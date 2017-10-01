NGO Job Opportunities in Kenya - KANCO Conference (USAID)

KANCO



Request For Proposals – Conference Organizer



KANCO is regional membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya.





It is also accredited as a Linking Organization with the International HIV & AIDS Alliance.





Its mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS, TB other public Health concerns at community level.



Guided by the vision of healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the region.



KANCO in partnership with stakeholders is in the process of organizing the 1st Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference.





The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Leadership and Innovation in Harm Reduction in Africa’ and is scheduled to take place from November 15th to 17th, 2017. There will be a preceding preconference on the 14th November 2017 focusing on drug use prevention.



Terms of Reference (Conference Organizer)



Introduction: (Conference)



The first Regional Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference (1REAHRC) will be 2017’s largest Regional Harm Reduction (HR) event. It will bring together those at the heart of the HR response-from practitioners and peers to advocate and researchers.





For three packed days, presentations, workshop, panel discussion, community village, networking events and more will be taking place.



Being the first of its kind in Nairobi-Kenya, the event will be hosted at the Kenya School of Monetary studies (KSMS), along the Thika super highway, hosted by KANCO and partners from 15th – 17th November 2017.



East Africa is beginning to adopt a forward looking approach to harm reduction and drug policies; however, the progress is still slow.





In response, the 1REAHRC will help build a world where people benefit from good policies rooted in dignity, health and human rights.



Participants: The conference is expected to draw participation from - People who inject drugs (PWID), implementers, supporters, advocates, researchers in harm reduction, international participants including drug authorities in Eastern Africa and high-level ministry and county officials, representatives of UN agencies and international organizations, eminent researchers, institutions of higher learning and national drug authorities, ministries of health.



Conference Objectives:

· To share knowledge and experience in Harm Reduction.

· Inter-sectorial debate to define the value of harm reduction policies in the region and Africa.

· To share different strategies in Harm Reduction programing.

· Creation of action plans to follow-up on outcomes of the conference and reinforce partnerships.

· To mainstream harm reduction discussion among policy makers and institutions.

Expected Outputs:

· A high-level statement from the ministries represented.

· Following-up action plans on harm reduction programming in the Countries represented.

· Partnership for following-up initiatives.

· Regional partnership and networking for harm reduction advocacy.

Background: The lack of information and related programming, coupled by stigma and discrimination, criminalization punitive laws, policies, gender violence especially amongst women who inject drugs (WWID), limitations within existing health and community systems cumulatively have resulted to a “hidden” population that is rarely seen, heard and listened to by key stakeholders.





The “hidden” population has over time been unable to access prevention, treatment and support services, which conventionally were and still are more responsive towards the general population than to PWID.



In the context of a lack of accurate data, there is compelling evidence that the Eastern Africa region is experiencing growing and complex forms of drug use.





Community based organizations and local journalists report increasing trends in drug use in the region. UNODC reports have suggested that the East Africa region is a focus for heroin transit, and increasing local consumption.





In particular, such areas as East Coast of Africa (Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Seychelles, Mauritius) increasingly play the role as entry points of heroin which further gets transported to Europe through Nairobi and Addis Ababa).





Whilst the sea trade is potentially the most significant, air and land routes are also influential. In combination this creates a volatile and ever shifting supply of drugs.





Heroin is also now in use, reportedly alongside the use of cocaine (as confirmed by recent pharmacological analysis in Western Kenya, unpublished data), and potentially in combination.





High rates of alcohol, cannabis and Miraa (Khat) use alongside heroin also accentuate the patterns of risk and vulnerabilities PWID face.



Female using and injecting drugs in most cases are even more vulnerable as they are more frequently involved in receptive sharing (using paraphernalia for injection after male partner), more likely to have a high risk partner (older and with longer history of drug use), they may also have multiple partners and frequently are involved in sex work and transactional sex to receive money or drugs.



Very little data exists on the gender differences in HIV prevalence, risk practices and vulnerabilities amongst PWID in Eastern Africa.





The absence of this data undermines the potential to create harm reduction services tailored to the specific needs of women who inject drugs.



People who inject drugs (PWID) are not widely recognized as a vulnerable group in need of accessing HIV and TB services within national health responses.





Eastern African governments have been slow to adopt responses to problematic drug use from a public health issue/human rights perspective which has resulted in drug policies that violate the human rights of people that use drugs.





There is overwhelming evidence that the criminalization of drug use has been unable to reduce the supply and demand of illicit drugs.





