MIGUNA MIGUNA regrets voting for UHURU on August 8th! He is now a despot and will be a bad DICTATOR
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - City lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he regrets voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th General Elections.
In an interview with NTV’s Trevor Ombija on Monday, Miguna claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta committed fraud against the Kenya people and that he will never support him.
“I made a big mistake voting for Uhuru Kenyatta on August 8th and I regret it. I will never support him,” Miguna said.
Miguna Miguna has been a
