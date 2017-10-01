MOSES KURIA shocks UHURU as celebrates RAILA as his hero and urges Mt. Kenya to vote for him

Friday October 20, 2017 - In an infrequent episode, controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has heaped praises on National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for preaching peace on Mashujaa Day in Bondo.





Reacting to Raila’s speech in Bondo during a memorial service for those killed by the police during NASA demonstrations, where he urged members of his Luo community not to attack Kikuyus and Kalenjins living in the region as a result of the ongoing political standoff, Kuria said it was commendable that the Opposition leader preached peace.





“I really liked Raila's speech in..



