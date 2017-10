NGO Job Opportunities in Kenya - KANCO Conference (USAID)

High rates of alcohol, cannabis and Miraa (Khat) use alongside heroin also accentuate the patterns of risk and vulnerabilities PWID face.Female using and injecting drugs in most cases are even more vulnerable as they are more frequently involved in receptive sharing (using paraphernalia for injection after male partner), more likely to have a high risk partner (older and with longer history of drug use), they may also have multiple partners and frequently are involved in sex work and transactional sex to receive money or drugs.Very little data exists on the gender differences in HIV prevalence, risk practices and vulnerabilities amongst PWID in Eastern Africa.