NGO Jobs in Kenya - Mercy Corps (16 Vacancies)

Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.





In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action – helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within. Now, and for the future.





We help communities survive and move beyond emergencies. When natural disasters strike, economies collapse or conflict flares, Mercy Corps is there.





We see global challenges as an invitation to pioneer innovative, sustainable solutions.





Mercy Corps is looking for committed and dynamic individual to take up the following position:



Position: County Project Coordinators (5)



Location: Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa and Turkana Counties



Program / Department Summary: Mercy Corps has been operating in Kenya since 2008, focusing its interventions around four objectives:





1) Peace and Conflict Management;





2) Livelihood / Market Systems;





3) Governance (particularly at the county level); and





4) Youth Employment/Employability (including the social and economic development of adolescents).





The four objectives serve to increase community resilience to drought and other shocks and stresses, and to decrease fragility with a particular focus on Kenya’s Arid Lands.





Mercy Corps’ vision for change requires the private sector, government and civil society to work together to create meaningful and sustainable change.



Mercy Corps is recruiting five County Project Coordinators to oversee county-level activities for a five-year USAID-funded Feed the Future (FtF) Livestock Market Systems Development Activity for Northern Kenya.





This project will support USAID’s Feed the Future Initiative specifically to improve households’ income, productive assets and resilience to drought and other shocks.





Specific areas of focus include: strengthened and sustained rangeland and water management; strengthened drought risk management; strengthened conflict management; improved and sustained health, nutrition, and hygiene practices; improved literacy, numeracy, and life skills; and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.



General Position Summary: Under the direction and management support from the Deputy Chief of Party, the County Project Coordinator will be responsible for the overall county-level planning, coordination, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation of the Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth project.





S/he will ensures all project initiatives are implemented to achieve maximum impact as per project objectives while remaining on schedule and budget.





The Project Coordinator directly manages the county-level staff on the project and has an informal reporting line to our partner’s Regional Program Manager.





Strong day-to-day coordination with the Regional Program Manager is required to ensure that office operations are running effectively and are compliant with all internal and external regulations.





S/he will be the primary liaison with county government officials.



Essential Job Functions:



Program Management

· Provide overall managerial leadership for the project at the county level, ensuring teams follow work plans so activities are on time, target and within the approved budget, and project deliverables achieve desired impact;

· Lead effective coordination, collaboration and integration among all technical, support and project units including with our lead partner – ACDI/VOCA and implementing partner – the BOMA Project;

· Partner with county-level government and communities in areas of operation;

· Ensure effective and timely monitoring, documenting and reporting on all project activities as per the policies and practices of the consortium lead, Mercy Corps, USAID and the government;

· Provide timely updates to supervisor on progress and issues, identifying risks and proposing solutions for action and early resolution;

· Attend all quarterly project meetings in Nairobi as well as facilitate planning meetings and workshops with government, NGOs, private sector and community partners to revise plans and promote partner acceptance/buy-in;

· Regularly visit field sites to assess progress of activities and provide formal and informal feedback;

· Coordinate with procurement, logistics, security, administration and human resources teams to ensure operational systems support field activities.

Team Management

· Assist team members with information, tools and resources to improve performance and achieve objectives;

· Promote accountability, communicate expectations and provide constructive feedback informally and formally via regular one on ones and performance reviews;

· Create and sustain a work environment of mutual respect where team members strive to achieve excellence;

· Work closely with the HR department to recruit, orient and lead team members as necessary.

Influence & Representation

· Represent Mercy Corps at government, donor, NGO and other relevant events, in close coordination with the Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party and country leadership;

· Coordinate activities with consortium partners, sub grantees, local government and other implementers, as well as with other Mercy Corps programs.

Security

· Work closely with the county team’s security focal points to develop and maintain systems that promote the safety and security of all team members. Coordinate closely with our partner, ACDI/VOCA on security issues at the county level;

· Ensure that programs are designed and implemented with a clear analysis and understanding of security.

Other

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to Mercy Corps and to not jeopardize its humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned.

Organizational Learning: As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.



Accountability to Beneficiaries: Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.



