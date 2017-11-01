NGO Jobs in Kenya - ACDI / VOCA (27 Vacancies)

Since 1963 and in 146 countries, ACDI / VOCA has empowered people in developing and transitional nations to succeed in the global economy.





Based in Washington, D.C., ACDI / VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society.





ACDI / VOCA currently has approximately 49 projects in 30 countries and total revenues of $151 million







Overview: ACDI / VOCA is currently implementing a $45 million, five-year program entitled “Feed the Future Livestock Market Systems (LMS)” development projects in Northern Kenya funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).





The aim of the USAID Kenya Feed the Future LMS program is to strengthen people’s resilience to shocks and stresses and reduce the prevalence and depth of poverty, household hunger, and chronic undernutrition.





The program aims to do so by taking collective action on economic opportunities, and by strengthening institutions, market systems, governance, and human capital.



Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Security Advisor position. The position will be based in Nairobi and responsible for supporting security program development, coordination, implementation, and compliance monitoring.



Responsibilities:



Security:

· Manage the physical security of all ACDI/VOCA Kenya project office(s) - and residence(s) and advise on enhancements where appropriate.

· Assist in the preparation, implementation, and maintenance of the ACDI/VOCA Security Management Plan including relevant preventative and reactive protocols and procedures.

· Oversee any external security provider (i.e. guards, escort services) and oversee security provider and their performance.

· Conduct ongoing security risk assessments - both in the field and remotely - throughout the areas of implementation and advise project management on appropriate risk mitigation measures.

· Continually monitor the security environment within implementation areas and advise on programmatic accessibility.

· Ensure all security incidents are mapped and that an incident report framework is in place.

· Provide contextual security briefings, security tree testing and preparedness drills to program management.

· Provide arrival security briefings for all international visitors.

Communications

· Liaise with other NGO’s, Partner Liaison Security Operation, INSO, UN, Government, Diplomatic and security providers on security related matters.

· Foster and maintain an intelligence and information network.

· Assist in the management of emergency response communications and ensure staff awareness.

· Engage with community leaders to ensure acceptance of the ACDI/VOCA mission; access to beneficiaries; awareness of the local security environment.

Transport

· Assist in training of local drivers.

· Ensure compliance with ACDI/VOCA vehicle policy pertaining to security.

· Monitor the vehicle tracking platform.

· Monitor route safety and accessibility to implementation areas.

Coordination

· Coordination of the above-mentioned activities with COP’s / Project Management.

· Be part of, and inform, the in-country security management team during times of crisis.

· Submit security and incident reports to COP’s / Project Managers and the ACDI/VOCA HQ Director of Security.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in a related field is a must. Formal security qualifications and / or advanced security management training is essential.

· Must have at least 5 years demonstrable experience in a security advising role within International NGO community.

· Experienced in liaising with civilian, police and military government authorities.

· Experience with incident reporting, incident mapping, intelligence collation and analysis functions, set up and execution of an incident warning system (warden system), compilation of security reports and assessments.

· Strong analytical capacity.

· Willingness to work and travel in often difficult and insecure environments.

· Competency in internet and Microsoft office systems including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, access and other database/mapping systems.

· Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Ability to speak Kiswahili and other local languages and added advantage









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Business Development Specialist positions based in Garissa, Wajir, Turkana, and Isiolo counties in Kenya.





The position is responsible for providing technical assistance and coaching to selected applicants under the business development grants program, which mainly consists of micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSME’s).





Technical assistance to be provided will be in the preparation of business plans, marketing and business development strategies.



Responsibilities:

· Identify and screen commercially viable MSMEs that fit within the LMS value chains of red meat/live animals and camel milk, which will improve market access, productivity and overall competitiveness of the value chains. Livestock sector in the 5 ASAL Counties

· Assist and build the capacity of selected businesses to develop and prepare their business plans, and make necessary recommendations. This will include providing technical support in the following areas.

1. Conducting feasibility assessments of investments to include: SWOT analysis; risk and competition analysis; discussing with the applicants on possible modalities for of governing and managing the business/investments to optimize its efficiency and effectiveness looking at its current status, capacity and commercial potential as well as opportunities for creating employment opportunities in the Counties.

2. Identifying potential markets and requirements for entrance to the market e.g. through market assessments, and developing marketing strategies that will provide enterprise growth and profitability.

