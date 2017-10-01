MURKOMEN reveals how CHEBUKATI was to help RAILA ODINGA to overthrow UHURU on Wednesday

..NASA.





He noted that the lawyers representing the petitioners, George Kegoro and Harun Ndubi, met IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Tuesday afternoon.





They convinced him to appear in court and support the case to suspend the elections.





The Senate Majority Leader accused Chebukati of being a swinging pendulum on the issue of whether or not the country should go to polls on October 26th.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