Supervisory Responsibility: 3-5 project team members



Accountability



Reports Directly To: Deputy Chief Of Party



Works Directly With: Regional Program Manager (partner), Chief of Party, finance and operations teams, HQ Regional Program Team, HQ Technical Support Unit, and Partner Organizations.



Knowledge and Experience:

· Masters Degree or equivalent in development studies, business, planning, social sciences or other relevant field is preferred;

· A minimum of 5 years of relevant professional experience in multi-sectoral programs, managing teams, strategic planning and implementing programs;

· Strong managerial skills, including effective personnel management, adaptive management, coordination and decision-making;

· Strong facilitation and consensus-building skills;

· Competent in building networks, strong problem-solving skills, and ability to influence with effective listening, persuasion, negotiation and other techniques;

· Strong understanding of USAID compliance issues;

· Internationally recognized qualification in project or program management or a commitment to obtain the qualification in the early months of work;

· Excellent and persuasive oral and written communication skills, including report writing, in English and other language(s), as required;

· Spoken fluency is Swahili is required and primary local dialects in the respective County is strongly preferred;

· Previous working experience in northern Kenya is desirable;

· Demonstrated attention to detail, ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work independently and cooperatively with team members;

· Ability to work comfortably in a sometimes tense and changing security environment is required.

Success Factors



The successful County Project Coordinator will have a strong understanding of project approaches and represent the project professionally at all times.





S/he will combine exceptional management skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders. A heavy emphasis will be placed on coordination with other actors implementing in the areas of intervention.





S/he will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level.



Multi-tasking, prioritizing, problem solving and simultaneous attention to detail and strategic vision are essential.





The most successful Mercy Corps staff members have a strong commitment to teamwork and accountability, thrive in evolving and changing environments and make effective written and verbal communication a priority.





S/he will be committed to working closely and collaboratively with the County Government structures and our lead partner, ACDI/VOCA.









Position: Livelihood Officers





(2 Positions)



Location: Wajir and Garissa Turkana Counties



Mercy Corps is recruiting two Livelihoods Officers to support human capital development for resilient individuals for a commercial engagement for a five-year USAID-funded Feed the Future (FtF) Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Development Activity for northern Kenya. This position will support the ‘Expanding and Diversifying Economic Opportunities’.





This project will support USAID’s Feed the Future Initiative and specifically will improve households’ income, productive assets and resilience to drought and other shocks.





Specific areas of focus include, diversifying livelihoods, improving access to financial services, strengthening the policy environment, institutions and governance for livestock and private sector development, improving employability and work readiness skills for young men and women, improved and sustained health, nutrition, and hygiene practices; improved literacy, numeracy, and life skills; and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.



General Position Summary: The Livelihoods Officer will be responsible for technical oversight and management of the Rural Entrepreneur Access Project (REAP) a two year women poverty graduation model aimed at supporting human capital development for resilient individuals who are then placed in a commercial engagement.





S/he will define implementation strategies in coordination with the County Project Coordinator, Deputy Chief of Party, BOMA project and leadership team.





The Livelihoods Officer will train staff and partners, providing them with technical assistance; and ensuring that common strategies and approaches are applied consistently in all communities.





S/he will coordinate closely with the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team and BOMA Project to ensure that systems are in place to track, analyze and report results.





S/he will keep abreast of changing contexts and integrate new ideas and approaches as appropriate, seek additional technical assistance as needed and ensure effective working relationships with collaborating agencies.





S/he will work closely with our partner ACDI/VOCA, who will be leading the implementation of the LMS, and look for opportunities to link programming and clients with their programming and programming across the LMS.



Essential Job Functions:

· Contribute to team work plans and guide successful implementation of Rural Entrepreneur Access Project activities, ensuring teams follow work plans so activities are on time, target and within the approved budget, and program deliverables achieve desired impact;

· Provide technical guidance on the poverty graduation model and ensure that interventions are responsive to stakeholders and consistent with Mercy Corps’ and BOMA project relevant program guidelines, principles, values, quality standards and strategic plan. Ensure that interventions are evidence-based and adhere to adaptive management principles;

· Identify most vulnerable girls/women in the village through community based wealth ranking, Participatory Rural Appraisal and scoring through Participant Targeting Tool for inclusion in the project;

