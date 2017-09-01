MUTAHI NGUNYI explodes again! Reveals UHURU’s last plot to finish RAILA completely - End him now

Monday October 2, 2017 - Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to politically finish NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and finish him now before he reincarnates.





Through his weekly piece via The Fifth Estate, Ngunyi, and his Fort Hall Students, alleged that Uhuru Kenyatta had resorted to dominance to take on Raila - a strategy he said will work for him.





This is in reference to the proposed amendments to electoral laws which Jubilee MPs are rushing to implement before the October 26 th repeat poll.





According to Ngunyi, this is the only way Uhuru can cope with “stubborn” Raila Odinga ahead of repeat polls.





“During a political crisis you do not build consensus through dialogue, you build consensus through dominance. Uhuru must build consensus on the..