Instead, the criminalization of drug use has made it difficult for people who use drugs to access services and additionally reduce the risk of HIV and Hepatitis C transmission.



As a way of taking forward this agenda and to promote dialogue about drug policy reform and harm reduction, KANCO will convene a regional conference on harm reduction.



Justification for a Conference Organizer: The planning process for a regional conference has begun in earnest and entails both technical and logistical processes.





KANCO has set up several committees to oversee various technical aspects of this planning process.





KANCO has also set up a functional secretariat to facilitate day-to-day coordination of logistics.





However, there is need to enhance the capacity to handle some aspects of planning and delivery of the conference.





There is therefore, need to outsource these services through engagement of an experienced conference organizer.



The conference organizer will be expected to provide technical and logistical support to the regional harm reduction conference 2017 under the supervision of the Planning Committee Chair.



Key Tasks and Deliverables:



The key tasks and deliverables will be at 3 time points: prior to the conference, during and after the conference.



Before the Conference:

· Train and coordinate the activities of volunteers to assist with confirming participant registration, ushering, and distribute conference materials.

· Orient volunteers on exhibition requirements and their roles. (Volunteers will be provided by KANCO)

· Prepare all the materials to be provided to participants during registration for the conference (All the materials will be provided by KANCO).

· Provide and set up poster boards to be used for poster presentations.

· Communication: Review the conference’s communication plan, make recommendations for revision of the plan and work with KANCOs communication department to execute the revised plan so as to optimize resources for wider reach.

· Organize and execute the pre-conference media briefing workshop in liaison with KANCOs Communication Department and the Conference Planning Committee

· Venue management: In collaboration with the conference planning committee, brand the conference venue, stage design (screens, PA system/sound, lighting, décor) in accordance with KANCO branding guidelines. Conduct a dry-run to ensure that everything is working as planned.

· Presentation Management: Set up a centralized presentation management system that will ensure pre-loading of PowerPoint slides a day prior to each session

During the conference:



Registration

· Conduct the registration process and provide registered participants with conference materials. Supervise the activities of all conference volunteers including assigning them daily duties accordingly e.g. manning the registration desks; ushering key guests/panelists/speakers; manning each session room(including exhibition space and community village)

· Providing logistical support, manage daily sign-in and tracking of conference participants preferably electronically and provide daily attendance reports.

· In collaboration with KANCO finance department facilitate onsite registration and payment, facilitate completion of soft-copy certificates and distributing the same to registered participants electronically (e.g. via USB flash drives)

· In close consultation with KANCO and the Planning Committee handle all protocol matters. Organize and execute any media briefing workshops in liaison with KANCO’s Communication Department and the conference Planning Committee.

· Supervise the activities of the videographer/photographer to ensure adequate capture of all conference proceedings including live and online streaming to a wider audience in liaison with KANCO Communication Departments.

· Provide continuous social media updates as outlined in the revised communication plan and in liaison with KANCO communication department.

· In close consultation with KANCO’s Communication Department and the Conference Planning Committee, organize regular media briefing in line with the Communication Plan.

· Provide centralized information service to all participants, speakers and facilitators on all sessions and venues and any other relevant information.

Venue Management:

· Prepare the venue for all scheduled sessions including determining the appropriate sitting arrangements; ensuring appropriate functioning of audio-visual (AV) equipment provided at the venue as well as providing back-up AV/electricity equipment in case of power failure.

· Provide appropriate signage to ensure free flow of participants in the different session rooms including coordinating the activities of ushers/volunteers.

· Making appropriate preparations for the various ceremonies (opening, awards and closing), in consultation with the planning committee.

Presentation Management:

· Manage presentations including liaising with presenters to receive and pre-loading PowerPoint slides to a centralized system prior to each session (all presentations to be captured at least a day prior to the day of presentation); advancing slides during presentations (provide the necessary equipment e.g. laser pointers) and ensuring appropriate time-keeping; overseeing sign-language interpretation as appropriate.

· Also ensure flow management during Q&A sessions (live and online).

· Supporting the work of all rapporteurs in consultation with the chief rapporteur, including providing them with necessary materials/stationary and collating summary session reports to ensure a summary of the proceedings is shared widely.

After the Conference:

· Submit a final report on the conduct of the conference with regards to logistics, communication and planning including a final list of conference participants by day and session as well as coffee-table photo publication and edited video of the conference proceedings.

