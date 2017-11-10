NGO Job Opportunities - APHRC

African Population and Health Research Center (APHC)





Terms of Reference for Consultancy





Urban Sanitation Policy - Engagement Expert





Uganda



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, and engaged in multidisciplinary, evidence-informed policy research.





Our work contributes to the body of evidence about critical issues in population health and wellbeing impeding Africa’s development, in order to provide strong direction and recommendations to policy and decision-makers at all levels.



Background: APHRC is leading a dual-inquiry into policy and practice along the sanitation value chain in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania with a focus on rapidly urbanizing areas within the three countries.





Project outputs will include customized roadmaps that are aligned with the commitments contained in the Ngor Declaration on Sanitation and which will accelerate realization of Sustainable Development Goal 6.2.



The project team intends to initiate work in Uganda during the last quarter of 2017.



Scope of Work: APHRC is seeking a policy engagement expert with expertise in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector for Uganda.





The selected individual will work for a six-month period from November 2017 to April 2018.





During this time, he/she will primarily be based in Kampala with occasional travel to Mbarara.





He/she will engage with public servants in the national government and at municipal level to understand current WASH policy and practices, with a focus on Urban Sanitation, as well as possible future directions for the sector in the country.





In addition, the project focal point will engage with stakeholders from civil society and the private sector in the two urban areas as part of a consultative process to obtain their input for the roadmap to inclusive urban sanitation.



The selected individual will report to the Project Manager based in APHRC and also work closely with the wider project team consisting of researchers, policy and communications professionals.





Their work will include:

· Understanding the political economy of Urban Sanitation policy, practice and progress against the SDGs

· Validating APRHC’s existing review on policies and practices in fecal waste management within Uganda with relevant stakeholders

· Lead the convening of relevant stakeholders for a participatory roadmap development process

· Developing recommendations for incorporation into the inclusive urban sanitation roadmap

· Conducting comprehensive stakeholder mapping and analysis to advice on relevant actors to interact with in the sector as well as nature and type of interactions

· Support development of an advocacy strategy for use at national and municipal level

· Participating in monthly calls with the team to update on project progress.

Outputs and Deliverables

· Validated review document on fecal waste management policies and practices in Uganda, with a focus on urban sanitation in Kampala and Mbarara

· Lead convening of two to three stakeholder forums, one of which should be in Mbarara

· Report with recommendations on inclusive urban sanitation, developed through a consultative process with stakeholders

· Develop comprehensive database of relevant stakeholders and platforms that bring together actors in the sector.

Skills and Qualifications

· A Master’s degree or higher in relevant field such as Public Health, Urban Planning, Development Studies, Public Policy or related areas of study

· Solid understanding of urban sanitation issues especially for low income areas and informal settlements. Good grasp of alternative technologies in sanitation service delivery, especially non-sewered sanitation

· At least three years of post-qualification work experience in international development work with a track record in policy analysis, stakeholder landscaping and mapping.

· Knowledge about global/regional WASH goals and how these influence policy and practice at the national and sub-national level

· Strong writing and editing skills as well as good presentation skills

· Familiarity with WASH sector stakeholders in national government and at municipal level in Kampala and Mbarara. Working relationship with civil society and private sector actors in WASH will be advantageous

· A resourceful self-starter with analytical, organizational and networking skills

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to work independently to fulfill team goals and manage multiple deadlines.

How to Apply



Interested candidates should send a cover letter and CV tojobs@aphrc.org with the subject, ‘Urban Sanitation Policy Engagement Expert - Uganda.’





Your application should include a written sample of your work such as a report or policy memo on a development issue, preferably about the WASH sector.



Deadline for applications is November 10, 2017.









APHRC, under the Education and Youth Empowerment Unit seeks to recruit a temporary Data Analyst for a period of two months.







Responsibilities

· Data cleaning including doing all required consistency checks;

· Document data sets according to the APHRC guidelines on data documentation, archiving and sharing;

· Clean syntax files for research staff to use in creating various data sets;

· Perform descriptive statistical analysis of data and present in tables and graphs;

· Document descriptive statistics syntax.

Qualifications and Experience

· A recent Master’s degree graduate in statistics, biostatistics or equivalent in a relevant area

· Knowledge of statistical software’s - preferably STATA

· Advanced competency in Microsoft packages (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel).









APHRC seeks to recruit a Data Analyst to manage and analyze secondary and primary data for some of its programs.







Key Responsibilities

· Participate in the development, review and translation of research tools;

· Participate in the pre-testing of data collection platforms;

· Data cleaning including doing all required consistency checks for project data;

· Document project data sets according to the Center’s guidelines on data documentation, archiving and sharing;

· Extract data and prepare analytical files;

· Develop template syntax files for research staff to use in creating various data sets;

· Perform basic and advanced statistical analysis of data;

· Assist in training other staff members on data analysis;

· Participate in scientific writing;

· Write technical reports on data issues; and

· Participate in proposal development and literature review.

Key Competencies

· Strong conceptual and analytical skills including the ability to analyze and interpret large data sets;

· Proactive and self-motivated; and

· Strong verbal and written communications skills.

Qualifications and Experience

· Master’s degree in statistics or equivalent;

· A minimum of 5 years relevant post-qualification experience;

· High level quantitative skills (managing, analyzing and interpreting data), such as multivariate and multilevel / longitudinal analyses (preferably with STATA);

· Computer literacy in Microsoft packages (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel); and

· Experience using Open Data Kit (ODK) software and Nesstar is highly desirable.









Knowledge Translation Specialist



Scope of Work: APHRC is seeking a knowledge translation specialist with expertise in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.





The specialist will work for a three month period starting in November 2017, to develop information, communication and educational material derived from research outputs generated by the team, including a comprehensive scoping and landscaping of the policy environment and key stakeholders.





Key activities and deliverables will include:

· Review and synthesis of research output – Review existing APHRC research evidence on fecal waste management policies and practices in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

· Synthesize this evidence and highlight key takeaways in format that is accessible for a variety of audiences including policy makers at national and sub-national level, civil society organizations, and lay audiences.

· Prepare information, communication and educational (ICE) material – Develop ICE materials based on recommendations from project team e.g. factsheets, infographics, briefing papers, animations, etc.

· Developed materials will vary depending on target audiences.

· Advise on visuals that will be used to strengthen messaging in the ICE materials.

· Develop scripts and storyboards for any videos, animations or infographics that are recommended for production.

Skills and Qualifications

· Minimum qualification is a Bachelor’s (undergraduate) degree in Public Health, Communications, Journalism, Public Policy, Development Studies or related areas of study

· At least two years of post-qualification work experience in the WASH sector, preferably in a communications role within East Africa

· Solid understanding of urban sanitation issues especially for low-income areas and informal settlements.

· Ability to communicate about these simply in a compelling manner across different media

· Exceptional writing and editing skills

· A resourceful self-starter with analytical and organizational skills.

· Strong team player, able to collaborate with a team of highly-skilled professionals.

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to work independently to fulfill team goals and manage multiple deadlines.

How to Apply



Interested candidates should send a cover letter and CV tojobs@aphrc.org with the subject, ‘Knowledge Translation Specialist.’





Your application should include a printed communication item that you have prepared about the WASH sector.





Deadline for applications is November 10, 2017.