NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - ILRI

International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)



Research Assistant - Animal Nutrition





Nairobi, Kenya



The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a research assistant to run animal trials on feed interventions, animal productivity and greenhouse gas emissions from livestock systems.





ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to livestock research for the developing world.





Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.



Responsibilities



The candidate will contribute to ongoing research projects which focus on identifying the conditions that enable and constrain East African dairy producers in adopting climate smart agriculture practices.





The research team aims to develop specific baseline estimates of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from livestock and livestock related products such as manure, identify effects of livestock systems on water quality and water quantity and identify potential mitigation practices that also improve dairy/beef production in smallholder systems.





The candidate is expected to work within an international dynamic team in ILRI’s Mazingira Centre (mazingira.ilri.org).





The position entails a significant component of hands-on work including handling of and sampling from large and small ruminants





The candidate will contribute to this by undertaking the following activities:

· Planning, participation and oversight of ruminant research trials

· To coordinate and assist in day to day running and maintenance of animal facilities

· To collect biological samples (eg. faeces, urine, and rumen liquor), carry out greenhouse gas flux measurements from ruminants in experimental trials, under the guidance of senior project staff

· To assist with data entry and processing (data organization, calculation of greenhouse gas fluxes from animal respiration chambers)

· To maintain relationships with different stakeholders including farmers and farmer groups, suppliers and ILRI ancillary staff, in order to facilitate the efficient prosecution of research trials

· Assisting Higher Degree (Research) students

· Other such duties as deemed consistent with the position by supervisor

Requirements



The ideal candidate should have:

· A diploma in agriculture related science from a recognized institution with a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a research/teaching facility or a commercial farm. A BSc degree in agriculture will be an added advantage

· Demonstrated understanding of ruminant nutrition

· Demonstrated experience and ability in animal handling and carry out basic farm routine operations

· Demonstrated ability to work constructively and collegially with technical and scientific staff and students with minimal supervision

· Good skills in written and spoken English

Terms of Appointment: This is a Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position based at ILRI’s Nairobi campus. It is open to Kenyan nationals only.





The position is on a 1-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.



Job Level: This position is job level 2B, and ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.



How to apply:





Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, that specifically address the selection criteria and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by CLICKING HERE before 19th October, 2017.





The position title and reference number REF: RA/SLS/10/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.









ILRI Consultancy: Restructuring of the Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (Re-advertisement)



Nairobi, Kenya



The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a consultant / team of consultants to spearhead a restructuring of the Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC).





This will include a review of the registration of KLMC, to check whether it is a) in line with their mandate and b) promotes uptake of opportunities available in the livestock sector.









The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.





It is the only one of the 15 CGIAR research centers dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world.





Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.



The Assignment:



General background: Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC) was formed in 2000 by pastoralist groups / communities, with support from civil society organizations (Oxfam, Acton Aid among others) and a World Bank supported Arid Lands Resource Management Project (ALRMP) under the Office of the President at that time.





The organisation was established as a private sector, non-profit making services organization. It is registered with the registrar of companies with no share capital.





The organization was formed to respond to livestock marketing challenges and promote livestock marketing and production in pastoral and agro-pastoral regions. It operates in fourteen (14) pastoral and agro-pastoral counties with branches in all the fourteen counties.





The County Livestock Marketing Council (CLMC) is the branch at the County level, and is managed by County officials elected by the members.





Two County officials are elected to form the national delegate which elects the board to provide direction and leadership to the secretariat.



The major goals of KLMC are to promote livestock marketing, to improve pastoralists’ livelihood and to reduce their vulnerability to the vagaries of weather and man-made disasters such as conflicts.





KLMC believes that nomadic Pastoralism is a viable economic activity that can be harnessed to promote economic growth and development in arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya.





KLMC also recognizes that the fundamental challenge facing the pastoralists is their inability to access better markets for their livestock and livestock products.





To achieve this noble goal, KLMC is working on five objectives:

· To improve the livelihood of KLMC members through strengthened markets and financial access for producers and traders

· To generate reliable evidence to lobby and advocate county and national governments, and policy makers for information of favourable livestock policies

· To design and implement more innovative projects and programs for the pastoralists

· To effectively improve KLMC’s organizational structure, governance and leadership capability

· To design and implement a financially sustainable KLMC business model/revenue streams

Objectives of the assignment

· To provide an organogram, clear guidance and a clear road map on restructuring of KLMC, including the review of the registration of KLMC to check whether it is in line with their mandate and promotes uptake of opportunities available in livestock sector.

· To consult with other stakeholders/actors in the livestock sector and propose the best fit for the roles, responsibilities and mandate of KLMC and its branches (CLMC, LMA), vis-à-vis its sustainability.