· Provide raw data files/data bases and reports; presentations and posters; and all un utilized conference materials supported by a reconciliation report to KANCO conference planning committee and clean up and return the conference venue to its initial state

Key competencies required

· The Conference Manager is expected to be a registered firm/company that is legally allowed to conduct business with Government of Kenya entities. Required competencies and qualifications:

· The firm should demonstrate experience organizing and managing large conferences for at least ten (10) years; with at least two (2) national/international conferences of at least five hundred (500) participants having been conducted in the last three (3) years preferably in the area of scientific research.

· The individual should provide references and testimonials demonstrating reliability, dedication and ability to work unsupervised. In addition, the individual should have competencies in relevant areas including being a team leader; with at least graduate degree level of training in a relevant area including information technology and data management with at least 5 years of experience in managing national/international conferences, especially those of a scientific nature.

· The candidate should demonstrate evidence of capacity to manage an electronic conference management system capable of facilitating the entire process of registration and tracking of participants, and feedback processes; that is directly compatible to the existing KANCO online Registration Database/System.

· The Conference Manager will be engaged between October and November 30th 2017.

· An appropriate representative of the Conference Manager will sit in all the conference Planning Committee meetings.

Event Organizing Road Map

Request for Proposals of a Conference Graphic Designer



KANCO is regional membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya.





It is also accredited as a Linking Organization with the International HIV & AIDS Alliance.





Its mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS, TB other public Health concerns at community level.



Guided by the vision of healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the region.



East Africa Harm Reduction Network Conference



1. Background



KANCO in partnership with stakeholders is in the process of organizing the 1st Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference.





The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Leadership and Innovation in Harm Reduction in Africa’ and is scheduled to take place from November 15th to 17th, 2017.





There will be a preceding preconference on the 14th November 2017 focusing on drug use prevention.



Eastern Africa has continued to become a significant region in drug trade (UNODC 2016). While initially it has been more of a transition route, there has been increasing demand of drugs for consumption.





Africa is estimated to have received about 9% of the global flow of heroin as at 2011 (USAID 2013).



Increase in drug consumption in the region has come along with new challenges to public health and security.





With the region already experiencing a HIV epidemic, increasing drug use has exacerbated infections, especially among populations of people who inject drugs, and also highlighted other blood borne infections such as viral Hepatitis (especially Hepatitis C).





Most of the health care systems have been addressing drug related problems in ways that have left significant gaps in addressing other challenges that come with drug addiction.



Supply suppression and demand reduction have remained the key strategies being enforced to manage drug trade and consumption.





Consequently, these two approaches have traditionally missed opportunities to address concerns among drug users, complicating health and social outcomes.



Harm Reduction is an approach to the drug use problem that has recently been introduced in some countries in Eastern Africa.





Harm reduction works to reduce the health, social and economic consequences of drug use, while considering the health and human rights of people who use drugs (PWUDs).



Mauritius, Kenya and Tanzania have taken bold steps to initiate strategies and interventions fronted by the harm reduction approach as effective in mitigating drug use problems.





In these three countries, needle and syringe programs and medically assisted treatment in the form of methadone have been introduced, primarily targeting to reduce HIV infections among people who inject drugs.



1.1 Objectives of the conference

· To share knowledge and experience in Harm reduction

· Inter-sectorial debate to define the value of harm reduction policies in the region and Africa

· To share different strategies in harm reduction programing

· Creation of action plans to follow-up on outcomes of the conference and reinforce partnerships

· To mainstream harm reduction discussion among policy makers and institutions

1.2 Target Group



People who inject drugs (PWID), implementers, supporters, advocates, researchers in harm reduction, International participants including Drug Authorities in Eastern Africa and high-level ministry and county officials, representatives of UN agencies and international organizations, eminent researchers, institutions of higher learning and national drug authorities, Ministries of health.



1.3 Conference Structure



The main conference will be taking place over three days, from 15th to 17th November 2017.





On the evening of the 14th November, there will be a prevention pre conference that will start off by guest speakers addressing information on harm reduction and prevention messages, followed by performances from various artistes in Kenya and the region.



The main conference will kick off on the 15th of November, starting with key note addresses from various speakers to set the tone.





These will be followed by plenary sessions, and thereafter breakaway sessions for abstract driven discussions.





There will also be poster presentations on various topics. A community village as well as exhibitions will be running through the duration of the conference



2. Objective of the consultancy



Towards hosting of the first Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference, KANCO and her Partners are seeking to engage an external designer to support the conference team in the development of conference marking and branding products.





In addition to design services, the successful consultant must also be able to provide printing services of the publications (in-house or outsourced).