3. Developing enterprise operational strategies to include: Identification of infrastructure and other resources needed for the enterprise/investment to achieve profitability- to include actual costing, cashflows, realistic assumptions and benchmarks, requisite standards, and risk mitigation plans; highlighting concrete steps to be taken by the selected businesses in order to ensure effective and efficient operations

4. Provide insights to the project about businesses to be supported to ensure risks are mitigated before funding commitments are made

· Provide training, coaching and mentoring support to the grantees after the award to ensure sustainable and profitable operations.

· Facilitate grantees networking, business to business linkage as well strengthen their input supply chain

· Support grantees to obtain required licenses and certifications

· Conduct monitoring and evaluation of the selected business activities and report on the same.

· Work with SRC to put in place and monitor financial management systems that will lead to business sustainability

· Together with the Agribusiness Finance and Investment Director, assess financial needs of businesses and link them to lenders to access working capital

· Perform any other duties as required by supervisor.

Minimum Qualifications:

· A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and/or Business Management. A Master’s Degree in a related field is highly preferred.

· A minimum of 5 years of professional experience in developing business plans, conducting economic and/or financial analysis or other relevant areas is a must.

· Experience in livestock value chain and MSME development or closely related field will be an added advantage.

· Strong writing, analytical, presentation and reporting skills.

· Ability to travel and work in one of the designated counties (Garissa, Wajir, Turkana, or Isiolo)

· The position requires extensive field travel within and beyond designated counties.









Pursuant to that objective, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professional for a Livelihood Specialist position to support in delivering Diversified Livelihoods opportunities to pastoralists that are moving up or moving out of the Livestock sector.





Based in Nairobi and working across the 5 Counties, the individual will report to the Chief of Party and will be responsible for providing technical support in the implementation of Livelihoods Systems component.





He/She will Lead market-oriented livelihood development activities including small livelihood grants, provide Enterprise Development training and technical assistance for GIRL groups as well as support activities leading to market-based technical skill development for youth.



Essential Responsibilities:

· Develop a livelihood strategy and oversee its technical implementation to enhance the livelihood security of the poor and marginalized households;

· Develop guidelines to facilitate assessments of livelihood issues in partner communities and develop appropriate responses to the identified issues;

· Develop training modules for capacity building of benefiting Individuals and Groups in livelihoods to increase their livelihoods security;

· Lead the integration of livelihood interventions in all programs;

· Provide technical expertise and leadership in value chain analysis and assessments of economic viability and technical feasibility of micro-businesses;

· Lead the design of monitoring systems to capture critical aspects of livelihood programming;

· Guide the documentation of livelihood promising practices and share them with partners;

· Support the beneficiaries in developing of proposals for livelihood interventions;

· Plan and lead the implementation of value chain improvements that result in resilience impacts for project communities (increased and diversified income that is less dependent on favorable weather conditions);

· Contribute to building and upgrading a strong network of LMS implementing partners, including technical appraisals, support to the development and implementation of capacity building plans;

· Support beneficiaries & implementing partners in their development and adjustments of up-to-date work plans and budgets;

· Provide comprehensive trainings curriculum and technical capacity building; as well as providing regular technical backstopping and supervision to improve their livelihood strategies;

· Foster thematic integration, ensure harmonized approaches, promote synergies and complementarity in programming and implementation;

· Work with Livestock and Agribusiness Directors and Business Development Specialists in the development and implementation of project strategies, including sustainability and gender aspects.

· Conduct regular reviews of partner implementation progress and reports;

· Coordinate with private sector actors, other projects and government partners;

· Document better practices, prepare reports and publications as may be required.

Qualifications:

· Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics, Rural Development, Management, Business Administration or related field. Master’s degree is highly preferred;

· A minimum of 5 years of professional experience in managing Economic Strengthening/Livelihoods development portfolio preferably in ASAL areas in Kenya;

· Experience working with private sector, local communities, governmental and traditional authorities in ASAL regions;

· Experience implementing results-oriented projects, preferably with USAID programs;

· Strong capacity building, planning and monitoring & evaluation skills;

· Ability and experience developing partnership with grassroots organizations, entrepreneurs, agricultural research institutions, GOK technical ministries;

· Experience with conceptualizing agricultural field demonstration and monitoring and sharing results;

· Possess strategic thinking ability; excellent oral and written communication, analytical, ability to work efficiently and quickly under pressure;

· Excellent interpersonal, communication, networking and representation skills;

· Proven leadership qualities, problem-solving and negotiation skills, and evidence of successful team player;

· Must have skills and ability to provide training and mentorships;

· Must be able to manage own workload and juggle competing priorities in order to meet deadlines;

· Must be able to analyze information, evaluate options, think and plan strategically.

