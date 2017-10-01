NASA supporters stage demo in London over 'sham' presidential repeat polls - UHURU must go (PHOTOs)

Friday, 27 October 2017 - Supporters of the National Supper Alliance (NASA) based in London staged a demonstration to voice their displeasure over the "sham" repeat presidential elections that took place in Kenya on October 26, 2017.





They gathered outside the Kenyan Embassy in London and with placards written "Uhuru must go", "We need justice" and "Stop police killings".



"We are protesting against the sham election going on in Kenya. We are saying we are not party to it.”





“We have seen innocent Kenyans killed. This is the start of resistance and...