Both design and printing services are to be provided by the one successful consultant.



2.1 Tasks and Responsibilities



Under the supervision of the Conference Coordinator and head of editorial team , the specific tasks of the consultant in the development of marking and branding items of the 1st Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference shall comprise the following:

· Ensure that all publications, reports and products are produced in line with conference thematic colors.

· Deliver creative and innovative ideas for print, electronic, web-based and animated presentations.

· Develop and edit art-work, photos, charts and other graphic elements;

· Layout and design information and communication materials including : conference agenda, banners (tear drop banner, wall banner, stand alone ), posters, Abstract booklets, Branded pens and Notebooks, Flyers, T-shirt, conference bag, Brochures, Conference badges, Wrist bands, KANCO Experience book)

· Deliver creative graphic and technical solutions for use of new media (virtual 3D words/boxes)

· Print selected information and communication materials.

3. Qualification and Expertise



3.1 Designer Profile



We are seeking a consultant who is experienced in creating multi-page designs and layouts incorporating text, photographs and illustrations/infographics.





The ability to interpret and present data as clear, yet innovative, infographics is a must.





The consultant must be able to assign a devoted team to work on this project, including a senior experienced project manager to act as KANCO’s main point of contact.





The consultant must have experience working on similar projects for similar NGOs, IGOs, or international groups.





The nature of the project requires much interaction between Project Coordinator and the designer, as such, for the duration of the design development assignment, we seeking a sit-in designer to facilitate a quick and effective feedback mechanism.





S/He will be stationed and available to attend to several faces-to- face meetings at KANCO’s office.



3.2 Printing and delivery Service



The Consultant will be responsible for effectively and efficiently managing the printing, binding and delivery of the Report, and ensuring the quality of the print version.





The consultant should have experience in managing similar print projects, and will either have in-house printing capabilities or will outsource it to a quality printer for completion.





The Consultant will be responsible for ensuring quality and deadlines related to the print component of the project are met.



The successful consultant - Designer is required to meet the following criteria:

· Strong theoretical and practical background in graphic design, including the use of design software such as Adobe Design Premium, In-Design, CorelDraw, web design tools such as Dreamweaver and Flash, etc.

· Show a clear and mature style of design, demonstrating an understanding of the marking and branding requirements of a regional conference.

· Proven experience of graphic production from start to published/printed product with knowledge of printing processes (offset and digital) and colour management;

· Good understanding of new and evolving technologies and digital platforms;

· Knowledge of standard software packages, including MS Office– MS Access–MS Visio –Adobe Acrobat; Working experience in development or humanitarian environment is desirable

4. Main Deliverables

· Quality design (Artworks) for all the required materials completed in line with EAHRC branding requirements and within specified deadlines.

· Submission of a sample of each of the approved items reflecting the quality of the final product to be printed.

· Delivery of the final digital and printed materials within agreed timelines.

5. Structure of the Technical Proposal



The Technical Proposal should include, but not be limited to, the following:

· Detailed understanding of conference’s marking and branding requirements

· Detailed company/consultant profile - The nature of business and field of expertise - Accreditations

· Details of the proposed team for the assignment including

1. Consultant’s experience, skills, capacity

2. Provide names and qualifications/experience of the key personnel that will perform the services (Kindly submit the resumes of the key team personnel that will implement this project stating clearly their past experiences on similar assignment.

· Track Record

1. Identify clients for whom you have done similar work

2. Outline of similar Design work

· Work samples. Please compile relevant examples of your design work, including the following items:

1. 2 multipage publications with text, photos, charts and infographics

2. 2 or more samples of infographics or similar original illustrative designs (may include web-based design projects)

3. 2 or more distinctive cover samples

4. 2 samples of products that best display your range and creativity (may include web-based design projects)

5. 2 or more print samples from your print contractor including range of paper stocks, finishes, and treatments.

6. Financial Proposal Guideline



All bidders must provide a detailed cost breakdown for completing the whole project.





Design work cost should be based on daily sit-in rates.





Print work cost will be discussed once the designer has been selected.



7. Contract duration



The contract will be effective from date of signing the contract until 2 weeks after the conference.









Opportunities: East Africa Harm Reduction Conference Volunteers



KANCO is regional membership network of organizations including: Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs), Community Based Organization (CBOs), Faith Based Organization (FBOs), Private Sector, Research and Learning Institutions responding to HIV & AIDS and TB in Kenya.





It is also accredited as a Linking Organization with the International HIV & AIDS Alliance.





