My doctor told me I was almost dying - Plus Size TV anchor, WILLIS RABURU, reveals why he lost weight.

...recipe for my death.”





“Besides his advice, no one pressurized me into shedding off some body weight. I was not doing it because of critics’ constant taunting.”





“I saw it wise to do it, and I l felt it was the right ime to do it.”





“Though at intial stages, my wife, Mary Raburu, was opposed to my weight loss because she preferred me plump.” Raburu said.





He now weighs 132 Kgs down from 144 Kgs.





“My target body weight is 110 Kgs though according to my body mass index I should weight 90kgs.” He added.





