NASA to swear in RAILA ODINGA as President of Kenya on Monday or wait for CHEBUKATI’s bungled figures

Sunday October 29, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo has said the opposition will not consider President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly elected President of Kenya even if IEBC announces him as the winner of the October 26th repeat elections.





Speaking on Saturday, Orengo said if IEBC declares Uhuru as the winner of the just concluded election, NASA will not have an alternative other than declaring Raila Odinga as the duly elected President of Kenya.





“We will…



