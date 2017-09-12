MIGUNA MIGUNA blasts MUTAHI NGUNYI BADLY for attacking RAILA ODINGA after withdrawing

Thursday September 12, 2017

-Nairobi gubernatorial loser, Miguna Miguna, has blasted political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi over his controversial statement following NASA leader Raila Odinga's decision to withdraw from the repeat presidential poll which had been scheduled for October 26.





Raila Odinga on Tuesday withdrew from the race citing lack of reforms inside the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Just after withdrawing from the race , Mutahi took to his twitter handle claiming that the former Premier's decision was null and void if he had not signed some IEBC forms 'as required by the law'.





" If Raila did not withdraw using form 34 A his WITHDRAWAL is NULL and VOID. If he USED 34 A. Election is 10th January 2018, ” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter handle.





But while dismissing Mutahi’s statement, Miguna said that the opinion was misleading even as he questioned the basis of his argument.





" Mr.@MutahiNgunyi, when did the @IEBCKenya conduct FRESH presidential nominations from which @RailaOdinga had to withdraw," Miguna questioned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST