MIKE SONKO pulls down billboard mounted near T-Mall that had a S£XU@L message (LOOK)

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - Nairobi County Government has compelled an advertising company to bring down a billboard in Nairobi over explicit content following a public outcry.





The billboard advertising a c@nd@m brand had been mounted near T-Mall on Langata Road.





The advert featured a man with a well-toned body and hands of a woman on his chest with the caption:





“Ni poa dame akicome first”





Nairobi County’s...



