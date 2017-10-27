NGO Jobs in Kenya - Heifer International

Heifer International's mission is to work with communities to end world hunger and poverty and to care for the Earth.



Job Vacancy: EADD II-Monitoring, Learning and Evaluation Manager



Tracking Code: 427-752





Job Location: Nairobi, , Kenya



Position Type: Full-Time/Regular



Job Description



Function: EADD II is an ambitious five-year program designed to transform the lives of resource poor farming families through a competitive and inclusive dairy value chain in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.





Under the EADD Regional Operations Director, the Manager for Monitoring, Learning and Evaluation (MLE) will provide the overall leadership of the MLE function across all the project’s sites and, as such, work in close collaboration with respective country MLE leads and East Africa Dairy Development (EADD) consortium partners to strengthen the capacity of country offices on MLE function.





To this end, he/she will provide technical assistance, advice and training on key aspects of MLE to shape the overall EADD’s regional framework and ensure that key outcomes are achieved.



Essential Character Traits: Enthusiasm, orderliness, compliance, creativity, determination, diligence, self-starter, critical thinker, curious.



Responsibilities and Deliverables



Strategic MLE Implementation (50%)



Provide technical guidance and support in the implementation of the overall monitoring, learning, and evaluation framework in line with EADD’s regional framework and ensure that key outcomes are achieved.

· Drive the monitoring and evaluation of the MLE framework and specific initiatives across the East Africa countries.

· Provide overall leadership in documenting key outcomes, lessons learned and impact on key innovations embedded within the project on a continuous basis.

· Provide technical leadership on strategies to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the project by identifying bottlenecks and develop action plans to minimize project holdups.

· Develop knowledge management; identify lessons learned, successful innovations, and other information valuable to share with partners and key stakeholders.

· Design and put into use MLE tools

· Recommend steps for strategic adjustments and provide follow up on implementation.

· Supervise and manage all evaluations and operational research for the project including baseline, midterm and end-line assessments.

· Analyze and discuss emerging issues identified from progress and evaluation reports and coordinate the development and monitoring of action plans recommended to the relevant program manager and partners for timely corrective measures.

Capacity Development (35%)





Lead and collaborate in the development of people and management strategies to strengthen MLE effectiveness across the EADD program to meet the requirements of an increasingly competitive environment.

· Supervision of the Monitoring, Learning & Evaluation Officer, providing mentoring and coaching on approaches and technical methodologies

· Promote a results-based approach to Monitoring, Learning and Evaluation emphasizing on data quality, results, and impacts.

· Contribute in the recruitment, training and supervision of external parties that are contracted to implement special surveys and studies required for evaluating project effects and impacts.

· Build staff and partners’ capacities on MLE through facilitation of trainings, collaboration, and development of MLE tools.

· Foster quality participatory monitoring by training and involving primary stakeholder groups in the M&E of activities.

· Continuously seek to expand knowledge, skills and competencies.

Reports and Database management (15%)

· Provide overall leadership in developing and maintaining a project management information system/platform that captures real-time data.

· Preparation and consolidation of mid-term, annual and end-term reports.

· Coordinate annual project reviews and planning workshops and assist the Regional Operations Director in preparing relevant reports.

· Provide country based MLE personnel with key tools and support them in their use.

May Perform other job-related duties as assigned



Required Skills



Most Critical Proficiencies:

· Demonstrated experience in data analysis, ability to prepare and systemically disseminate high-level quality reports for a variety of audiences.

· Skilled with incorporating innovative solutions in complex MLE systems with focus on agriculture/dairy value chains.

· Excellent management, communication and interpersonal skills.

· Strong staff training skills.

· Demonstrated capacity to create and/or maintain systems and procedures for managing complex programs with many implementation sites, partners, and beneficiaries.

· A good understanding and sensitivity to issues associated with poverty, hunger and environment, and knowledge of the context to which non-profit organizations operate.

· Ability to promote the vision and strategic goals of EADD.

· Computer proficient in word processing, spreadsheets, presentation tools, electronic mail and Internet software (Microsoft Office preferred), including Excel, Access and SPSS.

· Skilled with managing complex IT based data collection systems.

· Strong organizational skills.

· Skilled at strategic thinking and anticipating future developments and trends to incorporate them into organizational plans.

