Nakumatt Supermarkets has closed another outlet in Kenya-Things are thick (NOTICE)

Sunday, October 01, 2017- Nakumatt Supermarket is grappling with cash flow problems that have seen it fail to pay most of its suppliers and even employees.





The giant retail chain with presence in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya started showing signs of struggle in 2016 when it failed to pay suppliers in time forcing suppliers to start demanding cash on delivery while others stopped doing business with them altogether.





This has resulted to empty shelves in most of its branches sparking rumours that it could go the Uchumi way.





Despite a reported merger with Tuskys, they have been evicted from The Junction Mall due to rent arrears.