· Train and mentor Field Facilitators to mentor the girls/women to write a business plan of chosen viable businesses and provide two years mentoring during monthly visits;

· Facilitate disbursement of cash grants in two instalments for girls/women to enable them to buy stock and equipment for their business;

· Train girls and women how to run a business, supply and demand, profit and pricing, marketing and record keeping including other trainings such as: life skills, family planning, nutrition, WASH, girls’ education, rights of women and leadership;

· Facilitate girls and women to form savings associations of 5 to 7 businesses that meet monthly to deposit savings which will enable members and village residents access credit for long term expenses and business growth;

· Link women to other traders, markets, financial institutions, public and private institutions;

· Generate and implement monitoring and evaluation tools;

· Play a key role in the development of intervention designs, sector strategies and M&E frameworks.

· Coordinate assessments, evaluations and monitoring surveys in area of operation. This will entail development of Scopes of Work, development of survey tools, trainings and management of data collectors, report write and facilitating results discussion;

· Integrate community approaches, gender sensitivity and capacity building into all activities as appropriate including certifying all interventions to adhere to Mercy Corps’ Gender Policy, Do No Harm principles, and beneficiary accountability standards;

· Facilitate planning meetings and workshops with government, NGO, private sector, and community partners to revise plans and promote partner acceptance/buy-in;

· In coordination with the MEL team, monitor the implementation of activities through regular field visits and assessments to ensure program quality and impact. Document approaches, successes and lessons learned;

· Coordinate with procurement, logistics, security, administration and human resources teams to ensure operational systems support field activities;

· Assist team members with information, tools and resources to improve performance and reach objectives;

· Promote accountability, communicate expectations and provide constructive feedback informally and formally via regular one-on-one and performance review;

· Create and sustain a work environment of mutual respect where team members strive to achieve excellence;

· Work closely with the HR department to orient and lead team members as necessary;

· Represent Mercy Corps at government, NGO and other relevant community events, in close coordination with the Deputy Chief of Party and County Program Coordinator;

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to Mercy Corps and to not jeopardize its humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned.

Supervisory Responsibility: REAP Village Mentors



Accountability



Reports Directly To: County Project Coordinator with a dotted line to BOMA Project focal person



Works Directly With: Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party, GIRL project officer, Community Facilitators, Technical Advisors, finance and operations teams, HQ Regional Program Team, HQ Technical Support Unit, Partner Organizations, and broader LMS team.



Knowledge and Experience:

· Degree in Community Development, Economic Development, Business, Agriculture, Livestock, Monitoring and Evaluation or related field or diploma with over 3 years’ hands on work experience;

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with NGOs/CBO’s in civic engagement, livelihoods and education;

· Should have knowledge of quantitative and qualitative data collection, reporting techniques. S/he should understand and be able to apply basic measures of central tendency and spread;

· Demonstrated computer competency of Microsoft Excel and knowledge of at least one data management software including Ms Access, SPSS, STATA;

· Commitment to working with Women, Girls, youth and vulnerable groups in need, regardless of race, tribe, religion or gender;

· Understanding of working with local partners and commitment to working with the greater Boma Project and LMS team;

· Good problem solving, written and oral communication skills;

· Strong written and spoken English and Swahili;

· Local language skills required

· Ability to work without constant supervision and as part of a mixed team;

· Good knowledge of MS Office software such as Excel, Word, and Access;

Success Factors:



S/he will combine exceptional management skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders including the greater LMS team.





The position requires an ability to think creatively about improving opportunities for women and adolescent girls.





The Officer will have the capacity to spark innovative and entrepreneurial approaches to programming and to inspire groups to collaborate closely to implement high-quality programs.





S/he will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level.





Multi-tasking, prioritizing, problem solving and simultaneous attention to detail and strategic vision are essential.





The most successful Mercy Corps staff members have a strong commitment to teamwork and accountability, thrive in evolving and changing environments and make effective written and verbal communication a priority.









Position: GIRL Project Officers





(5 Positions)



Location: Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa And Wajir Counties



Mercy Corps is recruiting five GIRL project Officers to support human capital development for resilient individuals who are well placed for commercial engagement for a five-year USAID-funded Feed the Future (FtF) Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Development Activity for northern Kenya. This position will support the Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth component.





