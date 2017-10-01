My doctor told me I was almost dying - Plus Size TV anchor, WILLIS RABURU, reveals why he lost weight.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - Citizen TV anchor and the host of the ratchet 10 over 10 show, Willis Raburu, has revealed why he decided to lose weight and start uploading his fitness journey on Youtube.





According to Willis, who lost 12 Kgs between June 2017 and August 2017, his doctor warned him that his weight posed danger to his life.





“He told me if I was not going to lose some kilograms of the body weight, sooner or later, it would be a..



