MUTAHI NGUNYI vomits again as he reveals who exactly killed NASA supporters in Bondo yesterday and why

Saturday October 14, 2017 - Political pundit Mutahi Ngunyi has blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the death of NASA supporters who were shot dead by police during the anti-IEBC demonstrations in Bondo and Migori yesterday.





Venting on social media, Ngunyi opined that Raila Odinga sacrificed the three supporters for his own selfish ambitions.





Using other NASA Principals and their strongholds, which did..