This project will support USAID’s Feed the Future Initiative and specifically will improve households’ income, productive assets and resilience to drought and other shocks.





Specific areas of focus include strengthened and sustained rangeland and water management; strengthened drought risk management; strengthened conflict management; improved and sustained health, nutrition, and hygiene practices; improved literacy, numeracy, and life skills; and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.



General Position Summary: The GIRL Project Officer will be responsible for technical oversight and management of the Girls Improving Resilience with Livestock and Learning (GIRL), a 9-month adolescent girl personal agency empowerment safe space model aimed at supporting human capital development for resilient individuals who are well placed for commercial engagement.



S/he will define implementation strategies in coordination with the County Project Coordinator, Deputy Chief of Party and leadership team.





GIRL project Officer will train staff and partners, providing them with technical assistance; and ensuring that common strategies and approaches are applied consistently in all communities.





S/he will coordinate closely with the M&E team to ensure that systems are in place to track, analyze and report results.





The Project Officer will keep abreast of changing contexts and integrate new ideas and approaches as appropriate, seek additional technical assistance as needed and ensure effective working relationships with collaborating agencies.





S/he will work closely with our partner ACDI/VOCA, who will be leading the implementation of the LMS, and look for opportunities to link programming and clients with their programming and programming across the LMS.



Essential Job Functions:

· Contribute to team work plans and guide successful implementation of GIRL and Learning activities, ensuring teams follow work plans so activities are on time, target and within the approved budget, and program deliverables achieve desired impact;

· Provide technical guidance on a 9-month adolescent girls personal agency empowerment safe space model and ensure that interventions are responsive to stakeholders and consistent with Mercy Corps’ relevant program guidelines, principles, values, quality standards and strategic plan. Ensure that interventions are evidence-based and adhere to adaptive management principles;

· Engage community members (community representatives, teachers, religious leaders, government officials and gatekeepers) to form an Advisory Committee to support and inform program activities;

· Organize community events to sensitize communities on human capital development for resilient communities;

· Assist in the creation of technical curricula, basic education (numeracy & literacy), basic nutrition literacy, WASH awareness and campaign, financial literacy and reproductive health;

· Participate in recruitment and train Community Facilitators and Girl mentors to deliver technical curricula to girls;

· Identify and recruit girls in the community to participate in safe space groups;

· Identify and engage local animal and human health workers to provide training and technical assistance to safe space groups;

· Monitor and track the success and failures of safe space groups;

· Link women to other traders, markets, financial institutions, public and private institutions;

· Generate and implement monitoring and evaluation tools;

· Play a key role in the development of intervention designs, sector strategies and M&E frameworks;

· Coordinate assessments, evaluations and monitoring surveys in area of operation. This will entail development of Scopes of Work, development of survey tools, trainings and management of data collectors, report write and facilitating results discussion;

· Integrate community approaches, gender sensitivity and capacity building into all activities as appropriate. Certify all interventions adhere to Mercy Corps’ Gender Policy, Do No Harm principles, and beneficiary accountability standards;

· Facilitate planning meetings and workshops with government, NGO, private sector, and community partners to revise plans and promote partner acceptance/buy-in;

· In coordination with the MEL team, monitor the implementation of activities through regular field visits and assessments to ensure program quality and impact. Document approaches, successes and lessons learned;

· Coordinate with procurement, logistics, security, administration and human resources teams to ensure operational systems support field activities;

· Assist team members with information, tools and resources to improve performance and reach objectives;

· Promote accountability, communicate expectations and provide constructive feedback informally and formally via regular one-on-one and performance reviews;

· Orient and lead team Community Facilitators.

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to Mercy Corps and to not jeopardize its humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned.

Supervisory Responsibility: Community Facilitator and GIRL mentors



Accountability



Reports Directly To: County Project Coordinator with a dotted line to WASH/Nutrition Advisor



Works Directly With: Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party, Livelihood Officer, Technical Advisors, finance and operations teams, HQ Regional Program Team, HQ Technical Support Unit, Partner Organizations, and broader LMS team.



