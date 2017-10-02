MOI tells RAILA ODINGA to stop hurting the economy! UHURU/ RUTO are taking you home in October

Monday October 2, 2017 - Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has asked the Kalenjin community to come out in large numbers on October 26 th and ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected.





Speaking in Eldoret on Sunday , Gideon said that Uhuru will win by a landslide on October 26 to ensure that NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is sent to his retirement in Bondo.





Moi also said the fresh presidential elections must be…



