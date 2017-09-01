NGO Jobs in Kenya - SMART

NGO Jobs in Kenya - SMARTJobs and Careers 03:55
Social Media for Adolescent Retention and Treatment (Vijana - SMART) Study
Summary: This study is being conducted by Kenyatta National Hospital and University of Washington.
The main aims of the study are:
(1) to study the use of mobile technology in adolescents and
(2) to use social media to provide social and treatment support to HIV-infected adolescents.
Position: Qualitative Interviewer Consultant
(1 Post)
Summary: We are seeking one individual for the position of Qualitative Interviewer Consultant for the (Vijana-SMART) Study, The Qualitative Interviewer Consultant will be responsible for conducting in-depth interviews (IDIs) with HIV-infected adolescents and young adults (AYA) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with HIV-infected AYA and healthcare workers.
These IDIs and FGDs will explore preferences with regards to a social media intervention to improve AYA HIV care. Activities will take place at 3 health clinics in Nairobi.
Qualifications:
· Public health or social science degree
· Experience conducting IDIs and FGDs on sensitive health issues (HIV focused work preferred)
· Experience building rapport with adolescents and young adults
· Experience conducting FGDs for user-centered technology design
· Strong written and oral communication skills
· Microsoft Office Suite skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
Responsibilities:
· Work with study coordinator to schedule appointments for IDIs and FGDs with AYA and healthcare workers
· Conduct IDIs and FGDs
· Transcribe and translate IDIs/FGDs into English
· Securely transfer and store digital recordings and IDI/FGD transcript
· Write memos summarizing content of IDIs and FGDs
· Communicate frequently with the Seattle and Nairobi study team, including frequent email and Skype communication
· Any other duties assigned
Duration of Employment: This contract will be for 6 months, or as long as is required to complete 40 IDIs and 8 FGDs
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to apply online and then email your current CV, copies of certificates and testimonials to vijanasmart17@gmail.com by not later than 18th October 2017.
Position: Research Assistant
(2 Posts)
Summary: We are seeking an individual to assist in facilitating the implementation of vijana - SMART study.
S/he will be responsible for explaining the study to potential participants, administering consent, conducting interviews and performing clinical procedures.
Qualifications:
· Diploma level certification in health sciences field (nursing, clinical officer, public health)
· Registered with relevant board
· Bachelors level or higher in nursing or health science-related field will be an added advantage
· Experience in data collection, data entry and management
· Computer and ICT skills (Microsoft office, WhatsApp messaging, electronic data collection)
· Background in HIV Research
· Skills building rapport and discussing sensitive issues with adolescents
· Experience working with closely with the Ministry of Health facilities.
· Experience in HIV related research and especially with HIV-infected adolescents
Description of Duties:
· Implement project strategy in recruitment, screening and consent procedures.
· Administer and manage baseline and follow-up questionnaires using tablet based data collection instruments.
· Assist with conduct of in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.
· Liaise with relevant partners, stakeholders and collaborators in Nairobi and USA to ensure proper implementation of the project instruments.
· Develop project activity strategy with timely and regularly reviewed implementation work plans.
· Develop /adapt relevant materials to support field activities.
· Plan, implement and maintain records on site activities.
· Facilitating and interacting with adolescent social media (WhatsApp) group discussions regarding HIV adherence, peer support and adolescent HIV care.
· Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports relating to the project; assist in preparation of annual work plans and progress reports as per donor requirements.
Duration of Employment: This contract will be for 1 year renewable
How to Apply