Knowledge and Experience:

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with NGOs/CBO’s in civic engagement, livelihoods and education;

· Degree in Community Development, Economic Development, Business, Agriculture, Livestock or related field or diploma with over 3 years’ experience;

· Should have knowledge of quantitative and qualitative data collection, reporting techniques and should understand and be able to apply basic measures of central tendency and spread;

· Commitment to working with Women, Girls, youth and vulnerable groups in need, regardless of race, tribe, religion or gender;

· Understanding of working with local partners and commitment to working with the greater BOMA Project and LMS team;

· Good problem solving, written and oral communication skills;

· Strong written and spoken English and Swahili;

· Local language skills required;

· Ability to work without constant supervision and as part of a mixed team;

· Good knowledge of MS Office software such as Excel, Word, and Access.

Success Factors: S/he will combine exceptional management skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders including the greater LMS team.





The position requires an ability to think creatively about improving opportunities for women and adolescent girls.





The Project Officer will have the capacity to spark innovative and entrepreneurial approaches to programming and to inspire groups to collaborate closely to implement high-quality programs.





S/he will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level.





Multi-tasking, prioritizing, problem solving and simultaneous attention to detail and strategic vision are essential.





The most successful Mercy Corps staff members have a strong commitment to teamwork and accountability, thrive in evolving and changing environments and make effective written and verbal communication a priority.









Position: WASH / Nutrition Officer



Location: Nairobi



Mercy Corps is recruiting a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)/Nutrition Advisor to ensure the delivery of high quality WASH and nutrition interventions for a five-year USAID-funded Feed the Future (FtF) Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Development Activity for northern Kenya.





This position will support the Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth associate award. This project will support USAID’s Feed the Future Initiative and specifically will improve households’ income, productive assets and resilience to drought and other shocks.





Specific areas of focus include: strengthened and sustained rangeland and water management; strengthened drought risk management; strengthened conflict management; improved and sustained health, nutrition, and hygiene practices; improved literacy, numeracy, and life skills; and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.



General Position Summary: The WASH / Nutrition Advisor will provide leadership and oversight to the project’s WASH and nutrition component.





The Advisor is responsible for overall planning, coordination, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of WASH and nutrition activities; ensuring all project initiatives are implemented to achieve maximum impact while remaining on schedule and budget.





The nutrition component uses a variety of tailored social and behavior change strategies, which enhance nutrition practices, increasing the demand for nutritious food, improving household decision-making for equitable access to nutrition, leveraging private sector investment for nutrition support and informing policy practices regarding nutrition and food security.





The WASH component centers on community projects, drought cycle management and improved hygiene practices.





S/he will work closely with our partner ACDI/VOCA, who will be leading the implementation of the LMS, and look for opportunities to link programming and clients with the greater programming across the LMS.





The WASH/Nutrition Advisor also should work with management team to coordinate and plan closely with USAID’s other water initiatives, particularly Kenya RAPID, to ensure assistance in well-coordinated, leverages each other’s programming and is not duplicative.



Essential Job Functions:



Program Management

· Communicate a clear vision for WASH/nutrition activities and how they fit into the project’s overall objectives, ensure that the project strategy is clear, and communicated to team members, local beneficiaries, the government and other actors;

· Plan and implement the project’s nutrition Social and Behavior Change (SBC) strategy including designing compelling informational messages (edutainment), culturally sensitive Information Education Communication (IEC) materials and mass media outreach, as appropriate, to effectively influence behavior change at the individual and community level;

· Ensure SBC concepts and/or messages achieve project objectives, such as increasing knowledge, changing attitudes, enhancing motivation to change behaviors, and increasing the perceived benefits of new behaviors. Lead in the research design, pretesting, production and distribution of SBC/IEC materials;

· Based on the findings of the Barrier Analysis and other research findings, suggest new areas of SBC content for both the immediate causes of nutrition and underlying causes such maternal/child nutrition, household income, household decision making and design SBC through suggestions and advice from designated audience groups;

· Pursue other innovative ways to deliver compelling messages such as the use of schools and other culturally sensitive media/channels of communications to reach adolescent girls, women, Youths and Men;

· Develop and maintain harmonious relationship with partner organizations, line ministries and audience groups. This includes planning activities and coordinating closely with the greater LMS partners and Kenya Rapid;

· Monitor project implementation, document processes and achievements to ensure best practices are captured and disseminated;

· Regularly visit field activities to assess progress and provide formal and informal feedback.

