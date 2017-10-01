Never give up in life-this amazing amputee footballer will inspire you (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 01, 2017- This is Jamie Tregaskiss, an amputee football star playing for Manchester City.





Jamie Tregaskiss lost his leg to bone cancer when he was 13 and thought he would never kick a ball again.





Now 22, Jamie plays for Manchester City’s amputee football team as part of City in the Community’s One City disability programme. Having been with the programme for 18 months now, Jamie is fast gaining a reputation as one of the world’s best talents in amputee football.





Never give up. Improvise, adapt and overcome.

Watch the video below.



