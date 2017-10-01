NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICRC

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Employment Opportunity: Regional Spare Parts Manager

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.

It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.

The ICRC Logistics Support Centre in Nairobi (Industrial Area) is seeking an experienced & highly motivated individual to fill the position of Regional Spare Parts Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Undertake regular checking on database integrity and data accuracy according to established procedures of data control related to spare parts module;

· Control and process orders of spare parts from other delegations by ensuring the correctness of parts items codes prior to validation;

· Produce requested reports in relation to the use of Fleet software parts module by delegations upon request from the Regional Vehicle Fleet Manager;

· Assist the Fleet team in Database maintenance and regular cleaning of obsolete data;

· Performs internal audit of fleet software data for all ICRC delegations on the spare parts module and initiate adjustment upon request;

· Ensure standardization of all the input data related to spare parts in Fleet software;

· Keep track and report to all delegations all information related to spare parts dead stock, requesting suitable management action by following ICRC related procedure;

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

· Holder of a Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a speciality in automotive engineering or its equivalent from a recognized university;

· Excellent spare parts management knowledge in various automotive brands;

· At least 3 years’ experience in a similar field;

· Excellent command of written and spoken English;

· Advanced Computer Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Databases);

· Experience in Fleet management programs is an asset;

THE PROFILE:

Very good communication skills, excellent analytical skills, ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, high sense of integrity, ability to travel on ad-hoc basis.





Employment Opportunity: Regional Driving Centre Coordinator

The ICRC Logistics Support Centre in Nairobi (Industrial Area) is seeking an experienced & highly motivated individual to fill the position of Regional Driving Centre Coordinator.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Organize the annual training for all drivers in Nairobi and other delegations and monitor their progress on their driving skills, attitude and behaviour and propose further training if required ;

· Communicate with the ICRC delegations to establish their training schedule for their participants;

· Produce regular regional reports and analyse road accidents affecting ICRC delegations;

· Propose the needed strategies to enhance road safety on a regional aspect in coordination with Head Quarter Logistics Fleet;

· Take part in selection of appropriate external resources, facilitators or trainers when required and ensure the training is conducted in the highest standard of quality;

· Develop training materials and coordinate the different facilitators to disseminate each training;

· Participate and contribute in the yearly budget for Driving centre training unit ;

· Communicate and coordinate with commercial companies or local authorities to ensure safety and access to various locations for training purpose ;

· Inform the Nairobi workshop on the needed maintenance, repairs and security checks to be performed on the training unit vehicles after each practical session;

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

· Holder of a relevant Degree with experience in training drivers;

· At least 5 years experience in a similar field;

· Excellent command of written and spoken English – French is an asset;

· Advanced Computer Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Databases);

· Heavy commercial vehicle driving license all categories;

· Experience in Automotive industry;

THE PROFILE: Excellent communication skills, a good team leader, excellent analytical skills, ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, good organiser, high sense of integrity, good pedagogical skills.





Employment Opportunity: Fleet Data Controller

The ICRC Logistics Support Centre in Nairobi (Industrial Area) is seeking an experienced & highly motivated individual to fill the position of Fleet Data Controller.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Undertake regular checking of database integrity and data accuracy according to established procedures of data control;

· Produce requested reports in relation with the use of Fleet software upon request from the Regional Vehicle Fleet Manager or Regional Spare Parts Manager;

· Assist the Fleet team in the tasks of database maintenance and regular cleaning of obsolete data;

· Establish a reliable reporting system on the use of the vehicle fleet within the delegation by collecting data from Fleet software and satellite tracking system;

· Establish the monthly dashboard by country, to control data accuracy in the Fleet software, and to pinpoint inconsistency in fuel usage by following the established protocol;

· Support the Regional Spare Parts Manager by establishing reports on vehicle usage by models for each region;

· Support the Regional Vehicle Fleet Manager in elaborating, keeping and maintaining a regional dashboard for auditing purposes;

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

· Holder of a Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a speciality in automotive engineering or its equivalent from a recognized university;

· Very good spare parts management knowledge in various automotive brands;

· At least 3 years experience in a similar field ;

· Excellent command of written and spoken English;

· Advanced Computer Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Databases);

· Experience in Fleet management programs is an asset;

THE PROFILE:

Excellent communication skills, excellent analytical skills, ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, high sense of integrity, ability to travel on ad-hoc basis.

Interested persons with the required background and experience are invited to submit their application to Human Resources Office on the address or e-mail below, on or before 03rd November 2017. Please include a cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates, current and expected remuneration and contact details of three referees.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

International Committee of the Red Cross,

Logistics Support Centre,

P.O. Box 34071, Nairobi, 00100 (GPO),

Kenya

E-Mail: lon_hr_services@icrc.org

THE ICRC DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS