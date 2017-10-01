NGO Jobs in Kenya - Living Goods

Living Goods (LG)



Position Title: Project Manager



Employment Status: Full time



Language: Excellent spoken and written English



Location: Kenya / Uganda



Report to: Software Development Manager



Travel: 50%



Living Goods (LG) seeks to improve the lives of tens of millions of underserved customers by revolutionizing the way community health is delivered in the developing world.





To do this, Living Goods not only grows its own business operations, but also dramatically magnifies its impact through large-scale partnerships.





Living Goods works with many of the world’s leading visionary organizations across the corporate, social and government sectors.





Current partners include the governments of Kenya and Uganda, plus Care International, BRAC and PSI. Living Goods’ future success increasingly depends on the state of the art mHealth, communications, the latest mobile tools, apps and technologies to drive impact.



Living Goods is looking to hire a Project manager who will be responsible for delivering our Technology projects on time within budget and scope.





An ideal candidate for this role should possess business management, budgeting and analysis skills and have a track record of delivering results in a fast-paced environment.



Project managers are skilled at getting the best out of the people and projects that they oversee.



Ideally, you are proactive, a strong written and verbal communicator, self-directed, self-motivated, committed and passionate about Living Goods mission, and excited to join a dynamic, growing team.



A successful candidate will work cross functionally with different regional and global teams to ensure the successful deployment of projects in Africa.



Responsibilities:

· Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

· Manage and coordinate the ‘path-to-deployment’ and ‘path-to-scale’ for multiple innovation projects; coordination of projects activities which include conceptualization, designing, development and configuration, functional and user testing of projects spanning multiple year, driving potential for large scale impact.

· Work with the design team to design and iteratively improve on the health service delivery workflows incorporated in Living Goods products.

· Develop Impact and activity metrics/indicators and monitoring plan for portfolio projects to track and address issues as they arise for successfully transition to full-scale and realize health impact and monitoring overall progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary.

· Lead the process of documenting and communicating lessons learned from projects both internally and externally. Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

· Support the communication team with the development of external communication material including; proposal, reports, presentations and write-ups for various audiences ensuring timely reporting and communication with all stakeholders.

· Prepare and manage work plans and budgets for all projects under various scenarios to facilitate quality project management and decision making in an ambiguous environment.

· Identify all the internal and external resources whether financial or human resources required completing the project successfully and recruiting for junior positions within the project.

· Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

· Provide coaching and guidance to the team members about every aspect of the project so that the team members can understand their tasks fully and act on them efficiently.

· Manage team members on assigned projects.

· Perform risk management to minimize project risks

· Recommending information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organization outcomes; identifying problems; evaluating trends; anticipating requirements.

· As Living Goods is a dynamic organization, perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Be based in Kenya /Uganda and/or have legal work permits for Kenya/Uganda.

· BA/BS degree in Project Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or related field.

· 3+ years’ experience in project management with experience in Project Management tools.

· Experience working with marginalized communities in any social impact programs.

· Excellent work planning and budget management skills.

· Experience in collaborating multiple internal and external stakeholders and teams.

· Experience with managing expectations and change directly and indirectly.

· Good understanding of data collection, analytics and ability to interpret research for program design and implementation.

· Willingness to travel to project implementation geographies in Africa up to 50% of the time.

· Adaptable, self-motivated, inquisitive and a team player who is interested in being part of a fast-paced, growing and diverse team with a start-up atmosphere.

· Detail oriented with demonstrated ability to multitask and manage timeline pressure focusing on quality.

· Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.



Life at Living Goods: Living Goods is aiming to make disruptive changes, dramatically improving the lives of underserved communities.





We think big, but we operate small and nimble. At Living Goods, you will have the chance to use your creativity and work with your teammates to conceive and test new ideas every day.





If you work well in a dynamic, highly collaborative culture, if you set high standards for yourself and your colleagues, if you know how to fail fast and learn fast, if you meet challenges with calm determination and a sense of humor, you will thrive at Living Goods.





See more at www.livinggoods.org/principles



How to Apply



Job Vacancy: Innovation Manager , Innovation Network



Reporting to: Technical Director



Direct Reports: No direct reports. Works in close coordination with the Innovations Pipeline Management Team.



Location: Based in Nairobi with 50% travel to the field in the West of Kenya











The Organisation: Living Goods (LG) seeks to improve the lives of tens of millions of underserved customers by revolutionizing the way community health is delivered in the developing world.





To do this, Living Goods not only grows its own business operations, but also dramatically magnifies its impact through large-scale partnerships.





Living Goods works with many of the world’s leading visionary organizations across the corporate, social and government sectors.





Current partners include the governments of Kenya and Uganda, plus Care International, BRAC and PSI.





Living Goods’ future success increasingly depends on the state of the art mHealth, communications, the latest mobile tools, apps and technologies to drive impact.



The Opportunity



We have created a Community Health Innovation Network to research, test and demonstrate the viability of community based technical innovations.





The Network will house and explore a wide range of initiatives that will integrate traditional public health interventions with technology and diagnostic software and hardware.





We are seeking an innovative and dynamic professional to join LG as the Innovation Manager.



