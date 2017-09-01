Names of 6 Safaricom employees under investigation for their rigging RAILA’s victory for UHURU

Wednesday, October 04, 2017 - Six Safaricom employees thought to have played a role in bungling the presidential elections could face prosecution if found guilty.





This is after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Keriako Tobiko, instructed Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Ndegwa Muhoro, to commence a probe against them.





The six include, Thibaud Rerolle (Director Technical and IT, Anthony Gacanja (Head of technology Security), Shaka Kwach (Head of Special Projects – in charge of Elections), Robert Mutai ( Head of Technology Strategy, Assurance and Governance), Farouk Gaffour ( Head of Network and Service Operations) and...



