MURKOMEN reveals those pushing for RAILA ODINGA’s retirement - You can’t even suspect them

Monday October 30, 2017 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has disclosed that Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, want NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to retire from politics and pass on the leadership baton.





In a statement while on an interview with NTV, Murkomen noted that Kalonzo and Mudavadi are pushing for Raila Odinga’s retirement so they can get a chance to run in the 2022 Presidential election.





The Senate Majority Leader also..