The Innovation Manager will play a key role in pipeline development, conducting research on existing solutions and technologies.





As part of the innovation pipeline management team, you will source and maintain an active pipeline of new R&D ideas.





You will be a technical expert with a broad knowledge of the diagnostic and health technology field who will explore, engage, and vet new partners and technologies for the lab.





You will help conduct in field/in network scans to identify new needs, pain points, and new ideas from within the Network itself, by conducting user research, focus groups, and employing human centered design techniques to engage Community Health Workers and clients in idea generation.



The Innovation Manager will report in to the Technical Director, and work closely with the Chief Technology Officer as well.



Responsibilities

· Define and prioritize key innovation projects based on work plan phases and decision points

· Identify and liaise with potential innovation partners individuals, organizations, governments to pursue the innovation strategy

· Manage innovation projects and implementation partners

· Report on progress of strategy on a periodic basis, as agreed with the Technology Director

· Identify areas for research and innovation that includes and not limited to;

1. User research to explore current scenario and define problems and opportunities for improvement

2. Development of user personas

3. Literature reviews of existing solutions

4. Landscape of existing or potential solutions

5. Buy-in from required partners

6. Research to establish and document baseline and future success markers

· Take the lead in the development of knowledge products based on research outputs and validated innovation activities

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree level required; Master’s or higher desirable

· Experience in social research, with a focus on technology, health and governance issues

· A strong background and experience in innovation work, technology, research, data science, and human-centered design

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in English; able to produce high quality presentations, briefing papers etc.

· A good understanding of Web technologies

· Understanding of regulatory environment and health protocols that must be adhered to

· Experience of commissioning and managing contracts with third party researchers

· Ability to work as part of a distributed team and to work independently in a start-up environment, meeting tight deadlines and multiple priorities with minimal supervision

· Sensitive to different cultural and social contexts, able to collaborate successfully with people from many different countries

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.







How to Apply



Designer



Language: Excellent spoken and written English



Location: Kenya / Uganda



Travel: 50%



The Organisation: Living Goods (LG) seeks to improve the lives of tens of millions of underserved customers by revolutionizing the way community health is delivered in the developing world.









To do this, Living Goods not only grows its own business operations, but also dramatically magnifies its impact through large-scale partnerships.





Living Goods works with many of the world’s leading visionary organizations across the corporate, social and government sectors.





Current partners include the governments of Kenya and Uganda, plus Care International, BRAC and PSI.





Living Goods’ future success increasingly depends on the state of the art mHealth, communications, the latest mobile tools, apps and technologies to drive impact.



Responsibilities

· Conduct researches to understand our users' needs, configure our product to fit service delivery workflows within a particular health context.

· Perform investigations, design, implementation and maintenance of product modules and submodules for both new and existing products according to architecture, guidelines and good software engineering practices.

· Support our project managers and partners in conducting high-quality design research as design is a shared core competency at Living Goods.

· create design tools and templates to assist teammates be equipped to carry out design work.

· coach teammates through our design process before, during, and after project deployments.

· Conduct sessions directly with end users to design workflows.

· conduct UX testing on the product features, implement prototypes and inform our product roadmap.

· Take technical responsibility of overall project design by ensuring end-to-end ownership of all technical aspect

· Drive open communication across disciplines.

Minimum Qualifications

· 3-5 years work experience on a product team conducting user experience research and testing OR in a community-facing programs role, particularly in reaching vulnerable communities

· Have some understanding of health service provision/ public health systems/ community health

· Excellent written and oral communication and presentation skills in English

· Willingness to learn and flexibility to work across a multi disciplinary team

· Demonstrated ability to work remotely, under pressure and with limited supervision

· Comfortable using different types of technology

· Ability to articulate complex information clearly and concisely

· Demonstrate Intense attention to detail and quality

· Experience in community-based field work with underserved populations or with ICT4D is strongly preferred.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.



What is Living Goods?



Living Goods supports networks of ‘Avon-like’ micro-entrepreneurs who go door-to-door teaching families how to improve their health and wealth while selling affordable, high-impact products like basic medicines, fortified foods, water filters, clean cook stoves, and solar lights.





Living Goods seeks nothing less than a disruptive reinvention of distribution in emerging markets, through networks of franchised micro-entrepreneurs who leverage Living Goods’ brand, buying power and mobile marketing tools to deliver vital products at accessible prices to the people who need them most.





By combining the best practices from the worlds of micro-enterprise, franchising and public health, Living Goods is creating a fully sustainable system to improve the health, and wealth, of underserved communities.



Living Goods has been featured in The New York Times, NBC News, The Economist, and The Huffington Post. Check out these articles and more on our press page.



Life at Living Goods



Living Goods is aiming to make disruptive changes, dramatically improving the lives of underserved communities. We think big, but we operate small and nimble.





At Living Goods, you will have the chance to use your creativity and work with your teammates to conceive and test new ideas every day.





If you work well in a dynamic, highly collaborative culture, if you set high standards for yourself and your colleagues, if you know how to fail fast and learn fast, if you meet challenges with calm determination and a sense of humor, you will thrive at Living Goods.









