervising the phone call and test booking teams from the Nairobi office as well as the scanning team based in Busia.

· Work closely with other Field Managers and Associate Field Managers on data cleaning as well coordinating back-checks.

· Participating in general procurement and logistics for the project and liaising with the operations department as necessary

· Financial management which includes working with IPAK financial staff to keep detailed accounts of all project activities and to monitor project expenses.

· Assisting the RA in planning field activities and ensuring the activities are executed within planned timelines and updating the RA on the general progress of project activities.

· Public relations which includes building and maintaining relationships with county administrators and community officials as well as representing the project and IPA-K at conferences and stakeholder meetings in coordination with the RA.

Qualifications and Experience:

· University degree in Statistics, Economics, M&E or equivalent qualifications.

· At least two years of data management experience with good skills in design of questionnaires and data cleaning processes.

· Extensive experience designing and implementing data collection tools and managing teams of enumerators is required.

· Advanced use of STATA and Survey CTO questionnaire programming.

· Well organized, detail-oriented, able to prioritize, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously with minimal supervision. Ability to work independently and as a part of the team with good interpersonal skills.

· Excellent Oral and written communication in English and Swahili.

· Flexibility in travelling and work assignments.

How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





Jobs: Field Officers – Evaluation of Low Cost Schools Project





(Multiple Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: 2nd November, 2017



Location: Countrywide



Duration: 1 Month



Deadline to Apply: 15th October, 2017



Eligibility: Position Open to Local Kenyan Hires Only





About the Position: The Field Officer, under the supervision of the Associate Field Manager and Senior Field Officer, will be primarily responsible for data collection on pupil surveys, parent surveys and pupil assessment at test centers or respondents’ homes.





The Field Offices will also be involved in undertaking phone surveys.





The Field Officer will also be expected to assist with office tasks such including translations and data entry.



Duties and Responsibilities

· Conducting pupil surveys, parent surveys and pupil assessment to parents/caregivers and sample pupils ensuring high data quality.

· Data collection preparation work, including translations, pretesting, and piloting.

· Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data.

· Data entry tasks as assigned by the Project Management.

· Proper use and maintenance of project equipment (phones, GPS machines, headphones, etc.)

· Prompt arrival at work and completion of scheduled activities each day

· Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members

· Participating in staff trainings and making efforts to improve one’s capacity

· Positive, hard-work attitude, with the aim of individually and helping the team complete the work

Qualifications and Experience



Required:

· Diploma in relevant field (social sciences, development studies, early childhood education, or community development)

· Excellent oral and written communication in both English, Kiswahili

· Excellent management and organizational skills

· Computer literate

Preferred:

· Bachelor’s degree in relevant field (social sciences, development studies, early childhood education, or community development)

· Experience working with children and mothers or early childhood development projects

· Prior experience in data collection and survey administration, preferably using CAI (SurveyCTO)

How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online









Jobs: Senior Field Officers – Evaluation of Low Cost Schools Project



(Multiple Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: 2nd November, 2017



Location: Countrywide



Duration: 1 Month



Deadline to Apply: 15th October, 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only





About the Position: Reporting to the Associate Field Manager, the Senior Field Officer will assist in data collection and supervision of FOs.





The Senior Field Officer will work closely with fellow Senior Field Officers, Field Officers and with the management team.





He/she will spend approximately 95% of his/her time in the field.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Timely collection of quality data by conducting surveys, interviews and other scheduled activities and by rigorously following the study protocol with minimal supervision

· Do frequent and random spot checking in the field to monitor Field Officers, allocation of duties and provide daily field updates and feedback to the AFM

· Assist in completing back check surveys

· Ensure data integrity is maintained and minimize errors in data collection and transmission

· Help project management in planning of field activities and schedules as necessary requirements for every visit

· Help in timely documentation of field scenarios and relaying the same to the project management for necessary action

· Assist AFMs supervise a team of 5-7 field officers in the office/field, manage their work, and ensure that they are all following IPA survey protocols –not sure about this

· Managing data collection tablets/netbooks, charging, passwords and custody

· Supervise allocation of respondent gifts to field offices and ensure accountability

· Verify that field officers have interviewed the right respondent

· Uploading all data collected by various groups to the server

· Promptly respond to communication from the AFM or other IPA staff

· Perform other duties related to the project that may be assigned to him/her

Qualifications and Experience

· College diploma or university degree in Social Sciences, Education, Economics, Statistics, Business or equivalent qualifications

· At least 1 year of data collection experience for bachelor holders and at least 2 years data collection experience for diploma holders.

· Prior experience managing a team, planning field activities and preparing field reports.

· Previous experience working with caregivers and children with the ability to handle and speak with people from diverse cultural back grounds.

· Excellent Oral and written communication in English and Swahili.

· Ability to handle and speak with people from diverse cultural back grounds

· Ability to work independently and as a part of the team

· Experience with data collection using both paper surveys and CAI.

· Ability to be flexible and comfortable interviewing both illiterate and high cadre individuals while maintaining professionalism.

· Basic computing knowledge and skills – Mandatory.

How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online