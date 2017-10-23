MURKOMEN warns RAILA ODINGA against disrupting the October 26 repeat poll! Please stay at home

MURKOMEN warns RAILA ODINGA against disrupting the October 26 repeat poll! Please stay at homePolitics 06:38
Monday October 23, 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against disrupting Thursday October 26th Presidential elections through demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and that day.
Speaking on Sunday, Murkomen said it is the democratic right of every Kenyan to vote leaders of their choice.
"Those who are not ready for October 26 fresh polls should respect those who...