Influence & Representation

· Represent Mercy Corps at government, donor, NGO and other relevant events, in close coordination with the Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party and country leadership;

· Coordinate activities with consortium partners, sub grantees, local government and other implementers, as well as with other Mercy Corps programs.

Security

· Work closely with the country team’s security focal point to develop and maintain systems that promote the safety and security of all team members;

· Ensure that programs are designed and implemented with a clear analysis and understanding of security.

Supervisory Responsibility: None



Accountability



Reports Directly To: Deputy Chief of Party



Works Directly With: Chief of Party, County Project Coordinators, GIRL program officers, Livelihood Officers, finance and operations teams, HQ Regional Program Team, HQ Technical Support Unit, Partner Organizations



Knowledge and Experience:

· BA/S or equivalent in nutrition, communications, development, public health or Nutrition and Dietetics, other relevant field;

· A minimum of four years of relevant professional experience working on similar types of programming. Experience with behavior change communications is preferred;

· Previous experience working on USAID grants is preferred;

· Excellent and persuasive oral and written communication skills, including report writing, in English and Kiswahili is required. Fluency in Northern Kenyan regional dialects also are desirable;

· Previous working experience in Northern Kenya desirable;

· Demonstrated attention to detail, ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work independently and cooperatively with team members.

Success Factors: The WASH / Nutrition Advisor will have a strong understanding of project approaches and contextual knowledge of northern Kenya.





S/he will combine technical leadership skills, communication skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders.





A heavy emphasis will be placed on coordination with other actors implementing in the areas of intervention.





S/he will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level. Multi-tasking, prioritizing, problem solving and simultaneous attention to detail and strategic vision are essential.





The most successful Mercy Corps staff members have a strong commitment to teamwork and accountability, thrive in evolving and changing environments and make effective written and verbal communication a priority.



Environmental Conditions: This position will be Nairobi based, with regular travel to field sites.





This position requires approximately 50% travel regularly by road and air to program offices in often insecure environments.





Mercy Corps team members represent the agency both during and outside work hours when deployed in a field posting or on a visit.





Team members are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect local laws, customs and MC's policies, procedures, and values at all times and in all in-country venues.









Position: Natural Resource Management and Conflict Officer (3)



Location: Isiolo, Wajir and Turkana Counties



The Natural Resource Management (NRM) and Conflict Officer will provide technical support in promoting peaceful co-existence around natural resources management for a five-year USAID-funded Feed the Future (FtF) Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Development Activity for northern Kenya.





This position will support the Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth component.





This project will support USAID’s Feed the Future Initiative and specifically will improve households’ income, productive assets and resilience to drought and other shocks.





Specific areas of focus for the position include: strengthening and sustaining rangeland and water management; strengthening drought risk management and conflict management; improved and sustained health, nutrition, hygiene practices; literacy, numeracy, and life skills; as well as collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.



General Position Summary: The NRM and Conflict Officer will be responsible for technical oversight and ensuring management for all activities related to conflict management and peaceful co-existence around natural resource management.





S/he will define implementation strategies in coordination with the Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party and leadership team.





The NRM and Conflict Officer will train staff and partners, providing them with technical assistance; and ensure that common strategies and approaches are applied consistently in all communities.





S/he will coordinate closely with the M&E team to ensure that systems are in place to track, analyze and report results.





The NRM and Conflict Office will be required to keep abreast of the latest research and evolutions in the field of conflict management around natural resources and integrate new ideas and approaches as appropriate, seek additional technical assistance as needed and ensure effective working relationships with collaborating agencies.





S/he will work closely with our partner ACDI/VOCA, who will be leading the implementation of the LMs, and look for opportunities to link programming and clients with their programming and programming across the LMA.



