NAMWAMBA drags RAILA to IGAD and African Union - This boy will give BABA a heart attack one day

..IGAD to hold the NASA leader responsible for any instability that might arise from the current political stalemate.





The delegation, which was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday to hand over the Jubilee petition, has recommended imposition of travel bans on Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders.





They also want recognition of Uhuru’s Government after tomorrow’s resounding win against other Presidential candidates.





They petitioned the AU and IGAD with hind sight thinking that Raila will call for chaos on polling day but he caught them off guard by telling NASA supporters to stay at home on Thursday when voting takes place.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



