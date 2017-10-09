MILLIE ODHIAMBO insults NASA supporters for celebrating the death of SABINA CHEGE’s old mother

Monday October 9, 2017 - Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo has castigated National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters for celebrating the death of Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege’s mother who died in a road accident in Kandara last week.





According to Millie, it is foolish for someone to celebrate the death of someone’s mother.





"I do not agree with her politically and she has been, understandably a bit more venomous politically the last few months but I think it is wrong to celebrate a misfortune," Millie said.



"I think it is wrong to...



