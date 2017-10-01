MIKE SONKO’S election could be nullified as it emerges he was illegality declared winner just like UHURU

Sunday October 1, 2017 -Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s victory could be nullified any time just like his friend, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after it emerged that the IEBC illegality declared him winner of the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.





This was revealed by renowned lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who also vied for the same seat as an Independent candidate but lost to Sonko.





Venting on social media, Miguna alleged that Mike Sonko was illegally declared winner using fake forms just like Uhuru, and that his victory should be annulled and be arrested.





He noted that out of the 17 forms that were used to declare Mike Sonko as the winner of the contest, 15 of them were fake and only 2 were genuine.





“Of the 17 Form 37Bs used to fraudulently declare Mike Sonko Nairobi Governor, 15 are fake. We are going to arrest Sonko soon,” Miguna said.





