NGO Jobs in Kenya - NCPD

Supply Chain Management Officer

NCPD 6 (1 POSITION)

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities invites applications from qualified, competent and experienced candidates for the following Permanent and pensionable positions. An officer at this level will report to a more senior officer in the cadre.

Duties

Assist in the procurement planning and budgeting processes

· Ensure the collating of all procurement plans for the Council as part of Budget input.

· Ensure that all costing of procurement requirements is accurately carried out as input to the Council’s budget

Ensure that the Council adheres to the Public procurement rules, regulations and guidelines

· Ensure that all procurement is done through laid down procedures at all times.

· Ensure the accurate uploading and keying of the procurement plan in IFMIS

· Recommend for approval to the Executive Director all procurement in the Council when and advice accordingly.

Take an active role in the implementation of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposals Act, 2015

· To assist with the Secretarial role whenever procurement committees sit

· Prepare and submit quarterly reports to PPRA, EACC, Treasury and Devolution and Planning on procurement issues for the Council.

Advise the Council on procurement issues

· Advise User departments on procurement matters as and when required.

· Make briefs to the accounting officer on key or emerging procurement matters for the Council Give professional opinion on tender awards

· Ensure that Youth, Women and Persons with Disabilities are fairly considered in procurement i.e. compliance with the 30% statutory requirement

Assist in the preparation of annual procurement plan

· Requisition goods for stores

· Assist in carrying out market survey in order to identify potential suppliers and the prevailing market rates for various goods and services

· Assist in the preparation of supply Chain management reports.

Requirements

· Must have a Bachelors’ degree in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent from a recognized university

· Diploma in Supply Chain management or its approved equivalent from a recognized institution is an added advantage.

· Be a member of KISM in good standing

· Two (2) years’ relevant experience

· Must have Computer applications skills.

· Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable Basic Salary – sh. 41,590 x 2,070 – 43,660 x 2,220 – 45,880 x 2,310 – 48,190 x 2,400 – 50,590 x 2,550 – 53,140 x 2,700 – 55,840 per month House Allowance: sh. 28,000 pm. Commuter Allowance: sh. 8,000 pm.





PR & Communication

NCPD 6 (1 POSITION)

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities invites applications from qualified, competent and experienced candidates for the following Permanent and pensionable positions. Reporting to a more senior officer in the cadre, duties and responsibilities will entail:

Roles

· Participate in developing and implementing of the public relations and Communication strategy for the Council

· Participate in the preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual reports for the council

· Supervise, mentor and coach intern(s)

· Implementation of the Council’s service charter.

· Manage the website content and social media platforms to ensure that up to date and relevant content is posted

· Implement the public relations and communication strategy for the Council;

· Create awareness to the public through mass media on the Council’s activities and programs;

· Implement programs for building the Council’s external image and promoting good public image.

· Document in various formats and share information with internal and external publics.

· Coordinate participation of NCPWDs Disability Service officers in national and international events.

· Drafting of external correspondence and filing of incoming and outgoing correspondence

· Organizing interviews and media events.

· Handling clients’ inquiries and complaints.

· Arranging in-house and external events and other functions

· Managing content and activating social media towards engaging audiences across traditional and new media

· Organize disability awards, persons with disability achievers’ awards and preparing and dissemination information on the Council’s activities to all stakeholders and the Public

· Monitor daily media and advise on reactive media opportunities.

· Any other duties as assigned

Requirements

For appointment to this position, an officer MUST have

· Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism or Public Relations or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· Must have at least 1 year of work experience

· Advanced computer application skills

· Excellent organizational and administrative skills

· Excellent written and oral communications skills

· Good interpersonal skills vii. Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable Basic Salary – Kshs. 41,590 x 2,070 – 43,660 x 2,220 – 45,880 x 2,310 – 48,190 x 2,400 – 50,590 x 2,550 – 53,140 x 2,700 – 55,840 per month Allowances House Allowance – sh. 28,000. pm. Commuter Allowance –sh. 8,000 pm.





Disability Services Officer Social Work

NCPD 6 (6 POSITIONS)

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities invites applications from qualified, competent and experienced candidates for the following Permanent and pensionable positions

An officer at this level can be deployed to work at the Council’s headquarters or at any County office within Kenya. Reporting to a more senior officer in the cadre, the duties and responsibilities will entail the following:

Duties

· ooperating and networking with County Governments, Government Agencies and Community groups at the County level;

· Educating PWDs and other stakeholders in the Counties about economic development, health, gender issues, social rights, roles and obligations;

Encouraging and promoting the equal participation of persons with disabilities in Community development activities;

· conducting literacy programmes and income generating activities;

· planning and coordinating events and support projects in the regions;

· receiving and vetting applications forms for grants;

· conducting awareness and publicity programmes to promote the NCPWDs functions in the region;

· Identifying community issues, needs and problems; developing new community-based programmes and resources;

· Liaising with interested groups and individuals to set up new services; j. mediating in matters of conflict among Persons with Disabilities and Persons with Disability Organizations;

· Oversee the provision of technical and financial support to community projects during implementation including the promotion of new and innovative cost-effective approaches and techniques

· Supervise and monitor project implementation including planning and reporting

· Manage the use of regional resources, including finances, transport, equipment and stores

· Consolidate quarterly and annual work plans and reports

Requirements

· A Bachelors degree in Community Development, Social Work OR a Bachelor’s degree in any social sciences from a reputable institution.

· A post graduate diploma in community development/social work or relevant field from a recognized Institution;

· Knowledge of Regional and International instruments relating to Persons with Disabilities and general human rights

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Computer application skills;

· Must have two (2) years’ experience in a related field.

· Must satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable Basic Salary – Kshs. 41,590 x 2,070 – 43,660 x 2,220 – 45,880 x 2,310 – 48,190 x 2,400 – 50,590 x 2,550 – 53,140 x 2,700 – 55,840 per month Allowances House Allowance- Dependent on deployment. Commuter Allowance – 8,000 /= p.m.

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competencies suit any of the above positions, please download NCPWD Application for Employment and complete all sections as appropriate.

Print, sign and attach photocopies of your certificates and other testimonials. All applications to be sent by Post or hand delivered to the address below by 14th November 2017. PLEASE DO NOT E-MAIL.

Kindly indicate the position you are applying for on the envelope. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All applications should be addressed to

The Executive Director

National Council for Persons with Disabilities

P 0 Box 66577 00800

Nairobi Kenya

Attention to: head of human resource management qualified persons with disabilities, persons from the marginalized groups and women are encouraged to apply

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.