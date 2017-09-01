NASA headed for collapse as MUDAVADI and WETANGULA threaten to stop funding RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) could be headed for a nosedive even before the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th.





This is after a section of leaders in Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) Party and Ford Kenya, led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, threatened to stop funding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns.





Speaking in Kakamega yesterday, the ANC and Ford Kenya leaders vowed to withdraw their contributions towards...



