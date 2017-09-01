NGO Jobs in Kenya - CRS

Quality Improvement Advisor

Ref.2017/057

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners, people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.

CRS has worked in Kenya since 1965. Over the years, CRS’ focus shifted from direct relief and food distributions to a comprehensive development program that works with partners and enhances local capacity. CRS Kenya programs now support children affected by HIV, and community-based efforts to increase household incomes, improve family health and sanitation, and enhance agriculture livelihoods.

CRS is implementing a 5 year orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) program, MWENDO, which seeks to empower local and county-level OVC stakeholders to strengthen the formal and informal HIV and child protection systems and services and the linkages between them, including cross-sectoral service referrals and coordination to ensure quality service delivery for OVC and their HHs.

Reporting to the Senior Technical Advisor (STA) OVC, the Quality Improvement (QI) Advisor will work closely with Department of Children Services (DCS) and Local Implementing Partners (LIPs) to support improvements in OVC program areas. S/he will be responsible for advancing the science of improvement in OVC service delivery at both county, sub-county and location levels. The QI Advisor will ensure that MWENDO imbeds Improvement Methodology at all intervention levels.

The QI Advisor will oversee training for MWENDO consortium project staff, DCS and partners on QI. S/he will assist all project partners to effectively implement strategies to ensure that QI approaches are mainstreamed into all project interventions. S/he will provide monitoring and technical backstopping to field staff to help address barriers to implementing the QI strategy.

Responsibilities

Coordination

· Advise and support the MWENDO project on the implementation of the QI framework

· Engage with DCS at County, Sub-county level and Implementing Partners to support quality improvement work in line with the Kenya Quality Improvement standards

· Support existing or help establish functional QI infrastructure at all levels

· Develop and update materials for QI trainings, continuous education, learning sessions and coaching visits at the sub-county and LIP

· Capacity building for county, sub-county and LIP to be quality improvement coaches.

· Mentoring Quality and Work Improvement Teams and QI coaches at health facilities.

· Conducting routine healthcare facility audits on quality improvement.

· Prepare monthly reports and support documentation of QI activities

· Participate in the design, development and implementation of integrated project work plans together with other technical staff

Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL)

· Support the use of data in tracking improvement in QI interventions.

· Ensure indicators are appropriately selected to track specific QI interventions and present results in covered in the CRS/project MEAL system.

· Review OVC reports and ensure they capture required level of gender disaggregated data and gender specific success stories.

· Build Capacity of MEAL staff in QI and support them to monitor QI interventions

· Support and guide the Organization learning sessions with different QI teams and disseminate the results in conferences and other foras.

· Coordinate with the COP and the STA OVC on the inclusion of QI as part of the learning agenda of CRS Kenya staff’s annual Learning and Development Plans.

Partnership

· Take lead in providing technical support to local implementing partners (LIPs) in implementation of QI interventions.

· Assist partner staff and DCS to Coach QI Teams and use the evidence gathered in improving future OVC interventions Capacity Building and Supervision

· Support relevant training and learning opportunities for partner staff to advance knowledge and skills in QI

· Implement capacity building plans and strategies for LIPs.

Qualifications

· Master’s degree with holder with 5 years solid experience in one of the following disciplines: social sciences, gender, international development, development economics or another related field

· At least 5 years solid progressively responsible professional work experience in holistic programming and Quality Improvement (QI),

· In-depth knowledge of QI frame works and linkages and referral of OVC to array of service providers

· Solid analytical, writing and communication skills (including documentation of promising and best practices in the QI agenda)

· Sound knowledge and skills in training and facilitation

· Experience in the development of strategic and tactical plans in collaboration with others (stakeholders) who may represent a wide range of interests and needs

· Strong knowledge of the health and social service sector in Kenya

· Proven collegial and cooperative approach to management and decision-making

· Ability to develop productive working relationships with counterparts in other agencies and organizations

· Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks

· Recent experience working in international implementing organizations

· Experience in implementing donor-funded projects

· Demonstrated ability to motivate and inspire teamwork among diverse partners, without direct supervisory responsibilities

· Ability to transfer skills and knowledge through, training, mentorship and accompaniment

· Excellent written, oral communication

· Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office)

· Demonstrated ability to foster integration in programming approach

· Excellent understating of GOK, and CRS operating procedures









Project Assistant

Ref.2017/060

Reporting to the Chief Of Party (COP), the Project Assistant (PA) will provide support to the office of the COP ensuring successful implementation of MWENDO Project. Overall, the PA will be responsible for smooth running of the COP office by managing the MWENDO program calendar and document proceeds of meetings.

Responsibilities

· Create and maintain folders for all important project documents (agreements, modifications, workplans and reports)

· Provide operational support in collaboration with administrative staff on making logistical arrangements for travel and providing other support needed to help ensure that tasks are completed successfully for the betterment of MWENDO project.

· Support the documentation of promising and best practices as they evolve in the project implementation.