· Preparedness to travel frequently in project counties including to remote locations is essential;









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Operations Assistant positions in one of the designated counties (Garissa, Wajir and Turkana) in Kenya.





The Operations Assistant will handle all aspects of the administration and operations in the county offices.



Responsibilities:

· Manage administrative, operations and procurement activities in the project and ensure that these operations are in compliance with ACDI/VOCA’s Employee Personnel Manual (EPM), Procurement Manual, USAID rules and regulations, and applicable Kenyan law;

· Address general mail deliveries for the office, including invoices, requests for information, etc.

· Monitor office equipment and maintain supply levels. Submit supply order requests as needed;

· Act as liaison to outside vendors;

· Assist with setup for new staff members and coordinates the onboarding and orientation for the field-based employees;

· Ensure the office is cleaned and well maintained;

· Ensure efficient maintenance and security of office assets.

· Ensure efficient organization and execution of events, conferences, workshops, large general meetings

· Supervise and provide day-to-day guidance to the driver and any temporary or contract workers such as cleaners, security guards, maintenance workers, etc.

· Monitor and record time and attendance for all staff – inform the HR Manager of staff leave (annual and sick) and ensure possession of required approvals;

· Maintain organized and accurate records, including the submission of payment requests for general invoices, payments, and expense reports;

· Maintain adequate Petty Cash and liquidate the balance when replenishment is required. Perform cash counts on a daily basis and report the end day balance to Finance Manager. Enter all cash transactions in cash book on a daily basis;

· Maintain and/or prepare receipts of items purchased and provide office asset information to the Procurement Manager for entering into the electronic inventory system;

Qualifications:

· Minimum of bachelor’s degree in management or related field is required

· Minimum 2 years of related experience, preferably within the international development arena.

· Good understanding and experience with USAID policies and procedures pertaining to procurement.

· Strong oral and written communication skills is required

· Must be a problem solver and self-starter. Must exercise creativity and innovation, good communication, leadership and reporting skills.









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Program Officer positions based in Garissa, Wajir, Turkana, Isiolo and Marsabit counties in Kenya.





The Program Officers will be reporting to the Regional Program Managers and provide support to livelihoods and grants programming, support establishment and operation of business centers, organize grantees training and oversee internship/apprenticeship activities.





They will also monitor partner organizations’ activities at the field level.



Responsibilities:

· Identify and screen livelihood groups and individuals for engagement in income diversification initiatives.

· Participate in dissemination of key program information, identification of program beneficiaries and in assessments and screening of applicants for grants

· Assist and build the capacity of selected livelihood groups and businesses through training, mentoring and couching. Some sessions will specifically target the need of women and youth.

· Offer technical advice and customer tailored training to the program beneficiaries across the livestock value chain as well as seek expertise assistance from SRC, line county departments of other stakeholders

· Support the establishment and operation of business centers /desks in each LMS county office to provide entrepreneurs with access to desk space and computers, printers, internet and meeting space

· Facilitate the formation of business networking among the entrepreneurs and livelihood groups.

· Mobilize entrepreneurs and livelihood groups/individuals to attend learning visits, trade fairs and important annual events like "pasture week"

· Supervise and oversee the internships/ apprenticeship activities

· Carry out monitoring of livelihood and grants activities and collate information that will contribute to human interesting stories, case studies as well to the program monthly and quarterly reports

· Identify risks and challenges in a timely manner and suggest appropriate remedial measures

· Document and share lessons learnt for cross county learning and fertilization

· Participate in program surveys, field data collection, analyses and reporting

· Ensure implementation of the gender strategy and deliberately target women, youth and local community with program activities

· Represent ACDI/VOCA at the field and sub county level by collaborating with PREG, county government official and other stakeholders on sequencing layering and integration of activities

· Perform any other duty as may be directed by the Regional Program Manager

Minimum Qualifications:

· Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Livestock Marketing, Agribusiness Management, International Relations, Development Studies, Pastoral Livestock Systems Development or a related field.

