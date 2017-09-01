Mt. Kenya now encourages RAILA to do the unthinkable against UHURU on 26th - This is pure genius

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - A section of Mt. Kenya leaders from Laikipia County have dared National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to boycott the repeat Presidential election set for October 26th.





The leaders led by Laikipia Governor Nderitu Mureithi, Senator John Kinyua, Women Representative Catherine Waruguru and Laikipia West MP, Patrick Mariru, hit out at Raila Odinga for threatening to boycott the repeat polls.





They dared him to go through with...



