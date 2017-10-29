MIKE SONKO pulls down billboard mounted near T-Mall that had a S£XU@L message (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News 16:19
Sunday, October 29, 2017 - Nairobi County Government has compelled an advertising company to bring down a billboard in Nairobi over explicit content following a public outcry.
The billboard advertising a c@nd@m brand had been mounted near T-Mall on Langata Road.
The advert featured a man with a well-toned body and hands of a woman on his chest with the caption:
“Ni poa dame akicome first”
Nairobi County’s...
Page 1 2