Essential Job Functions:



Program Management

· Contribute to team work plans and guide successful implementation of conflict management and natural resources management activities, ensuring teams follow work plans so activities are on time, target and within the approved budget, and program deliverables achieve desired impact;

· Provide technical guidance on conflict management/natural resource management and ensure that interventions are responsive to stakeholders and consistent with Mercy Corps’ relevant program guidelines, principles, values, quality standards and strategic plan. Ensure that interventions are evidence-based and adhere to adaptive management principles;

· Conduct, participate in and/or update conflict and/or NRM assessments, involving a variety of stakeholders;

· In collaboration with National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), facilitate discussions within communities aimed at promoting Disaster Risk Reduction approaches including for drought cycle management as important components of NRM;

· Plan and work in partnership with the Rangeland Specialist and consultants to be in sync in approaches and plans;

· Integrate community approaches, gender sensitivity and capacity building into all activities as appropriate. Certify all interventions adhere to Mercy Corps’ Gender Policy, Do No Harm principles, and beneficiary accountability standards;

· Facilitate planning meetings and workshops with government, NGO, private sector, and community partners to revise plans and promote partner acceptance/buy-in;

· In coordination with the MEL team, monitor the implementation of activities through regular field visits and assessments to ensure program quality and impact. Document approaches, successes and lessons learned;

· Coordinate with procurement, logistics, security, administration and human resources teams to ensure operational systems support field activities.

Influence & Representation

· Represent Mercy Corps at government, donor, NGO and other relevant events, in close coordination with the Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party and country leadership.

· Coordinate activities with consortium partners, sub grantees, local government and other implementers, as well as with other Mercy Corps programs.

Security

· Work closely with the country team’s security focal point to develop and maintain systems that promote the safety and security of all team members.

· Ensure that programs are designed and implemented with a clear analysis and understanding of security.

Other:

· Conduct himself/herself both professionally and personally in such a manner as to bring credit to Mercy Corps and to not jeopardize its humanitarian mission;

· Other duties as assigned.

Supervisory Responsibility: None



Accountability



Reports Directly To: County Project Coordinator with a dotted line to the Rangeland and Conflict Specialist



Works Directly With: Chief of Party, Deputy Chief of Party, Community Facilitators, Technical Advisors, finance and operations teams, HQ Regional Program Team, HQ Technical Support Unit, Partner Organizations, and broader LMS team.



Knowledge and Experience:

· BA/S or equivalent in development studies, Disaster Risk Reduction, Range management, conflict mitigation, social sciences or other relevant field;

· A minimum of three years of relevant professional experience in NRM where there is Natural Resource based conflicts with hands on experience in peace building initiatives;

· Experience drafting contingency plans with communities in ASAL areas is required;

· Strong management skills, including effective personnel management, adaptive management coordination and decision-making Strong facilitation and consensus-building skills;

· Competent in building networks, strong problem-solving skills, and ability to influence with effective listening, persuasion, negotiation and other techniques;

· Strong understanding of USAID compliance issues;

· Internationally recognized qualification in project or program management or a commitment to obtain the qualification in the early months of work;

· Excellent and persuasive oral and written communication skills, including report writing, in English and other language(s), and fluency in Kiswahili. Local dialects spoken in Northern Kenya are also a plus;

· Previous work experience in northern Kenya desirable;

· Demonstrated attention to detail, ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work independently and cooperatively with team members.

Success Factors: The NRM and Conflict Officer will be familiar with the particular challenges of natural resources management in northern Kenya.





S/he will combine exceptional management skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders including the greater LMS team.





The position requires an ability to think creatively about improving opportunities for peaceful co-existence.





A heavy emphasis will be placed on coordination with other actors implementing in the areas of intervention including county government.





The NRM and Conflict Officer will have the capacity to spark innovative and entrepreneurial approaches to programming and to inspire groups to collaborate closely to implement high-quality programs.



S/he will be committed to long-term program sustainability and the delivery of high-impact activities at the community level.





Multi-tasking, prioritizing, problem solving and simultaneous attention to detail and strategic vision are essential.





The most successful Mercy Corps staff members have a strong commitment to teamwork and accountability, thrive in evolving and changing environments and make effective written and verbal communication a priority.



How to Apply





Interested candidates who meet the above required qualifications and experience should submit a Cover Letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) listing three professional references (including a recent supervisor) to ke-hrkenya@mercycorps.org on or before 1st November, 2017.



The email subject line must clearly show the job title and location they are applying for.



Applications without an appropriate subject heading will be automatically disqualified.



Please do not attach any certificates.



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.