NASA to swear in RAILA ODINGA as President of Kenya on Monday or wait for CHEBUKATI’s bungled figures

..use August 8th results to swear NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, if Uhuru Kenyatta tries to use the October 26 poll results to be sworn in,” Orengo said.





"Sisi hatumtambui Uhuru kama Rais wa Kenya na NASA pia haimtambui, sheria inasema serikali ya Kenya itaundwa kikatiba.”





“It is our decision that Uhuru cannot use the October 26th election results to be sworn in, that will be an act of treason,” Orengo added.





The outspoken Senator also revealed that their intelligence team had revealed to them how Uhuru rigged the election by cooking up figures at the IEBC.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