· At least 3 years’ working experience in Livestock value chain or closely related field preferably with NGOs.

· Experience in MSME development, and similar fields will be an added advantage.

· Strong writing, analytical, presentation and reporting skills.

· Ability to travel within the North-Eastern Kenya regions. Extensive field travel is expected.









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Gender, Youth and Inclusion Director position.





The position will provide technical guidance across associate awards under the LMS.





He/she will oversee gender and youth integration efforts across the associate awards, including ensuring that gender and youth-based approaches are central in each associate award project activities, in accordance with the program design and the intended outcomes of the associate award.





He/she will lead the process of identifying and addressing gender- and age-specific constraints across associate awards that limit social and economic empowerment, such as mobility, social stigma, early marriage, adolescent pregnancy, household decision-making, and access to markets.





He/she will lead the development of an evidence-based gender and youth strategy in collaboration with key technical staff under LMS, which will provide overarching project guidance and include specific recommendations for each associate award.



Responsibilities:

· Lead the development—with the support and collaboration of key LMS staff including Leader chief of party (COP), and Associate Award COPs —of an evidence-based, overarching LMS Gender and Youth Strategy, which includes specific guidance and recommendations for each associate award objective.

· Work with each associate award COP, DCOP, and other technical staff to ensure activities are designed and implemented in accordance with the LMS Gender and Youth Strategy and address youth- and gender-specific considerations, needs, and gaps.

· Work closely with each associate award program team to ensure gender equity and female empowerment approaches are central to program design and subsequent project activities.

· Lead the analysis of available desk research and support field assessments, as appropriate, to identify gender- and age-specific challenges, opportunities, as risks, particularly related to social and economic empowerment in the project sectors.

· Collaborate with each associate award COP, DCOP, and other technical team leads to identify and develop gender- and youth-specific project opportunities, particularly to promote equitable household decision-making, improved nutrition, WASH, and women’s engagement in on- and off-farm economic opportunities, market access, control over income, and leadership.

· Lead the development and promotion of context-sensitive, culturally appropriate female empowerment, male engagement, and gender-transformative approaches.

· Support the development of strategies and interventions that promote the economic and social empowerment of adolescents, particularly adolescent girls.

· Support the development and implementation of activities that address household decision-making and promote reductions in early marriage and adolescent pregnancy.

· Oversee the design and implementation of gender-sensitive and gender-transformative activities that increase women’s and household dietary diversity through intergenerational and male engagement approaches.

· Work with the Director of MEL to ensure that gender and youth impacts and resource utilization are tracked, monitored, analyzed, and reported.

· Contribute to annual work plans, working with technical staff to develop and write gender and youth related activities and ensuring these considerations are included in the activity design.

· Contribute to quarterly and annual reports for the Leader and each Associate Award, summarizing gender and youth results and evidence as well as progress and evidence of transformative approaches.

· Offer contribution to the gender and youth monthly and quarterly reports in the LMS project.

· Identify and address capacity building and resource needs for project staff and partners, including training, mentoring, and other technical support.

· Represent ACDI/VOCA at workshops and events where information on gender mainstreaming in food security is requested. Represent the project on the ACDI/VOCA Gender Community of Practice by sharing learning and successes with other gender specialists and advisors, and by participating in webinars and accessing resources, templates and networks.

· Prepare required and ad hoc reports for government, donor, and HQ, and writes success stories about gender interventions that highlight successes and lesson learned regarding women’s empowerment and gender integration.

· Recommend areas of improvement in ACDI/VOCA's activity delivery based on the lessons learned on gender and youth in the 5 counties.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree preferably in sociology, gender studies, or youth development is required.

· Minimum 8 years of prior work experience in international development or related field, including at least five years of work experience in gender and youth integration. Must have highly developed project coordination and strategy development skills, as well as experience supporting both gender and youth across multiple projects.

· Demonstrated knowledge of and proven successful ability to conduct gender and youth analyses and integration programming.

· Knowledge of Kenyan gender and youth challenges required.

· Clear knowledge and understanding of gender and youth relationships within pastoral systems. Demonstrated awareness of and responsiveness to gender and social issues in cross-cultural contexts.

· Strong analytical skills, including ability to gather and analyze a variety of information pertaining to issues and to develop appropriate recommendations for action.

