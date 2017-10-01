NASA supporters heed RAILA ODINGA’s call to boycott elections countrywide - PHOTOs

Thursday, 26 October 2017 - It is evident that NASA supporters countrywide obeyed their leader, Raila Odinga’s rally to boycott Thursday’s presidential elections re-run.





During a rally at Uhuru Park on election eve, NASA leaders led by Odinga told their supporters to stay away from polling stations.





Raila Odinga called on NASA supporters to hold vigil away from voting centres or stay at home instead of participating in 'sham repeat presidential elections'.





A spot check indicated that while Jubilee supporters turned out to cast their ballots, several polling stations countrywide remained empty.





In most polling stations, IEBC officials were idle and by ten o'clock, many stations hadn't clocked double figures in turnout, despite big interest in last polls.





From Wajir to Mandera to Mombasa to Kwale to Kitui to Busia Kenyans have largely boycotted not just Nyanza as thought





