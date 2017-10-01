MURKOMEN reveals those pushing for RAILA ODINGA’s retirement - You can’t even suspect them

...revealed that Deputy President William Ruto was ready and willing to face off with NASA leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 Presidential race if he will not have retired then.





“The only person who is interested in the retirement of baba is Kalonzo and MaDVD.”





“William Ruto welcomes the candidature of Raila Odinga in 2022,” Murkomen said.





Of late, there has been talk of Raila’s retirement after 5 consecutive defeats but while speaking yesterday in Kawangware, he said that he can only retire after liberating Kenyans from Uhuru/ Ruto’s tyranny.