· Proven ability to successfully design and conduct participatory training and workshops and lead interviews and focus groups.

· Ability to communicate effectively with persons on all levels both inside and outside the company on issues that could be complex or sensitive in nature.

· Strong written communication skills, including demonstrated ability to write required documents in a clear, concise, well-organized manner.

· Good interpersonal skills with ability to build personal relationships with staff, donor partners, communities and government leaders at all levels in a culturally sensitive manner.

· Proven ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment. Awareness, sensitivity, and understanding of cross-cultural issues particularly in representing a US-based agency.

· Fluency in English, written and oral.

· Advanced computer skills in a Windows based environment including Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel.

· Accuracy, attention to detail.









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the IT Specialist position.





The position will be based in Nairobi and responsible for handling all aspects of IT support to Nairobi and project’s field offices located in Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Garrisa and Turkana counties.



Responsibilities:

· Provide support and advise in procurement of all IT related goods and services

· Trouble shoot hardware, software and network operating systems as well as configure servers, firewall, switch and other networked hardware equipment for small local area networks

· Respond to all staff IT-related emergencies and provide all staff networks with troubleshooting support including but not limited to diagnosis and resolving end-user network or local printer problems, PC hardware problems and e-mail, internet, remote access and local-area network problems.

· Provide hardware repairs and services for the office equipment’s

· Determine information system requirements & provide recommendations

· Assist the ACDI VOCA project staff to maximize output from the IT infrastructure by providing information and education to familiarize them with the technology and relevant policy.

· Schedule for preventive maintenance of all IT equipment’s

· Liaise with the ISP as required to ensure continued availability of the Internet

· Network routing, and all other internal and external network communications systems.

· Monitors and reviews logs reporting on network and server operation. Trouble-shoots as required.

· Perform, verify and test data backup and other disaster recovery procedures to minimize loss of data.

· Ensure all computers have current anti-virus software

· Develop and install backup system for office computer data

· Ensure system integrity, availability and security by establishing proper controls and resolution procedures.

· Provide technical advice to the management in decisions relating to the strategic use of IT and make recommendations on acquisition and deployment of new and existing technologies.

· Install new network-related hardware and software.

· Maintain the staff’s e-mail accounts using mail server software on local servers.

· Perform weekly archiving of ACDI VOCA Kenya documents in the local server.

· Perform other duties as assigned

Minimum Qualifications:

· University Degree in information systems/computer sciences, or equivalent knowledge, required.

· Three years’ professional experience managing an office network.

· Experience administering an office network, including ISP relations and remote user connectivity.

· Knowledge of the consulting process directed at client and product delivery.

· Specialization in TCP/IP protocol is required.

· Knowledge of PC hardware maintenance, updating and troubleshooting a must.

· Must have good communication and training skills.

· Comprehensive knowledge of PC hardware installation, repair, testing, and troubleshooting.

· Must be a team player









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professionals for the Grants Officer position.





The employee will work under the guidance of the Grants Director and will be responsible for managing a portfolio of grants, from pre-award to close out.





He/she will monitor all grant and subcontract implementation activities to ensure compliance with ACDI/VOCA and donor guidelines and budget.





This is a Nairobi based position with significant travel to the field.



Responsibilities:

· Assume responsibility for overall oversight and support to all aspects of the Associate awards grants.

· Participate in pre-award assessments, assist in logging in and review of all grant applications, Work with selected grantees to ensure budgets are in line with program activities and that costs are reasonable, allowable and allocable. Conduct due diligence assessments for prospective grantees.

· Prepare award documents for review by the Grants Director and approval by relevant parties. This will include sub recipients’ agreements, negotiation memorandums and modification documents among others.

· Prepare and review sub awardee agreements and budgets, monitor and track grantee expenditures in line with ACDI/VOCA and partnering organization procurement policies and standards.

· Process sub awardee and sub contract payments/reimbursement, maintain tracking schedules of sub recipients’ payments, expenses and reconciliations.

· Review grantee financial reports for accuracy and completeness, conduct site visits to verify grantee activities, and on-site financial reviews, followed by site visit reports.

· Identify grantee capacity building needs and provide technical assistance where needed.

· Assist in providing ongoing training and support to grantees to ensure compliance and good fiscal discipline.

· Filing and maintaining proper records of the grantees documents.

