NGO Jobs in Kenya - SMART

Social Media for Adolescent Retention and Treatment (Vijana - SMART) Study

Summary: This study is being conducted by Kenyatta National Hospital and University of Washington. 

The main aims of the study are: 

(1) to study the use of mobile technology in adolescents and 

(2) to use social media to provide social and treatment support to HIV-infected adolescents.

Position: Qualitative Interviewer Consultant 

(1 Post)

Summary: We are seeking one individual for the position of Qualitative Interviewer Consultant for the (Vijana-SMART) Study, The Qualitative Interviewer Consultant will be responsible for conducting in-depth interviews (IDIs) with HIV-infected adolescents and young adults (AYA) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with HIV-infected AYA and healthcare workers. 

These IDIs and FGDs will explore preferences with regards to a social media intervention to improve AYA HIV care. Activities will take place at 3 health clinics in Nairobi.

Qualifications:
·                     Public health or social science degree
·                     Experience conducting IDIs and FGDs on sensitive health issues (HIV focused work preferred)
·                     Experience building rapport with adolescents and young adults
·                     Experience conducting FGDs for user-centered technology design
·                     Strong written and oral communication skills
·                     Microsoft Office Suite skills (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
Responsibilities:
·                     Work with study coordinator to schedule appointments for IDIs and FGDs with AYA and healthcare workers
·                     Conduct IDIs and FGDs
·                     Transcribe and translate IDIs/FGDs into English
·                     Securely transfer and store digital recordings and IDI/FGD transcript

·                     Write memos summarizing content of IDIs and FGDs
·                     Communicate frequently with the Seattle and Nairobi study team, including frequent email and Skype communication
·                     Any other duties assigned
Duration of Employment: This contract will be for 6 months, or as long as is required to complete 40 IDIs and 8 FGDs

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online and then email your current CV, copies of certificates and testimonials to vijanasmart17@gmail.com by not later than 18th October 2017. 


Position: Research Assistant 

(2 Posts)

Summary: We are seeking an individual to assist in facilitating the implementation of vijana - SMART study. 

S/he will be responsible for explaining the study to potential participants, administering consent, conducting interviews and performing clinical procedures.


Qualifications:
·                     Diploma level certification in health sciences field (nursing, clinical officer, public health)
·                     Registered with relevant board
·                     Bachelors level or higher in nursing or health science-related field will be an added advantage
·                     Experience in data collection, data entry and management
·                     Computer and ICT skills (Microsoft office, WhatsApp messaging, electronic data collection)
·                     Background in HIV Research
·                     Skills building rapport and discussing sensitive issues with adolescents
·                     Experience working with closely with the Ministry of Health facilities.
·                     Experience in HIV related research and especially with HIV-infected adolescents
Description of Duties:
·                     Implement project strategy in recruitment, screening and consent procedures.
·                     Administer and manage baseline and follow-up questionnaires using tablet based data collection instruments.
·                     Assist with conduct of in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.
·                     Liaise with relevant partners, stakeholders and collaborators in Nairobi and USA to ensure proper implementation of the project instruments.
·                     Develop project activity strategy with timely and regularly reviewed implementation work plans.
·                     Develop /adapt relevant materials to support field activities.
·                     Plan, implement and maintain records on site activities.
·                     Facilitating and interacting with adolescent social media (WhatsApp) group discussions regarding HIV adherence, peer support and adolescent HIV care.
·                     Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports relating to the project; assist in preparation of annual work plans and progress reports as per donor requirements.

Duration of Employment: This contract will be for 1 year renewable

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online and then email your current CV, copies of certificates and testimonials to vijanasmart17@gmail.com by not later than 18th October 2017. 

   