· Demonstrated proficiency in English, oral and written, with knowledge of Kiswahili.

Essential Job Functions and Physical Demands:

· Preparing and presenting documents in a well-designed and attractive format with superior attention to detail.

· Ability to lead teams effectively and exhibit strong conflict resolution skills.

· Proven team and customer care skills with the ability to train and work cooperatively with a diverse staff, including field staff in several locations.

· Excellent time management skills, high self- motivation and ability to work under pressure on multiple tasks, demands and deadlines with a positive and constructive attitude.

· Constant face-to-face, telephone and electronic communication with colleagues both within and outside of Kenya.

· May require constant sitting and moving; working at a computer for extended periods.

· Working with sensitive information and maintaining confidentiality.

· Performing multiple tasks with minimal supervision.

· Willingness to work with a flexible schedule.

· Willingness to travel both locally and internationally

Minimum Requirements:

· Master’s degree or equivalent in international development, quantitative economics, business and or statistics or an equivalent with an academic focus on monitoring and evaluation, plus seven (7) years of direct relevant experience in MLE.

· A solid background in MLE experience, ideally gained in working in the development context.

Preferred Requirements:

· Demonstrated experience in coordinating and working with international donors and grantees on MLE systems.

· Experience in supporting and monitoring field based programs in the region.

· Experience in managing databases and coordinating evaluations, surveys and impact monitoring at a senior level.

How to Apply









Closing Date: October 27, 2017 CLICK HERE to apply onlineOctober 27, 2017









Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) is currently seeking a talented individual for the role of a Specialist - Capital Markets and Financial Inclusion .





Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Job Type: In-Country National



Employment Type: International Employment



Job Function: Strategy



Travel: 30%









The Specialist - Capital Markets and Financial Inclusion is responsible for implementation and coordination of the capital market and financial inclusion strategy in the Africa area.





He/she will be responsible for the growth and development of the existing housing finance and SME portfolio in the region, consistent with HFHI standards and strategic goals towards sustainably serving families.





At the same time, he/she will contribute to the implementation of a regional expansion and capital mobilization strategy with special focus in partnerships with Financial Service Providers (FSP) and SME’s through the Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter (TCIS: Shelter Venture Fund, Micro Build Fund) and other investors or investment vehicles.



This position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.



About Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter:



The Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter works with housing market systems by supporting local firms and expanding innovative and client-responsive services, products and financing so that households can improve their shelter more effectively and efficiently.





Acting as a market facilitator through the Terwilliger Center, Habitat for Humanity will have exponentially more impact by improving systems that make better housing possible for millions more families, most of whom build their homes in stages.





The Terwilliger Center’s approach stays true to Habitat for Humanity’s original principles of self-help and sustainability by focusing on improving systems that enable families to achieve affordable shelter without needing ongoing direct support.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES



IMPLEMENTATION AND COORDINATION OF CAPITAL MARKETS AND FINANCIAL INCLUSION STRATEGIES AND MODELS

· Coordinate and implement technical support strategies on Housing Finance and SME issues: product development, financial modeling, conceptual innovations, evaluations, involvement on specific projects.

· Coordinate and implement capital mobilization strategies for supporting the funding needs for both demand (clients and FSP’s) and supply (SME’s) side of the housing value chain, in collaboration with Market Systems.

· Promote inter-institutional adoption and adaptation of successful housing, financing and micro-finance models.

· Monitor and evaluate innovative projects, generate learnings and promote scaling of effective models, sharing and knowledge transfer.

· Support Manager CMFI in development of project proposals to potential donors, or investors, focusing on coordination and development of the capital market/financial inclusion design and objectives.

DEVELOPMENT OF PARTNERSHIPS

· Position TCIS EMEA-niche as a solution to Housing Finance, Housing Microfinance and SME’s in Africa region.

· Identify, prioritize, establish and maintain relationships with Implementing Partners (Micro Finance Institutions, other Local Finance Institutions, Donors, Investors, SME’s, consultants, etc).

· Develop and pilot partnership projects in cooperation with partners and area office team.

RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT COORDINATION

· Support Manager CMFI to identify new funds to support Housing Finance and SME’s activities and programs.

