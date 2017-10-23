‘Nairobi Business Community’ members emerge with new dress code and Kenyans are shocked (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 23, 2017 - The now infamous Nairobi Business Community members have left tongues wagging after stepping out in military attire.





The group that first appeared last month when they vowed to counter NASA’s anti-IEBC protests, held a meeting at the Uhuru Park grounds on Monday morning.





Their new attire has drawn out sharp reactions from Kenyans with majority feeling that they are sending a worrying message ahead of the repeat presidential poll which Nasa leader Raila Odinga is boycotting.





It has emerged that the group is made up of the dreaded Mungiki sect who are masquerading as Nairobi business community.