· Ensure timely and proper close out of grants. This will involve preparing relevant close-out documents for approval to include disposition documentation, modification agreements on close out where appropriate, close out checklists, release of liability documentation etc.

· Support the Finance team with other grants and Finance Sector activities.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field, including business, accounting, or compliance

· At least CPA Part II

· A minimum of five years of related experience in grants, subcontracts, procurement, and compliance with donor regulations

· Thorough knowledge and experience with USAID rules and regulations, and with current standards and guidelines with regarding to contracts and grants. Expert with FAR & AIDAR as applicable to subcontracting and procurement

· Demonstrated ability to manage the grants process life cycle using current methodologies and analytical techniques.

· Proven ability to design and develop successful and achievable project-related grants.

· Excellent critical thinking skills and judgment. Proven willingness to make timely and sound decisions.

· The ability to apply the clauses and negotiate without management or legal support

· Ability to independently develop amendments and modifications as a result of negotiations

· Strong written and oral communication skills as well as thorough familiarity with Microsoft Office applications

· Ability to travel independently.

· Proven ability to analyze large amounts of data, identify trends, and use information to create/improve processes.









Pursuant to that objective, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced and talented professional for a Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist position.





Based in Nairobi and working across the 5 Counties, the individual will report to the Communications and Outreach Director and be actively involved in planning, execution and management of all communication strategy to increase program visibility, communicating implementation progress and grow impact of the program.





The incumbent will be responsible for supporting and coordinating the communications related to the Livestock Market System Activity.



Essential Responsibilities:

· Provide support to Communications and Outreach Director to develop communications and outreach strategies, and implement all communication related activities;

· Draft, edit, review and ensure accurate translations of Livestock Market System’s communication materials and dissemination of briefings and speeches, news releases, success stories, talking points, Q&As, videos, radio spots, events and launches etc.;

· In collaboration with the Communications and Outreach Director and technical teams, oversee the planning, and organization of special events and activities that promote Livestock Market System’s awareness and management;

· Work with the head of department to ensure monthly and quarterly reports are produced and disseminated;

· Support the communications activities by rolling out a collaboration, learning and adaption plan for Livestock Market Systems Activity;

· Monitor effectiveness of communication to ensure Livestock Market System achieves its desired goals;

· Monitor news trends in Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Wajir counties;

· Builds capacity and provide communications support to the technical team, to help them better communicate development and change.

Qualifications:

· A degree in Communication, development communication or its equivalent;

· A minimum of 5 years’ experience in development communication and knowledge management with NGOs or private sector;

· Strong communications planning skills – understanding how to plan and implement the strategy;

· Excellent written and verbal communications skills and experience writing communications outputs: situation reports, case studies, and factsheets/briefings;

· Ability to research, analyze, evaluate and synthesize information;

· Good skills in writing articles and pieces for internal and external dissemination;

· Proven ability to work as a team player;

· Preparedness to travel frequently in project counties including to remote locations is essential;









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for 3 experienced and talented professionals for County Program Managers positions to be based in Wajir, Marsabit and Turkana Counties respectively.





The position will oversee the overall programme development and management efforts in the Counties.





The Program Manager will be responsible for using community-driven, participatory approaches to support and develop efforts that facilitate a more competitive livestock value chain for pastoralists moving up in the livestock market system.





He will also support in establishing viable, diversified livelihood opportunities for those moving up or out of the sector within the Counties.





With direct reporting line to the Deputy Chief of Party, the County Program Manager will supervise all the Project team in the county office.





He/She will work closely with the other technical teams to ensure quality and timely delivery of the Project.



Responsibilities:

· Oversee the technical quality of Program activities in respective counties that, among others, include: creating incentives for commercial investment in the livestock and supporting services sectors, facilitating market linkages.

· Support Deputy Chief of Party in providing leadership management and general technical direction of the project.

· Maintain a daily, operational commitment to the program’s systemic and inclusive implementation approach.

· Coordinate with other LMS technical staff in conducting continuous community-level market research and value chain analyses of the project which will serve as the basis for project external and internal communications, annual work planning and strategy formulation.

· Based on community consultations and constraints analyses, identify and implement activities into rural areas collaboratively with other partners.

· Coordinate with the technical team on a regular basis to participate in regular planning processes; discuss field activities, successes, and potential issues and risks; and contribute to knowledge management.