· Review and recommend a mechanism that ensures sustainable funding and possible sources that ensures sustainability of KLMC and its branches.

· To propose an operational environment with KLMC that is required for effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the agreed upon roles and responsibilities.

Scope of Work



ILRI, through the USAID-funded Accelerated Value Chain Development (AVCD) project has been working with KLMC for the past 24 months.





ILRI proposes to undertake an assessment of the governance and management structures of KLMC to improve its ability to deliver on its key mandate and objectives.



KLMC has been supported by different partners for the last fifteen years to implement its mandate in fourteen arid land Counties.





Resources to implement its strategies have never been adequate, thereby affecting delivery of services to its members.





The members who are registered at county branches expect direct benefits from the organization, making it difficult to fundraise through membership support and recruitment.





KLMC works to promote livestock sector through delivery of public goods such as policy, market organization and reducing challenges along the value chain.





There are several questions to address through this assessment.

· What are the needed changes for KLMC to be sustainable?

· Is KLMC as currently constituted efficient and effective? Are the vision, mission, and objectives of KLMC attainable? If not, how can they be revised to be deliverable?

· What is the most efficient, and cost effective structure for KLMC to delivers its vision, mission and objectives.

· What is the most sustainable funding mechanism for KLMC?

Final Products



Inception Report – The inception report will be a scoping exercise for the evaluation and will include the proposed methodologies, data collection and reporting plans with draft data collection tools such as interview guides, the allocation of roles and responsibilities by/within the consultant/team of consultants, a timeframe with firm dates for deliverables, and the travel and logistical arrangements.





The report will also include the proposed expert/s, and its/their competencies to undertake the review.



Debriefings/feedback - to AVCD and KLMC management – The consultant will report its preliminary findings to AVCD Management and KLMC secretariat in a timely manner (3 weeks), and will adhere to the above-mentioned review process.





The team leader will present the full draft report to KLMC team within 5 days of the debriefing meetings.





The draft report, will include identifying key findings, conclusions, recommendations and lessons for the current and future operation, and take in consideration the outputs of the debriefing session.



Final report – The final report will contain a short executive summary (no more than 1,000 words) and a main body of the report (no more than 10,000 words) covering the background of the assessment, a description of the evaluation methods and limitations, findings, conclusions, lessons learned, clear recommendations. Recommendations should be specific and feasible.





The report should also contain appropriate appendices, including a copy of the ToR, cited resources or bibliography, a list of those interviewed and any other relevant materials.





The final evaluation report will be submitted one week after receipt of the consolidated feedback from KLMC.



All products arising from this assessment will be owned by the KLMC.





The consultants will not be allowed, without prior authorization in writing, to present any of the analytical results as his/her own work or to make use of the assessment results for private publication purposes



Essential Skills and Qualifications will include:



This assignment calls for a multi-skilled team or firm, who should possess the following: -



Team Leader

· Master’s Degree in economics, agricultural economics, development studies and/or related disciplines as the team leader

· At least 10 years’ experience at high level institutional management level

· At least 10 years’ experience in institutional development and strategic management

· Proven track record carrying out similar assignments/reviews and strategic planning processes)

· Experience in pastoralist livestock value chain development dynamics desirable

· Demonstrable experience in pastoral systems and their socio-economic dynamics desirable

Team Member 1

· Master’s Degree in Socio-economics, Sociology and Commerce as a member of the team

· Experience in Kenya pastoralists’ livestock development and marketing dynamics

· Demonstrable experience working in Kenyan extensive livestock systems is essential

· Proven track record carrying out similar assignments/restructuring and strategic planning processes

Team Member 2

· Master’s Degree in strategic management and/or business administration. A specialization in organization development is highly desired

· At least 7 years’ experience working in business administration and/ or advising business ventures.

· Experience in Kenyan extensive livestock sector highly desirable

· Proven track record of previous similar assignments and strategic planning processes

Post location: Nairobi



Expected places of travel: Half of the counties (7 out of 14) where KLMC has its presence



Consultancy Fee: Payment shall be made based on the agreed deliverables and timelines.



Duration: From approximately Oct 2017 - Dec 2017 with a maximum number of 60 working days (with 30 days in the field at the CLMC branches)



How to apply:





CLICK HERE to apply online before 18 October 2017.





Applicants should send a both a technical and financial proposal.





The technical proposal maximum 5 pages explaining their understanding of the task, qualifications and experience and how they intend to accomplish it.





CVs should be attached as an annex to the proposal. Names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees should also be provided.





The financial proposal will contain a breakdown of fees and expected costs.





The position title and reference number KLMC /SLS/10/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the online application.