NGO Jobs in Kenya - Heifer International

At the same time, he/she will contribute to the implementation of a regional expansion and capital mobilization strategy with special focus in partnerships with Financial Service Providers (FSP) and SME’s through the Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter (TCIS: Shelter Venture Fund, Micro Build Fund) and other investors or investment vehicles.This position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.The Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter works with housing market systems by supporting local firms and expanding innovative and client-responsive services, products and financing so that households can improve their shelter more effectively and efficiently.