· Ensure implementation of the Gender Integration Strategy including Coordinating with the Gender Advisor to ensure that gender considerations can be meaningfully and efficiently integrated throughout all of LMS activities and operations in the County.

· Identify issues and risks related to program implementation in a timely manner, and suggest appropriate program adjustments.

· Ensure quality control and timeliness of all deliverables. Prepare and contribute to work plans, financial, logistical and other documents as requested to facilitate the successful, responsive implementation of the program.

· Maintain appropriate files and documentation of all project and program development activities including correspondence and minutes of meetings where decisions are made

· Support the overall knowledge management process, contributing to quarterly reports and the M&E process.

· Collaborate closely with the Government, PREG Members and other donor-funded projects operating in the counties to build synergies, Layering and Integration of activities.

· Provide leadership in the LMS Agenda interventions to strengthen livestock value chains and improving the benefits of market participation for pastoralists.

· Maintain strong relationships with groups, associations and government partners supporting various actors in the livestock sector.

· Work with target actors to provide opportunities to participate in entrepreneurial/ innovations/ capacity building or training, as well as other market-based opportunities by building linkages.

· Maintain regular constructive communication with all project sub-contractors.

· Develop project collaboration with the public authorities in the Counties and particularly with the line Government departments.

· Promote the project in Counties and seek leverage with other projects, donors, and investors.

· Regularly visit project sites to monitor project implementation progress.

· Provide day to day office operations and administrative leadership for various program partners operating in the county and ensure cost allocations to relevant program partners for various office activities.

· Oversee technical and operational staff in the County office and manage relevant finances/budgets.

· Develop briefs to the DCOP about all issues which could cause serious harm to the project as well as to ACDI/VOCA’s reputation and business.

· Ensure that appropriate security procedures and roles are followed by the project staff and any other assignments or tasks at the request of his/her supervisor.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Livestock Marketing, Agribusiness Management, International Relations, Development Studies, Pastoral Livestock Systems Development or a related field. A Master’s Degree in a related field is highly preferred.

· Minimum of 7 years of practical experience in the Livestock Sector and value chain and/or MSME development or closely related field.

· Strong oral and written communication skills is required.

· Good problem solver, self-starter, creative and innovative, good communication, leadership and reporting skills required.

· Ability to travel within the designated counties (Wajir, Marsabit or Turkana). The position requires extensive field travel.









Pursuant to its mission, ACDI/VOCA is seeking for experienced Drivers in one of the designated counties (Garissa, Wajir and Turkana) in Kenya.





The Driver is responsible for safe transport of ACDI/VOCA LMS staff and ensuring the vehicles are properly maintained and kept in good technical condition.



Responsibilities:



The incumbent will be responsible for providing transport services project wide in order to transport project employees on official duty to and from specified places whenever needed.

· Operate passenger vehicles as directed by the supervisor.

· Transport project employees and other visitors from and to the main office in Nairobi.

· Deliver or pick up mails and miscellaneous items to or from specified places.

· Ensure washing and cleanliness of assigned vehicle.

· Maintain vehicles in serviceable condition and performs minor preventative maintenance daily.

· Alert supervisor when need for repair arises.

· Update daily vehicle log sheets and review previous records for accuracy.

· Record gasoline consumption after each refilling.

· Organize daily travel routes and juggle conflicting requests.

· Ensure that the road license and insurance stickers and any other mandatory documents of the vehicles are updated on a timely basis.

· Ensure that vehicles are equipped with the proper equipment at all times; perform other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Secondary School Education and/or Vocational Training required;

· A minimum of 3 years driving experience, preferably with an NGO. Experience working within North-Eastern Region is an added advantage;

· Flawless driving record;

· Current divers license – Heavy Duty Vehicles;

· Certificate of Good Conduct;

· Good English communication skills;

· Extensive knowledge of local traffic laws and traffic conditions, specifically within the North-Eastern Region;

To Apply:



Please submit a resume to HRKenya@acdivoca.org no later than November 1, 2017.





In the subject line, please include the position title and a county(s) that you would like to be considered for.





Resume and all associated application documents shall be provided as a single attachment and list long-term employment history and any relevant short-term consulting work.





Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted.





Interviews will be conducted in the base location of the position.





ACDI/VOCA is an equal opportunity employer.





Women, minorities and people from diverse groups are encouraged to apply.



