Mimba ni ya nani! Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI is pregnant and this PHOTO proves so

Mimba ni ya nani! Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI is pregnant and this PHOTO proves soEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Media News 08:39
Monday, October 2, 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is expecting a second baby.
A photo of Lillian’s growing baby bump has surfaced online although she is trying to hide it.
It’s not clear who is the lucky man behind her pregnancy because she has been linked to several men among them city businessman, Jared Nevaton.
Look at this photo in the next page
Page 1 2