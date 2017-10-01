MURKOMEN warns RAILA ODINGA against disrupting the October 26 repeat poll! Please stay at home

..want to participate in the elections," Murkomen said





"Raila Odinga voluntary withdrew from the presidential race.”





“Why is he again denying people a chance to participate in the exercise.”





“His intention is to have a Coalition Government but this time round, he won't get even a slice,” Murkomen added.





He also warned opposition leaders and reprimanded them for inciting violence against IEBC in their strongholds to stop the October 26 th elections.





“I urge Raila Odinga to stop his supporters from attacking and intimidating IEBC officials since they are performing their duties as per the constitution.”





“If he is a democratic leader as he purports, he should allow people to vote,” he noted.