· Participate in meetings, seminars, debriefings and other technical meetings.

· Participate in all project senior management and consortium meetings and compile meeting reports

· Liaise with STA OVC, M&E Specialist and Finance Manager to collate all the thematic areas reports, case studies and lessons learned and compile the required reports and submit to COP.

· Support the development of annual, quarterly and monthly workplans and compile cluster level reports into one for COP use.

· Participate in the development of, and/or the timely completion/review of MWENDO technical reports, such as: monthly, quarterly, and/or annual reports; strategic plans and work plans; and other ad hoc reports, as required.

· Document technical team meetings, partner meetings, conferences, and workshops, so that notes are available for reference and sharing.

· Provide support on technical initiatives, including performing literature searches, investigating key issues, and contributing to technical activities as required.

· Represent MWENDO in meetings as delegated by the COP or STA OVC.

· Performs other duties and tasks as determined by the COP, STA OVC or any other Project Advisor

· Comply with the requirements of CRS’ child protection policies, comply strictly to security procedures and other staff policies.

· Coordinate with the COP and the STA OVC on the inclusion of key thematic areas as part of the learning agenda for CRS Kenya staff’s annual Learning events.

Qualifications

· A first-degree holder with 3 years solid experience in one of the following disciplines: social sciences, Secretarial, international development, development economics or another related field

· Solid analytical, writing, listening and communication skills (including developing advocacy messages)

· Proven collegial and cooperative approach to management and decision-making

· Ability to develop productive working relationships with project team

· Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks

· Recent experience working in international implementing organizations

· Accuracy and timeliness in all areas of responsibility

· High level of accuracy in work, and ability to analyze complex sets of relationships and situations

· Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams

· Excellent written, oral communication

· Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office)

· Excellent understating of GOK, and CRS operating procedures

· Strong conceptual and analytical skills

· Ability to think innovatively and strategically









Project Officer (G)

Ref.2017/058

Reporting to the Gender Advisor, the Project Officer (PO) Gender will be responsible for ensuring MWENDO LIPs implementation is gender-responsive and transformative. S/he will participate in a Gender Analysis for understanding gender barriers related to the project, identify gender inequities and assess their impact, and identify how project interventions are likely to affect or be affected by gender norms and power relations between the sexes.

The PO Gender will oversee gender training for relevant project staff, partners and conduct a baseline gender analysis and track gender-specific, sex-disaggregated indicators. S/he will assist all project partners to effectively implement strategies to ensure that gender approaches are mainstreamed into all project interventions. S/he will provide monitoring and technical backstopping to field staff to help address barriers to implementing the gender strategy.

Responsibilities

Coordination

· Advise and support the Mwendo project on the implementation of the agency Gender Policy

· Spearhead the implementation of the CRS Gender Policy

· Ensure mainstreaming of gender, including systematic age and gender analysis, monitoring and evaluation, and reporting, on specific gender issues

· Promote implementation of targeted actions aiming to achieve gender outcomes

Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL)

· Support in mainstreaming gender into needs assessment frameworks including adaptation of tools, collection, analysis and reporting processes to ensure that different beneficiary needs are identified, met and that equal opportunities are given.

· Support detailed gender analysis during the project implementation.

· Participate in Gender norms assessment and analysis and inform programming

· Ensure gender based indicators are covered in the CRS/project MEAL system.

· Review OVC reports and ensure they capture required level of gender disaggregated data and gender specific success stories.

· Assist the Gender Advisor in supporting programming staff in incorporating gender issues in project MEAL systems (performance questions, indicators, sampling methods, procedures, etc.). Assist in gender sensitive participatory planning and support implementation.

· Arrange for the dissemination of information from MEAL data on the degree to which gender related objectives are being achieved and on the gender differentiated impact of the MWENDO project.

· Coordinate with the COP and the STA OVC on the inclusion of gender learning agenda as part of CRS Kenya staff’s annual Learning and Development Plans.

Partnership

· Take lead in providing technical support to local implementing partners (LIPs) in developing effective gender focused project strategies.

· Assist partner staff to communicate information from the field to the appropriate decision-making forum on the level of gender integration in activities undertaken in all components, processes and impacts.

· Provide support, coaching, mentoring and technical guidance to partner gender officers.

Capacity Building and Supervision

· Support relevant training and learning opportunities for partner staff to advance knowledge and skills in gender and youth.,

· Support the development and implementation of trainings on gender mainstreaming, gender analysis, gender marker, women’s empowerment, Gender Based Violence (GBV), Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) and other related subjects for CRS staff and partners.

· Implement capacity building plans and strategies for LIPs.

Representation

· Represent CRS and participate in relevant fora, conferences and trainings aimed at strengthening public and policy advocacy for gender county and cluster levels.

· Contribute to gender knowledge networks through identification of best practices and lessons learned.

· Support advocacy for the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

· Support the development of gender related advocacy messages.