· Identify, prioritize, establish and maintain relationships with Funding Partners (Investors, Guarantors, Donors).

SUPPORT MICRO BUILD FUND, SVF AND TCIS LEADERSHIP

· Promote and identify potential MFI and SME’s partners.

· Conduct the appropriate due diligence (both desk and on-site) and a proposal development for each MFI and SME partner.

· Carry out additional responsibilities and projects as assigned by supervisor.

Key Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in relevant field required. Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in international development, business administration, or related discipline.

· At least 5 years of work experience in international development, preferably with an INGO, experience in developing countries is a plus.

· At least 5 years’ experience and demonstrated success in capacity building of partners.

· Experience in designing and delivery of housing microfinance and SME’s investment projects.

· Experience in selecting and coordinating consultant base.

· Working experience in microfinance and/or housing finance; with an understanding of low income segments.

· Investment, portfolio management and financial literacy experience strongly preferred.

· Credit and micro credit analysis abilities.

· Strong Excel & other MS office skills.

· Strong evaluation skills.

· Fluency in English.

· Cross-cultural communication skills.

· Negotiation and partnership development skills.

· Process facilitation and organizational development skills.

· Decision making and problem solving.

· Demonstrated ability to work within a team.

· Must be currently eligible to work in Kenya without sponsorship.

Preferred: Fluent in French





How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





Closing Date for Applications is 27 October 2017.









Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) is currently seeking a talented individual for the role of an Associate Director - Program Operations (Africa).





Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Job Type: In-Country National



Employment Type: International Employment



Job Function: International National Organization, International Programs, Operations, Strategy



Travel: 40%









Reporting to the Program Operations Director of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), this position is responsible for the growth and development of the existing programs in the region, consistent with organizational standards and strategic goals towards sustainably serving families.





At the same time, he/she will contribute to the development and implementation of a regional expansion strategy.





Key Responsibilities:

· Develop, implement and monitor strategic and operational programmatic plans for the regional: aligned to the HFHI EMEA strategy.

· Facilitate development of strategic and operational plans for national organizations.

· Manage and coordinate development of national organizations, partnerships and affiliates.

· Oversee operations of the East Africa Hub.

· Identify and support potential partner organizations and negotiate strategic program alliances.

· Support global initiatives and processes as well as resource development department to fundraising opportunities including grant proposals.

· Facilitate and coordinate program / product design with relevant specialists – leading towards scalable solutions for specific target groups (marginalized, vulnerable, etc.) and specific themes (water & sanitation, DR, etc.); as per HFHI EMEA strategy.

· Develop and support strategic partnerships with regional institutions in the housing sectors.

· Recommend and implement programmatic management goals and objectives for the area.

· Prepare, implement and monitor annual programmatic budget, including grant and investment decisions.

· Participate in global program initiatives and coordinate on different themes, including: Operations; scaling strategies.

· Lead and direct the operations program team responsible for the Africa region.

· Liaise with housing finance to ensure models are aligned with target groups and in-country priorities.

· Liaise with all departments to ensure standards compliance (SOE and other relevant HFHI policies including sustainability policy); organizational development (strategic human capacity building, governance, HR development & systems, program documentation and evaluation, etc.); volunteer engagement is aligned to program operations.

Key Requirements:

· Master’s degree in international development, development studies, social sciences, public/business administration, or equivalent work experience at appropriate level.

· 7+ years of management experience in international development contexts, including experience in project design and management, and planning and budgeting.

· Profound understanding of and working experience in Africa region as well as its cultural/social/political environment.

· Experience in non-profit program development and good knowledge of donors, including multilateral, institutional and corporations.

· Good understanding of key trends in international development.

· Strategic thinking, strategy setting, visioning capacity.

· Operational and financial management skills.

· Board development skills and capacity.

· Qualitative and quantitative analytic skills.

· Resource mobilization, training and capacity building, coaching/mentoring skills.

· Human resources management skills and knowledge.

· Fluency in English required, proficiency in French and added advantage.

· Strong people management skills.

· Ability to work independently and without close supervision.

· Must be currently eligible to work in Kenya without sponsorship.





How to Apply





The position offers a competitive compensation and benefits package in the nonprofit organization market. CLICK HERE to apply online

Closing Date for Applications is the 27th of October 2017.

