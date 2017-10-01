NASA Governor makes a big announcement on RAILA a day after UHURU/ RUTO’s visit to his County

NASA Governor makes a big announcement on RAILA a day after UHURU/ RUTO’s visit to his County00:00
..still a NASA stronghold despite the many visits by Uhuru and Ruto.
He added that Raila Odinga will scoop majority of the region’s votes in the repeat elections.
“We are ready to mobilize votes for Raila Odinga, vote for him and protect his votes,” Nyagarama said.
“Our clarion call remains that this nation deserves a change in the Presidency.”
“We have just held a strategy meeting with elected and nominated MCAs to plan how to put Raila in State House,” he added.
Immediately after this statement, his security was withdrawn.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