Qualifications

· Master’s degree with 3 years or a degree holder with 5 years solid experience in one of the following disciplines: social sciences, gender, international development, development economics or another related field

· 3-5 years solid progressively responsible professional work experience in gender, and dealing with human rights and/or gender-based violence

· In-depth knowledge of gender, gender-based violence, humanitarian policy issues, and its linkage with OVC

· Solid analytical, writing skills, and communication skills (including developing advocacy messages)

· Sound knowledge and skills in training and facilitation

· Experience in the development of strategic and tactical plans in collaboration with others (stakeholders) who may represent a wide range of interests and needs

· Strong knowledge of the health and social service sector in Kenya

· Proven collegial and cooperative approach to management and decision-making

· Ability to develop productive working relationships with counterparts in other agencies and organizations

· Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks

· Recent experience working in international implementing organizations

· Experience in implementing donor-funded projects

· Demonstrated ability motivate and inspire teamwork among diverse partners, without direct supervisory responsibilities

· Ability to transfer skills and knowledge through, training, mentorship and accompaniment

· Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams

· Excellent written, oral communication

· Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office)

· Demonstrated ability foster integration in programming approach

· Excellent understanding of GOK, and CRS operating procedures









Project Officer

Ref.2017/059

Reporting to the Adolescent Advisor, Project Officer (PO) Adolescent will provide technical leadership and support to Local Implementing partners (LIPs) to holistically implement MWENDO to address adolescents needs. The key role of this position is to strengthen LIPs capability to address issues relating to adolescents with respect to OVC.

The PO – Adolescent will work with LIP staff on technical aspects of program implementation that pertain to adolescents and ensure MWENDO is responsive to the unique needs of this group, with a focus on the program goal of successful OVC graduation / transition into adulthood. S/he will coordinate closely with other MWENDO project Officers/technical team to assure consistent messaging, coordination, and implementation with key stakeholders.

Responsibilities

· Support the conceptualization, integration and operationalization of specific strategies to address the needs and perspectives of adolescents and youth.

· Strengthen the capacity of LIPs in parenting for adolescents, including those living with HIV, with an emphasis on developing strong communication between caregivers and adolescents.

· Support creation of increased awareness among LIPs about principles of adolescent programming and support them to adapt them to their context.

· Working closely with the Child Protection Project Officers, leverage child protection networks to identify ways to reduce violence against children and HIV risk for adolescents especially girls.

· Work closely with the Household Economic Strengthening Project Officers to identify ways to address structural/household economic issues (e.g., pulling girls out of school) that put adolescents especially girls at risk and support appropriate programmatic response.

· Work closely with the Case Management Officers to support LIPs to identify opportunities for more robust case management and referral networks to address the needs of this population and create stronger linkages with health services.

· Strengthen the capacity of LIPs in delivering life skills for the adolescents.

· Keep abreast emerging research and best practices in adolescent programming and ensure that information is shared in an appropriate manner.

· Help ensure quality, consistency and adherence to standards and best practices for OVC programs through technical oversight, systematic implementation, and monitoring and evaluation of program performance and achievement of results.

· Identify programmatic successes, challenges and lessons learned, and ensure appropriate flow of information across the organization; actively engage in management, dissemination and use of relevant knowledge in the field.

· Represent CRS in meetings at county and cluster levels, working groups, and other events as requested.

Qualifications

· Master’s or a Bachelor’s degree in one of the following disciplines: social sciences, gender, international development, development economics or another related field.

· At least 2 years for Master’s degree holders or 5 years for Bachelor’s degree holders with progressive experience implementing adolescent focused integrated ECD, HIV/AIDS, and other Health related projects in Kenya, preferably in an NGO setting.

· Strong technical and programmatic skills and experience across a range of adolescent issues and topics

· In-depth understanding of donor expectations for program results, outcomes, impact, and reporting

· Experience in the development of strategic and tactical plans in collaboration with others (stakeholders) who may represent a wide range of interests and needs

· Strong knowledge of the health and social service sector in Kenya.

· Strong interpersonal, writing, presentation, and organizational skills

· Proven collegial and cooperative approach to management and decision-making

· Experience in implementing donor-funded projects

· Demonstrated ability to motivate and inspire teamwork among diverse partners, without direct supervisory responsibilities

· Ability to transfer skills and knowledge through, training, mentorship and accompaniment

· Demonstrated ability to work with and in teams

· Excellent written, oral communication

· Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office)

· Demonstrated ability to foster integration in programming approach

· Excellent understating of GOK, and CRS operating procedures

How to Apply

Written applications indicating the reference number of position applied for and CV including day-time contact phone numbers, as well as names and contact information of three references should reach the below-mentioned by Close of Business Sunday, October 08, 2017.

Human Resources Manager

Catholic Relief Services – Kenya Program

E-mail : hr@ke.earo.crs.org

Note: Catholic Relief Services (CRS) does not charge any fees from applicants for any recruitment. Further, CRS has not retained any agent in connection with this recruitment

CRS’ recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.