Its mission is to provide leadership, promote collaboration and enhance capacity among Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to respond to HIV & AIDS, TB other public Health concerns at community level.



Guided by the vision of healthy people, empowered communities, over time KANCO has evolved to become a premier agency for sensitizing, mobilizing and promoting collaboration among civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the region.



KANCO in partnership with stakeholders is in the process of organizing the 1st Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference.





The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Leadership and Innovation in Harm Reduction in Africa’ and is scheduled to take place from November 15th to 17th, 2017.





There will be a preceding preconference on the 14th November 2017 focusing on drug use prevention.



Eastern Africa has continued to become a significant region in drug trade (UNODC 2016). While initially it has been more of a transition route, there has been increasing demand of drugs for consumption.





Africa is estimated to have received about 9% of the global flow of heroin as at 2011 (USAID 2013).



Increase in drug consumption in the region has come along with new challenges to public health and security.





With the region already experiencing a HIV epidemic, increasing drug use has exacerbated infections, especially among populations of people who inject drugs, and also highlighted other blood borne infections such as viral Hepatitis (especially Hepatitis C).





Most of the health care systems have been addressing drug related problems in ways that have left significant gaps in addressing other challenges that come with drug addiction.



Supply suppression and demand reduction have remained the key strategies being enforced to manage drug trade and consumption.





Consequently, these two approaches have traditionally missed opportunities to address concerns among drug users, complicating health and social outcomes.



Harm Reduction is an approach to the drug use problem that has recently been introduced in some countries in Eastern Africa.





Harm reduction works to reduce the health, social and economic consequences of drug use, while considering the health and human rights of people who use drugs (PWUDs).



Mauritius, Kenya and Tanzania have taken bold steps to initiate strategies and interventions fronted by the harm reduction approach as effective in mitigating drug use problems.





In these three countries, needle and syringe programs and medically assisted treatment in the form of methadone have been introduced, primarily targeting to reduce HIV infections among people who inject drugs.



1.1 Objectives of the conference

· To share knowledge and experience in Harm reduction

· Inter-sectorial debate to define the value of harm reduction policies in the region and Africa

· To share different strategies in harm reduction programing

· Creation of action plans to follow-up on outcomes of the conference and reinforce partnerships

· To mainstream harm reduction discussion among policy makers and institutions

1.2 Target Group



People who inject drugs (PWID), implementers, supporters, advocates, researchers in harm reduction, International participants including Drug Authorities in Eastern Africa and high-level ministry and county officials, representatives of UN agencies and international organizations, eminent researchers, institutions of higher learning and national drug authorities, Ministries of health.



1.3 Conference Structure



The main conference will be taking place over three days, from 15th to 17th November 2017.





On the evening of the 14th November, there will be a prevention pre conference that will start off by guest speakers addressing information on harm reduction and prevention messages, followed by performances from various artistes in Kenya and the region.



The main conference will kick off on the 15th of November, starting with key note addresses from various speakers to set the tone.





These will be followed by plenary sessions, and thereafter breakaway sessions for abstract driven discussions.





There will also be poster presentations on various topics.





A community village as well as exhibitions will be running through the duration of the conference



Conference Volunteers



Towards hosting of the first Eastern Africa Harm Reduction Conference, KANCO is seeking to engage 15 volunteers for 10 days who will support in the sections below .



1. Registration Volunteers



Registration volunteers will be responsible for welcoming attendees and distributing registration materials.





Attendees will expect you to have the answer to everything, so familiarize yourself with the conference schedules, the Conference Onsite Guide, the conference mobile app, room locations, etc.



2. Volunteers Check-In / Supply Room



Volunteer Check-In/Supply Room volunteers will be responsible for checking out supplies to presenters and/or checking in volunteers as they report for duty.





This assignment is best done by an administrative assistant who can stay on duty at this post for consecutive days.



3. Hospitality Table Volunteers:



Hospitality volunteers need to be very familiar with the conference schedule; special events, restaurants, and other items that you believe will contribute to an overall positive conference experience including information about the conference for first-time attendees.



4. Traffic Direction Volunteers



Traffic Direction volunteers are responsible for giving directions to conference attendees at posts throughout the conference facility.





Attendees will expect you to have the answer to everything, so familiarize yourself with the conference schedules, the Conference venue, the conference mobile app, room locations,



5. Exhibit Hall Volunteers



Exhibit Hall volunteers are responsible for checking in and assisting exhibitors and encouraging participants to visit the Hall.



Qualifications: University Graduates.



How to Apply



