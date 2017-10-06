NASA supporters in Mombasa reveal how JOHO has been using them like toilet papers! UHURU wins

NASA supporters in Mombasa reveal how JOHO has been using them like toilet papers! UHURU winsPolitics 10:59
Friday October 6, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was conspicuously missing from NASA’s Friday demonstrations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
In the demos, Joho was once again represented by Deputy Governor William Kingi, who also stood in for him the last two times.
But the move did not auger well with residents who said Kingi should not be the…
Page 1 2