NGO Jobs in Kenya - SMART

Social Media for Adolescent Retention and Treatment (Vijana - SMART) Study



Summary: This study is being conducted by Kenyatta National Hospital and University of Washington.





The main aims of the study are:





(1) to study the use of mobile technology in adolescents and





(2) to use social media to provide social and treatment support to HIV-infected adolescents.



Position: Qualitative Interviewer Consultant





(1 Post)



Summary: We are seeking one individual for the position of Qualitative Interviewer Consultant for the (Vijana-SMART) Study, The Qualitative Interviewer Consultant will be responsible for conducting in-depth interviews (IDIs) with HIV-infected adolescents and young adults (AYA) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with HIV-infected AYA and healthcare workers.





These IDIs and FGDs will explore preferences with regards to a social media intervention to improve AYA HIV care. Activities will take place at 3 health clinics in Nairobi.



Qualifications:

· Public health or social science degree

· Experience conducting IDIs and FGDs on sensitive health issues (HIV focused work preferred)

· Experience building rapport with adolescents and young adults

· Experience conducting FGDs for user-centered technology design

· Strong written and oral communication skills

· Microsoft Office Suite skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Responsibilities:

· Work with study coordinator to schedule appointments for IDIs and FGDs with AYA and healthcare workers

· Conduct IDIs and FGDs

· Transcribe and translate IDIs/FGDs into English

· Securely transfer and store digital recordings and IDI/FGD transcript

· Write memos summarizing content of IDIs and FGDs

· Communicate frequently with the Seattle and Nairobi study team, including frequent email and Skype communication

· Any other duties assigned

Duration of Employment: This contract will be for 6 months, or as long as is required to complete 40 IDIs and 8 FGDs



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online and then email your current CV, copies of certificates and testimonials to vijanasmart17@gmail.com by not later than 18th October 2017.









Position: Research Assistant





(2 Posts)



Summary: We are seeking an individual to assist in facilitating the implementation of vijana - SMART study.





S/he will be responsible for explaining the study to potential participants, administering consent, conducting interviews and performing clinical procedures.







Qualifications:

· Diploma level certification in health sciences field (nursing, clinical officer, public health)

· Registered with relevant board

· Bachelors level or higher in nursing or health science-related field will be an added advantage

· Experience in data collection, data entry and management

· Computer and ICT skills (Microsoft office, WhatsApp messaging, electronic data collection)

· Background in HIV Research

· Skills building rapport and discussing sensitive issues with adolescents

· Experience working with closely with the Ministry of Health facilities.

· Experience in HIV related research and especially with HIV-infected adolescents

Description of Duties:

· Implement project strategy in recruitment, screening and consent procedures.

· Administer and manage baseline and follow-up questionnaires using tablet based data collection instruments.

· Assist with conduct of in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.

· Liaise with relevant partners, stakeholders and collaborators in Nairobi and USA to ensure proper implementation of the project instruments.

· Develop project activity strategy with timely and regularly reviewed implementation work plans.

· Develop /adapt relevant materials to support field activities.

· Plan, implement and maintain records on site activities.

· Facilitating and interacting with adolescent social media (WhatsApp) group discussions regarding HIV adherence, peer support and adolescent HIV care.

· Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports relating to the project; assist in preparation of annual work plans and progress reports as per donor requirements.